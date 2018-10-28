Top moments of Sreesanth in 2007 World T20

Sreesanth castled Matthew Hayden in a fiery passage of play during the semi-final

Shanthakumaran Sreesanth's T20I career spanned just ten matches between 2006 and 2008. However, those handful of games comprised India's title-winning run in the 2007 World T20. In this segment, let us relive the epoch-making tournament's top three moments involving the maverick pacer.

The pulsating last-over stand-off with Misbah-ul-Haq

India and Pakistan locked horns with each other during a group stage clash at Durban. Robin Uthappa's half-century helped the Men in Blue overcome an early wobble. Skipper MS Dhoni's cameo lifted the score to a reasonable 141.

When it seemed as if they were on track, Pakistan suffered a top-order collapse. With a semblance of support from captain Shoaib Malik, Misbah-ul-Haq held fort with a resilient knock. The equation eventually boiled down to 12 runs from the last over.

After getting back on strike, Misbah smacked two boundaries in the space of three deliveries. Defending just one run, Sreesanth beat the batsman's bat to set the stage for a pulsating last delivery.

A back of length delivery prevented the well-set right-hander from finding his timing. A frenetic run-out resulted in the second ever T20I tie. India clinched the game in the subsequent bowl-out.

Outclassing the rampaging Matthew Hayden

The second semi-final pitted Australia's fearsome white-ball reputation against India's irrepressible form. The unstoppable Yuvraj Singh hammered a 30-ball 70 to haul the Men in Blue to a formidable total of 188.

Matthew Hayden, who had firmly established himself as Australia's top-order bulwark across formats, threatened to take the game away from India's reach. When the 15th over began, the target was 60 runs from six overs. But the Aussies had eight wickets in hand.

From around the stumps, Sreesanth unleashed a rapid yorker to breach Hayden's defence. The southpaw's wild attempt at slogging across the line ended with the off-stump laying flattened on the ground. The temperamental pacer's thumping of the turf and vociferous roar signalled India's resurgence.

The catch that won the World T20

Sreesanth held his nerve to take the biggest catch of his cricketing career

Chasing 158 for tournament glory, Pakistan slumped to 77/6 in the all-important final at Johannesburg. Irfan Pathan's back to back wickets placed India on the ascendancy in the riveting title match.

The in-form Misbah-ul-Haq singlehandedly dragged Pakistan back into the contest. His uninhibited assault against Harbhajan Singh put the game on a knife-edge. RP Singh's stellar penultimate over brought the equation to 13 runs from the final over.

A massive straight six meant that Pakistan needed just six runs from the last four balls. But they had only one wicket at their disposal. Dhoni brought fine-leg inside the ring. Misbah looked to take advantage by unfurling a dangerous scoop shot.

Joginder Sharma's lack of pace meant that the ball lobbed up in the air towards short fine-leg. Under immense pressure, Sreesanth safely pouched the most important catch of his career and sealed India's maiden World T20 title.