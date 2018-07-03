England vs India, 2018: Top 5 run-getters for India against England in T20Is

The India cricket team is scheduled to tour England between July and September 2018 to play five Tests, three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) match. The Indian team will start the tour by playing the first T20 match at Old Trafford on the 3rd of July.

The last time India toured England was in 2014. During that tour, India lost the only T20 match by 3 runs. But this time they are going to play three T20 International matches and with the form their players are in, they have a chance to win the series 3-0. The recent victory over Ireland will only add to their confidence and they would like to replicate that form in series against England.

This is a going to be a very important tour for India because they want to prove to the world that they can be equally dominant outside India also as they are at home. England is a very strong team and to beat them at their home would be a big boost for India and this tour would be a preparation for the World Cup that is going to be held in England next year.

In the following slides, we are going to have a look at the top run-getters for India vs England as far as T20 matches are concerned.

#5 Yuvraj Singh

Matches: 8 | Runs: 160 | HS: 58 | Average: 22.85 | SR: 186.04

Yuvraj Singh, the man everyone wanted to see batting whenever India played. He was one of the most fearless and aggressive batsmen that India has ever produced. I don't think anyone would have forgotten the 6 sixes that he hit in an over of Stuart Broad in the inaugural T20 World Cup. He was also the man responsible for India's successful campaign in that tournament.

Yuvraj Singh was widely recognized as a batsman who could torment any bowling line-up on his day. He scored runs in a way that would make anyone fall in love with his batting. He had that finesse and elegance in his batting which even made cricket greats praise his batting. His recent form does not justify the talent this Indian batting stalwart possesses. Every cricket lover would love to see him back in Indian colors.