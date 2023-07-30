TOR vs MON Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Global T20 Canada match - July 31st, 2023

The Toronto Nationals will clash against the Montreal Tigers in the 17th match of Global T20 Canada at CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario on Monday, July 31.

The Toronto Nationals have had a mixed campaign so far, securing two victories and losing as many. They currently hold fourth spot on the table, but their aim is to climb higher and improve their position. Toronot's last match was abandoned, which could impact their momentum moving into playoffs.

On the other hand, the Montreal Tigers are in third spot with three wins and one defeat in four matches so far. They have very good chances of making it to the playoffs as the tournament is progressing towards the business end.

As the excitement builds, here are three players you may consider picking as captain or vice-captain for the TOR vs MON Dream11 game.

#3 Carlos Brathwaite (MON)- 7.5 Credits

Montreal Tigers bowling all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite stands out as the team's leading wicket-taker with eight scalps from just five encounters.

A lot would depend on Brathwaite’s spell for the Montreal Tigers to move ahead on the points table. He can be a brilliant captaincy choice in the TOR vs MON Dream11 game.

#2 Colin Munro (TOR) - 9 Credits

Toronto Nationals opener Colin Munro has been in outstanding form, scoring 212 runs from four encounters. He is undoubtedly one of the best captaincy choices who is capable of scoring crucial runs in the first few overs in the TOR vs MON Dream11 game.

The dashing batter is currently leading the batting charts in the tournament, scoring runs at an average of 70.67 and a strike rate of 169.60.

#1 Shakib Al Hasan (MON) - 9 Credits

Shakib Al Hasan is the perfect all-round choice to give you a plethora of fantasy points in the TOR vs MON Dream11 game. He could be a good asset in this exciting encounter.

Shakib has scored 102 runs in four innings and moreover, he has proved his prowess with the ball in hand by picking five wickets in the middle overs.

