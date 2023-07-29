TOR vs MON Prediction: Who will win today’s GT20 Canada 2023 match?

Toronto Nationals (TOR) and Montreal Tigers (MON) will face each other in Match No. 14 of the GT20 Canada 2023 on Saturday, July 29. The CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario will host the encounter.

The Nationals, captained by Hamza Tariq, are placed fourth in the table with four points and a net run rate of +0.551 courtesy of wins in two out of four matches. They will go into the match against MON on the back of a six-wicket win against Shoaib Malik-led Mississauga Panthers on July 26.

After opting to field first, the Nationals restricted the Panthers to 115 for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. Saad Bin Zafar was the pick of the bowlers after he picked up three wickets for 31 runs. Zaman Khan and Faheem Ashraf accounted for two scalps apiece.

The Nationals chased down the target with 40 balls left in their innings. Colin Munro played a stupendous knock after scoring 67 runs off 31 deliveries with five fours and six sixes.

The Tigers, on the other hand, have a great chance of moving to the top of the table if they win their next match. With six points and a net run rate of +0.666, they are placed second in the table, below Brampton Wolves.

In fact, it was the Wolves that they defeated by 15 runs in their previous match. Colin de Grandhomme won the Player of the Match award for scoring 56 runs and picking up two crucial wickets.

GT20 Canada 2023, TOR vs MON Prediction: Can the Nationals beat the Tigers?

Both the Tigers and the Nationals come into this fixture with a win in their respective previous matches. But it is the former who are in better form, having taken down the table-toppers Wolves.

Montreal Tigers will go into the match as favourites without a doubt.

Prediction: Montreal Tigers to win this GT20 Canada 2023 match.

