TOR vs MON Prediction: Who will win today’s GT20 Canada 2023 match?

The Toronto Nationals (TOR) will lock horns with the Montreal Tigers (MON) in the 17th match of the GT20 Canada 2023 on Monday, July 31, at the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario.

The Tigers have a golden chance of going to the top of the table if they win their next match. They have a net run rate of 0.666, which is second-best only to the Brampton Wolves, who are placed on top. In fact, it is now NRR that separates the Tigers and the Wolves.

However, a loss could put the Montreal Tigers' campaign in the shambles. The Surrey Jaguars, the Toronto Nationals, and the Vancouver Knights are not far away and have every chance of pushing them out of the top four.

The Tigers’ previous game against the Toronto Nationals was abandoned without a ball being bowled. They have seven points from five matches in the tournament.

The Nationals, led by Hamza Tariq, on the other hand, are placed fourth in the table with five points and a net run rate of 0.551. With two matches left in the championship, they do not have much room for error.

The Vancouver Knights and the Toronto Nationals have five points each from as many matches. If the Nationals lose their next match, they will be under tremendous pressure ahead of their last league match.

GT20 Canada 2023, TOR vs MON Prediction: Can the Nationals beat the Tigers?

The Montreal Tigers will go into the match as firm favorites. They have not done too many wrongs in the tournament. Apart from the loss against the Brampton Wolves, the Tigers have done reasonably well. They will look to secure a win and strengthen their chances of advancing to the playoffs of the ongoing tournament.

Prediction: Montreal Tigers to win this GT20 Canada 2023 match.

