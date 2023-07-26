TOR vs MP Prediction: Who will win today’s GT20 Canada 2023 match?

The Toronto Nationals (TOR) and the Mississauga Panthers (MP) will cross swords in the 10th match of the Global T20 Canada 2023 on Wednesday, July 26. The CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario will host the encounter.

Led by Hamza Tariq, the Nationals began their campaign with a nine-run win against the Vancouver Knights in a rain-curtailed encounter. But from there on, the team has struggled. Having lost their last two matches, Tariq’s men are placed fourth in the table with two points and a net run rate of -0.309.

They lost to the Surrey Jaguars by 20 runs in their previous match. After being put in to bat first, the Jaguars scored 141/6 in 18 overs. Skipper Iftikhar Ahmed scored 47 runs off 35 balls with three fours and as many sixes.

In response, the Toronto Nationals struggled throughout their run-chase and only managed to post 121/9 in 18 overs. Colin Munro scored 43 off 27 balls but lacked support from other batters.

The Mississauga Panthers, on the other hand, have struggled to get going in the tournament. Having lost all three of their matches, the Panthers are tottering at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -1.916.

Shoaib Malik and Co. lost to table-toppers Montreal Tigers by seven wickets in their last match. James Neesham scored an unbeaten 54 off 35 balls, including four boundaries and two sixes, but his valiant efforts could not pay dividends for his team.

GT20 Canada 2023, TOR vs MP Prediction: Can the Panthers beat the Nationals?

The Toronto Nationals lost their previous two matches but will fancy their chances against the Mississauga Panthers, who are yet to find their feet. The Nationals will go into the upcoming match as firm favourites.

Prediction: Toronto Nationals to win this GT20 Canada 2023 match.

