TOR vs SJ Prediction: Who will win today’s GT20 Canada 2023 match?

Toronto Nationals (TOR) and Surrey Jaguars (SJ) are set to face off in Match No. 8 of the Global T20 Canada 2023 on Tuesday, July 25. The CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, will host the encounter.

The Nationals, led by Hamza Tariq, are placed third in the table with two points and a net run rate of +0.103. They beat the Vancouver Knights by nine runs, but lost to table-toppers Brampton Wolves by one wicket in their previous match.

After opting to bat first, the Nationals put up a respectable score of 142 for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Skipper Tariq and Colin Munro got starts before getting out. But batting at No. 3, Nicholas Kirton scored 50 runs off 40 balls with five fours and a six.

It was on the back of his knock that the Nationals were able to put a decent score on the board. The Nationals’ bowlers tried their hearts out, but the Wolves chased down the target with one ball left in their innings.

The Jaguars, led by Iftikhar Ahmed, on the other hand, are placed fifth in the table with one point. Their net run rate of -7.622 is the worst among all the teams taking part in the tournament. Their previous game against the Wolves did not produce a result due to rain. The match was called off due to rain when the Wolves were at 50 for three in 7.2 overs.

GT20 Canada 2023, TOR vs SJ Prediction: Can the Jaguars beat the Nationals?

The Nationals have been in much better form compared to the Jaguars and hence, they will go into the upcoming match as the clear favorites. Their bowlers have been in impressive form, although they need to improve a bit in the batting department.

Prediction: Toronto Nationals to win this GT20 Canada 2023 match.

