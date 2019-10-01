Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Tridents: When and where to watch, telecast and live streaming details | Caribbean Premier League 2019

Barbados Tridents v Trinbago Knight Riders - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

The top 4 teams of the 2019 edition of the Caribbean Premier League have been finalised which means that all the remaining matches of the league stage are just formalities. Guyana Amazon Warriors, Trinbago Knight Riders, St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Barbados Tridents will feature in the next stage of the tournament.

The Warriors have sealed the top spot, but the second spot remains up for grabs. The Patriots will stay on 10 points as they have played all their matches, while the Knight Riders have 9 points with 2 games left to play. The Tridents have 8 points and will end their league campaign with a game against Kieron Pollard's side.

If the Tridents win this contest, they will have a shot at making it to the 1st Qualifier but if they lose, the Knight Riders will confirm their berth in the 1st Qualifier.

Without further ado, let us have a look at all the telecast details of this exciting match.

Venue, Date and Start Time

Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

Date: 2nd October 2019

Start Time: 6:00 PM Local Time, 4:30 AM IST on 3rd October 2019

How, when and where to watch

Star Sports: India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Nepal

Hotstar: Online streaming in India

Sky Sports: UK and Ireland

Ten Sports: Pakistan

Willow TV: United States

Sky Sport: New Zealand

CNC 3: Trinidad and Tobago

Digicel: Barbados

Squads

Trinbago Knight Riders:

Kieron Pollard (C), Lendl Simmons, Tion Webster, Sunil Narine, Denesh Ramdin (WK), Mohd Hasnain, Khary Pierre, James Neesham, Seekuge Prasanna, Amir Jangoo, Anderson Phillip, Mark Deyal, Tion Webster, Javon Searles, Akeal Hossain and Ali Khan

Barbados Tridents

Alex Hales, Johnson Charles, Leniko Boucher (w), Jean-Paul Duminy, Jonathan Carter, Jason Holder (c), Ashley Nurse, Roshon Primus, Raymon Reifer, Josh Lalor, Harry Gurney, Asif Ali, Shai Hope, Chemar Holder, Justin Greaves, Joshua Bishop, Hayden Walsh.