Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Tridents: When and where to watch, telecast and live streaming details | Caribbean Premier League 2019
The top 4 teams of the 2019 edition of the Caribbean Premier League have been finalised which means that all the remaining matches of the league stage are just formalities. Guyana Amazon Warriors, Trinbago Knight Riders, St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Barbados Tridents will feature in the next stage of the tournament.
The Warriors have sealed the top spot, but the second spot remains up for grabs. The Patriots will stay on 10 points as they have played all their matches, while the Knight Riders have 9 points with 2 games left to play. The Tridents have 8 points and will end their league campaign with a game against Kieron Pollard's side.
If the Tridents win this contest, they will have a shot at making it to the 1st Qualifier but if they lose, the Knight Riders will confirm their berth in the 1st Qualifier.
Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors: Venue, Date and Start Time
Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad
Date: 2nd October 2019
Start Time: 6:00 PM Local Time, 4:30 AM IST on 3rd October 2019
How, when and where to watch
Star Sports: India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Nepal
Hotstar: Online streaming in India
Sky Sports: UK and Ireland
Ten Sports: Pakistan
Willow TV: United States
Sky Sport: New Zealand
CNC 3: Trinidad and Tobago
Digicel: Barbados
Squads
Trinbago Knight Riders:
Kieron Pollard (C), Lendl Simmons, Tion Webster, Sunil Narine, Denesh Ramdin (WK), Mohd Hasnain, Khary Pierre, James Neesham, Seekuge Prasanna, Amir Jangoo, Anderson Phillip, Mark Deyal, Tion Webster, Javon Searles, Akeal Hossain and Ali Khan
Barbados Tridents
Alex Hales, Johnson Charles, Leniko Boucher (w), Jean-Paul Duminy, Jonathan Carter, Jason Holder (c), Ashley Nurse, Roshon Primus, Raymon Reifer, Josh Lalor, Harry Gurney, Asif Ali, Shai Hope, Chemar Holder, Justin Greaves, Joshua Bishop, Hayden Walsh.