Trinidad T20 Festival 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Trinidad T20 Festival 2024 is a T20 tournament organized by the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board and sponsored by the Trinbago Knight Riders and the Caribbean Premier League. It will take place from April 27 to May 5 at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain.

Eight teams will compete in two groups. Group A features QPCC I, Marchin Patriots, Merry Boys Sports Club, and defending champions Central Sports Club. Group B consists of PowerGen Penal Sports Club, Victoria United SC, Preysal Sports Club, and Clarke Road United.

The tournament kicks off with QPCC I facing Merry Boys on Saturday, April 27, and the final will be held on Sunday, May 5. The Group B teams will play their first match on Sunday, April 28. Profilbau Victoria United will play against Preysal SC at 12 am IST, and PowerGen Penal SC will play against Clarke Road United at 4 am IST.

Central Sports won the last edition of the Trinidad T20 Festival. They had defeated Powergen Penal SC in the final by 27 runs after posting a total of 195 runs for the loss of seven wickets on the board. Rayad Emrit took four wickets for 31 runs for Central Sports and won the Player of the Match award.

Trinidad T20 Festival 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Saturday, April 27

Match 1 - QPCC I vs MerryBoys SC, 12:30 AM

Match 2 - Central Sports vs Marchin Patriots Sports Club, 4:30 AM

Sunday, April 28

Match 3 - Profilbau Victoria United vs Preysal SC, 12:00 AM

Match 4 - Powergen Penal SC vs Clarke Road United, 4:00 AM

Monday, April 29

Match 5 - MerryBoys SC vs Marchin Patriots Sports Club, 12:30 AM

Match 6 - Central Sports vs QPCC I, 4:30 AM

Tuesday, April 30

Match 7 - Preysal SC vs Clarke Road United, 12:30 AM

Match 8 - Powergen Penal SC vs Profilbau Victoria United, 4:30 AM

Wednesday, May 1

Match 9 - Marchin Patriots Sports Club vs QPCC I, 12:30 AM

Match 10 - MerryBoys SC vs Central Sports, 4:30 AM

Thursday, May 2

Match 11 - Clarke Road United vs Profilbau Victoria United, 12:30 AM

Match 12 - Preysal SC vs Powergen Penal SC, 4:30 AM

Saturday, May 4

1st Semi-Final - TBC vs TBC, 12:30 AM

2nd Semi-Final - TBC vs TBC, 4:30 AM

Sunday, May 5

Final - TBC vs TBC, 4:30 AM

Trinidad T20 Festival 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming- FanCode

Live Telecast- N/A

Trinidad T20 Festival 2024: Full Squads

Merryboys SC

Clidell Goring, Marlon Barclay, Rakesh Seecharan, Andrew Rambaran, Anthony Alexander, Darren Deonarine, Mario Belcon, Sachin Balliram, Saharsh Swethan, Leonardo Julien (Wk), Samuel Felix (Wk), Philton Williams, Ryan Bandoo, Sachin Seecharan, Shermon Louis, Stephon Ramdial

QPCC I

Dexter Sween, Isaiah Rajah, Jordan Warner, Joshua Ramdoo, Jyd Goolie, Tion Webster, Khary Pierre, Sion Hackett, Amir Jangoo (Wk), Joshua Da Silva (Wk), Kyle Ramdoo (Wk), Akeal Hosein ( c ), Anderson Phillip, Bryan Charles, Namir Suepaul, Yannic Cariah

Profilbau Victoria United SC

Kyle Roopchand, Lyndell Nelson, Marcelle Jones, Aaron Nanan, Farrel Jugmohan, Jacen Agard, Riyaad Mohammed, Romario Shepherd, Ronnie Goddard, Shakeel Johnson, Vikesh Harrylochan, Vishal Roopnarine, Eton Bhal (Wk), Avinash Mahabirsingh, Clinton Pestano, Jovan Ali

Central Sports Club

Jesse Bootan, Kamil Pooran, Keagan Simmons, Kjorn Ottley, Lendl Simmons, Akshaya Persaud, Mikkel Govia, Terrance Hinds, Aaron Alfred (Wk), Alex Antoine (Wk), Ameer Ali, Imran Khan, Kristopher Ramsaran, Marlon Richards, Rayad Emrit, Sameer Ali

Preysal SC

Danny Ramjit singh, Denzil Antoine, Kevlon Anderson, Savion Lara, Adrian Cooper, Aneal Rooplal, Lemuel Matthews, Nathaniel McDavid, Rajeev Sankar, Te-Shawn Alleyne, Aaron Bankay (Wk), Antonio Gomez (Wk), Justin Gangoo, Justin Jagessar, Rodney Sieunarine, Ronaldo Forester

Clarke Road United

Dejourn Charles, Jonathan Williams, Mark Deyal, Tariq Mohammed, Clevon Kalawan, Joshua James, Shatrughan Rambaran, Yannick Ottley, Anthony Bramble (Wk), Christiano Ramanan (Wk), Ahkeel Mollon, Anderson Mahase, Kerwyn Sirju, Olando James, Shiva Sankar, Vikash Mohan

Bess Motors Marchin Patriots

Crystian Thurton, Evin Lewis, Kirstan Kallicharan, Jahron Alfred, Rajeev Ramnath, Richie Looknauth, Rivaldo Ramlogan, Teshawon Castro, Adrian Ali (Wk), Jewel Andrew, Dave Samooj, Derone Davis, Kadeem Alleyne, Kashtri Singh, Kissoondath Magram, Ricky Jaipaul

Powergen Penal SC

Akiel Cooper, Cephas Cooper, Ewart Nicholson, Navin Bidaisee, Jason Mohammed, Mbeki Joseph, Daniel Williams (Wk), Narad Kissoondath (Wk), Damion Joachim, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Kavesh Kantasingh, McKenny Clarke, Nial Smith, Nicholas Ali, Samuel Roopnarine, Shaaron Lewis

