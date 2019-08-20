×
Trott and Ramprakash amongst other candidates interviewed for the position of India's batting coach

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
News
61   //    20 Aug 2019, 23:02 IST

Jonathan Trott is one of the few candidates who have been interviewed for the post of the Indian team's batting coach
Jonathan Trott is one of the few candidates who have been interviewed for the post of the Indian team's batting coach

What's the story?

Former England batsmen Mark Ramprakash and Jonathan Trott are amongst the list of candidates who have applied for the role of Team India's new batting coach.

In case you didn't know...

Earlier in July, the tenure of the Head Coach and the assistant coaches of the Indian team came to an end after the World Cup. However, they were given an extension until the tour of West Indies after which the BCCI had decided to make changes in the support staff.

Since then, India's Head Coach Ravi Shastri was given an extension for an additional two years while the rest of the roles would be filled in the coming days.

The heart of the matter

The interviews for the positions of the batting coach, fielding coach, and the bowling coach began on Monday and will continue until this Thursday before the selection committee decides on the final candidates for these posts.

Apart from Ramprakash and Trott, other former cricketers such as Thilan Samaraweera, Pravin Amre, Amol Muzumdar, Hrishikesh Kanitkar, and Vikram Rathour have also been interviewed for the post of the batting coach.

While Jonty Rhodes and Ant Botha have applied for the role of the fielding coach, former Indian bowlers Venkatesh Prasad, Sunil Joshi, Amit Bhandari, and Paras Mhambrey are likely to compete with Bharath Arun for the position of India's next bowling coach.

However, any final decision in this aspect will be taken in consultation with Ravi Shastri who is likely to stick with his current team of Sanjay Bangar, Bharath Arun and R Sridhar in the support room.

What's next?

The Indian team will now begin its two-match Test series against West Indies with the first game scheduled to start on 22nd August at Antigua. Having dominated the hosts in the limited-overs tournament, Virat Kohli's men will look to repeat the same in Test matches.

Tags:
India vs West Indies 2019 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Jonathan Trott Virat Kohli Indian team squad Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
