TRT vs BPH prediction: Who will win today's The Men's Hundred 2022 match?

Trent Rockets (TRT) meet Birmingham Phoenix (BPH) in the fourth match of the Men’s Hundred 2022 on Saturday, August 6, at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

Trent Rockets made it to the Eliminator of the Men’s Hundred 2021. They finished third in the points table with five wins from eight matches. Trent Rockets played Southern Brave in the Eliminator but ended up losing the game by seven wickets.

The Rockets have a solid batting line-up with Alex Hales and Colin Munro likely to open the innings followed by the likes of Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, and Ian Cockbain for this edition of the Men's Hundred.

Skipper Lewis Gregory will have a key role to play for them with both the bat and the ball and carry his side in the Men's Hundred 2022. Samit Patel is another seasoned all-rounder while the likes of Daniel Sams and Steven Mullaney add to the balance of the side.

Trent Rockets have two of the best spinners in the business in Rashid Khan and Tabraiz Shamsi. They are certainly going to form a dangerous spin duo. Marchant de Lange had a good season in the Vitality Blast and will be their lead pacer.

Birmingham Phoenix, on the other hand, will be led by experienced all-rounder Moeen Ali. Phoenix had a great season in the previous edition of the Men’s Hundred, where they finished at the top of the table with six wins from eight matches.

Unfortunately for Birmingham, they lost to Southern Brave in the final of the Men's Hundred 2021 by 32 runs and will be eager to go that extra mile and clinch the title this time around. The likes of Miles Hammond, Tom Abell, Will Smeed, and Matthew Wade form a solid top order.

Moeen Ali, along with Benny Howell, Chris Woakes and Liam Livingstone, add strength to the batting with some power-hitting ability and also bring immense balance to the side with the ball.

Phoenix also have a couple of quality spinners in Jack Leach and the vastly experienced Imran Tahir. Olly Stone, Kane Richardson, Tom Helm, and Adam Milne comprise a decent pace attack as well.

Both sides will aim to begin their campaign in the Men's Hundred 2022 with a win and gain early momentum.

Will Birmingham Phoenix (BPH) beat Trent Rockets (TRT) in this Men’s Hundred 2022 fixture?

Trent Rockets have a better-looking batting unit on paper. The likes of Rashid and Shamsi give them a huge boost and they have a potent pace attack too, making them a well-balanced side.

Despite having a few power-hitters in their batting line-up, Birmingham Phoenix do not seem to have the right balance in their squad. While they have a good set of all-rounders, it is the likes of Milne, Richardson, and Stone, among others, who will have to support someone like Imran Tahir.

Looking at both sides, Trent Rockets appear to have the edge going into this contest of the Men's Hundred 2022.

Prediction: Trent Rockets to win the match.

