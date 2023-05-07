"Trying to build up that momentum that leads into the World Test Championship and the Ashes" - Marnus Labuschagne after his unbeaten 170 against Yorkshire

Australia's No. 3 batter Marnus Labuschagne hopes to extend his run-scoring spree in the World Test Championship final and the Ashes. The right-hander admitted that everything about his innings against Yorkshire on Saturday felt good.

Labuschagne, one of Australia's vital cog in Test cricket, is batting on 170 for Glamorgan against Yorkshire, hitting 24 fours and a six. His unbeaten knock has given Glamorgan a massive lead of 491.

Speaking to reporters after the day's play, the 28-year-old admitted that he wasn't in the right zone before this knock and felt good after some nice shots. As quoted by ICC, he said:

"I have been a bit sort of all over. It hasn’t felt like it has come together until that innings. I hit a few nice straight drives, a couple of nice cover drives and a nice flick through mid-wicket. That’s probably the most I’ve felt balanced at the crease, I felt like my head position was in a nice spot, my bat path was coming down nicely. For me it is taking it game by game and trying to build up that momentum that leads into the World Test Championship and the Ashes."

The South African-born cricketer had a decent tour of India this year, scoring 244 in four Tests at 40.67 with a solitary fifty.

"He was almost ridiculous at times" - Sam Northeast on Marnus Labuschagne

Sam Northeast (Image Credits: Getty)

Northeast, who added 148 with Labuschagne, reckons the ace Test batter played with authority and predicts ominous signs for England in the Ashes.

"He was almost ridiculous at times. When he came out after tea and said he wanted to put his foot down, he did exactly that. He played some special shots. Unfortunately, for England fans, he looks like he's in pretty good touch."

The WTC final kicks off on June 7 at The Oval against India, while the Ashes starts on the 16th at Edgbaston.

