Twitter celebrates 37 years of Indian cricket team's maiden World Cup win in 1983
- On this day, 37 years ago, the Indian Cricket Team won its first-ever World Cup by defeating West Indies in the final.
- VVS Laxman, Mohammad Kaif and others have tweeted to celebrate the anniversary.
37 years ago today, on 25th June 1983, Indian cricket was revolutionised. Led by Kapil Dev, the Indian cricket team stunned two-time champions West Indies to win their first ever World Cup. This win inspired many – including a 10-year-old Sachin Tendulkar – to play cricket.
In the final, the Indian cricket team managed to score just 183 runs as Andy Roberts grabbed three wickets while Larry Gomes, Malcolm Marshall and Michael Holding picked up two wickets each.
Defending 183, the Indian cricket team’s bowlers put up a superb show, reducing the champion team to 57/3 and later, to 76/6. Eventually, West Indies were bowled out for 140, and the Indian cricket team won the match by 43 runs.
Mohinder Amarnath was awarded the Man of the Match award for scoring 26 runs with the bat and picking up three wickets with the ball.
In the preliminary rounds, the Indian cricket team had defeated Australia, Zimbabwe and the West Indies and in the semi- final, got the better of England at Old Trafford. India’s poor performances in the 1975 and 1979 World Cups meant fans did not have high hopes from the team in 1983.
But, the Indian cricket team surprised everyone and the country witnessed a revolution in cricket. After that edition, India has played every World Cup, and won their second title in 2011 under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
Indian cricket team members are celebrating the anniversary on social media
Much like every year, the cricket fraternity celebrated the anniversary of the Indian cricket team’s 1983 World Cup win on social media. Most cricketers in India opine that winning the Prudential Cup, as it was known back then, changed the game forever.
“June 25, 1983: The iconic image of Kapil Dev holding the World Cup Trophy at Lord’s is a watershed moment in Indian cricket history. It changed cricket in India. This win inspired the next generation to achieve the impossible & dream BIG,” tweeted Mohammed Kaif.