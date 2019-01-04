Twitter reacts as centurions Pujara and Pant take India past 550

Pant celebrates his second Test century

What's the story?

Just like the first three matches, Cheteshwar Pujara once again piled on runs on day 2 of the fourth Test but fell seven short of a double hundred. Adding salt to Australia's Pujara-induced pain was Rishabh Pant with his magnificent stroke play. The young lad, who faltered to reach a fifty in the first three matches, went onto score a useful century.

After Pujara's dismissal, the Delhi lad went on to build a crucial partnership with Ravindra Jadeja. The 21-year old was cautious through most of his innings but did not hold back himself from taking chances once in a while. By reaching the triple-digit mark in 137 balls, Pant became the first Indian wicket-keeper to score a century in Australia.

In case you didn't know...

By winning the Melbourne Test, India have ensured that they retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy and all they need is a draw in the final Test at the SCG. On a pitch which is expected to be conducive to batting for the first three days, India was lucky to have won the toss.

On day 1, India did not get the anticipated start as KL Rahul, once again, failed to make an impact but a century partnership between Mayank Agarwal and Pujara steadied the Indian innings.

Heart of the matter

After Agarwal got out for 77, Pujara kept on building partnerships with the batsmen up next. The Saurashtra batsman added 54, 48, 101, and 89 runs with Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, and Rishabh Pant for the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth wickets respectively.

While Pujara was the architect of the Indian innings, Pant gave India the final flourish. The youngster upped the ante after the dismissal of Pujara. For the seventh wicket, Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant built a century partnership off just 133 balls. The partnership took India a step closer to their first Test series win in Australia.

Twitter reactions:

Series victory in Australia - Great fun.

Watching Australia totally give up and wait for India to declare - Even more fun. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) January 4, 2019

Pant 'the babysitter' impressed one and all with his second Test century.

After Rishabh Pant babysat Tim Paine's babies, he went on to babysit his boys.



And they behaved. #AusvInd — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) January 4, 2019

hundreds in england & australia in his first few months of test cricket, a bunch of catches and exceptional babysitting skills - rishabh pant has to be among the most productive 21-year olds around #AUSvIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) January 4, 2019

Tim Paine - Big MS Dhoni is back in the one day squad. We might get this bloke down at the Hurricanes



Rishabh Pant - pic.twitter.com/5mNY1AGF15 — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) January 4, 2019

Top innings by @RishabPant777. His talent is undoubted but have enjoyed his composure and the manner in which he has built his innings. Still got there in 137 balls! In a couple of years, he will be India's no 6. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 4, 2019

Rishabh Pant:



1st Indian to open a Test account with the six.



1st Indian keeper to score a Test century in England.



1st Indian keeper to take 11 catches in a Test.



1st Indian keeper to take 20 catches in a Test series.



1st Indian keeper to score a Test century in Australia. — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) January 4, 2019

Rishabh Pant. 15 Test innings. Three 20s. Four 30s. Two 90s. Two 100s.

He's grown with every innings. Will finish the series as the third best batsman. And oh, he's 21 — Sidvee (@sidvee) January 4, 2019

Pant looks such a good player & dependable when he is batting in 3rd gear. Going forward he could try & perfect his 4th gear shots ( lofted shots) or play largely in 3rd gear like this. #UnsolicitedAdvice — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) January 4, 2019

Besides baby-sitting Tim Paine's children, Rishabh Pant has taken a record 20 catches and scored 262 runs already as I write this. Not bad for a 21-year-old in his first series Down Under 😀 — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 4, 2019

The Rishabh Pant song of the Bharat Army:

Pujara did not get a double century but was the talk of the town.

Chitt ke Ishwar, another name for Lord Shiva - Cheteshwar Pujara.

Destroyed Australia’s chances in the series, most number of balls batted by an Indian in a series against Australia. Outstanding 193, memorable knock pic.twitter.com/jEcTWhs7kQ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 4, 2019

Pujara missed the double century but he earned the double respect.#INDvAUS — Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) January 4, 2019

He may have missed double ton, but this has been one heck of a knock. Held innings together, showed watertight technique, as also wide and fine range of attacking strokes. Take a bow @cheteshwar1! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 4, 2019

come to think of it, why wouldn't you name your child cheteshwar...#AUSvIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) January 4, 2019

Not sure if Pujara is worried, but many others are about him not getting endorsements. — Shashank Kishore (@captainshanky) January 3, 2019

Quite amazed that Duracell haven’t approached Pujara yet for a tie up. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) January 4, 2019

Cheteshwar Pujara has so far, batted for 1702 minutes ie 28 hours, 22 minutes in this series!

That is like batting all by himself for an entire five-day Test match!😱#AusvInd#AusvsInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 3, 2019

Watching Cheteshwar Pujara bat gives you more calmness than sleep. #AUSvIND #INDvAUS — Sir Jadeja (@SirJadeja) January 3, 2019

What a incredible series for #CheteshwarPujara !!! Dear Brand Managers , Hope you sign him on now. I guess you won’t Coz your research company may not think he’s cool , If you want I will request him to get a tattoo & say cool things on social media, ok ? — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) January 3, 2019

If you think life is unfair to you today is a good day to remind yourself that KL Rahul makes more money than Cheteshwar Pujara — Anuj Singhal (@_anujsinghal) January 3, 2019

A great lesson to all batsmen in the series and tests in general. @cheteshwar1 showing how trusting your strengths and being unashamedly dogged in technique and concentration brings great rewards. — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) January 4, 2019

Classical Test Match batting, a masterclass from Pujara. So much to learn from him for batsman all over the world these days. And while comparison is not fair, for the criticism he gets , in this series Pujara has scored runs at a strike rate marginally more than Kohli. pic.twitter.com/y20abO588C — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 4, 2019

Was watching the cricket, went outside, got a coffee, came home, showered, put the kettle on, watched Titanic, got lunch, read war and piece, left home, went travelling, did a gap year, turned the cricket back on... and Pujara was still batting — The Grade Cricketer (@gradecricketer) January 4, 2019

Fielding team when Pujara is batting... pic.twitter.com/ixdecOoaEQ — Akki (@CrickPotato1) January 3, 2019

