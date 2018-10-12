Twitter erupts as Australia manages dramatic draw against Pakistan
The first Test between Pakistan and Australia lived up to all the expectations as the Aussies pulled off a narrow draw in a match that was completely out of their grip.
With pitch not providing much assistance to the bowlers on the first day, Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Hafeez pounced on the occasion as both stitched a 205 run opening partnership on the first day.
Hafeez and Sohail scored a ton while Imam and Shafiq contributed with 76 and 80 respectively as Pakistan scored a huge 482 in their first innings.
Australia too had a solid start to their first innings as openers Finch and Khawaja stitched a 142 run opening partnership in their first innings.
However, Australia fell prey to spin as, barring the openers, no other batsman could even reach the score of 20. As a result, Australia were dismissed for 202 in their first innings. Pakistan's Bilal Asif picked a six-fer while Mohammad Abbas picked a four-wicket haul.
Pakistan had an option to enforce a follow-on as Australia were still 280 runs short. But instead, Pakistan captain decided to not to do so.
His decision proved to be correct as Pakistan batsman scored runs very quickly. Pakistan declared at a score of 181-6, thus setting a target of 462 runs.
It was nearly impossible to get it in the fourth innings and for a draw, Australia had to bat out almost 140 overs.
Pakistan chances boosted, even more, when Australia lost three quick wickets at the score of 87 by the end of day 4.
But as they say, cricket is a funny game. It's unpredictable.
Usman Khawaja batted out of his skin as he played a marathon inning of 302 balls 141. Travis Head well supported him with 175-ball 72.
Captain Tim Paine ensured that their efforts don't go in vain as he stayed till the end on day 5.
Australia finished with 362-8 as the match ended in a draw.
Pakistan would rue the fact that they missed a golden opportunity to win whilst Australia would be very happy with their efforts and it will be a great confidence booster for them for the matches to follow.
