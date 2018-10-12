Twitter erupts as Australia manages dramatic draw against Pakistan

Raja FOLLOW ANALYST News 19 // 12 Oct 2018, 10:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The first Pakistan-Australia Test ended in a draw

The first Test between Pakistan and Australia lived up to all the expectations as the Aussies pulled off a narrow draw in a match that was completely out of their grip.

With pitch not providing much assistance to the bowlers on the first day, Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Hafeez pounced on the occasion as both stitched a 205 run opening partnership on the first day.

Hafeez and Sohail scored a ton while Imam and Shafiq contributed with 76 and 80 respectively as Pakistan scored a huge 482 in their first innings.

Australia too had a solid start to their first innings as openers Finch and Khawaja stitched a 142 run opening partnership in their first innings.

However, Australia fell prey to spin as, barring the openers, no other batsman could even reach the score of 20. As a result, Australia were dismissed for 202 in their first innings. Pakistan's Bilal Asif picked a six-fer while Mohammad Abbas picked a four-wicket haul.

Pakistan had an option to enforce a follow-on as Australia were still 280 runs short. But instead, Pakistan captain decided to not to do so.

His decision proved to be correct as Pakistan batsman scored runs very quickly. Pakistan declared at a score of 181-6, thus setting a target of 462 runs.

It was nearly impossible to get it in the fourth innings and for a draw, Australia had to bat out almost 140 overs.

Pakistan chances boosted, even more, when Australia lost three quick wickets at the score of 87 by the end of day 4.

But as they say, cricket is a funny game. It's unpredictable.

Usman Khawaja batted out of his skin as he played a marathon inning of 302 balls 141. Travis Head well supported him with 175-ball 72.

Captain Tim Paine ensured that their efforts don't go in vain as he stayed till the end on day 5.

Australia finished with 362-8 as the match ended in a draw.

Pakistan would rue the fact that they missed a golden opportunity to win whilst Australia would be very happy with their efforts and it will be a great confidence booster for them for the matches to follow.

Here are some interesting tweets about the match:

What a final day in Dubai!



Read how Australia pulled off a record-breaking survival job inspired by Usman Khawaja's resilient century to share the honours with Pakistan in the first Test.#PAKvAUS REPORT 👇https://t.co/iONJI6RI9b pic.twitter.com/o6CjMgB9nx — ICC (@ICC) October 11, 2018

What a test match! #PAKvAUS. Must have been riveting to watch. I was stuck in traffic in Delhi and following it on the @cricbuzz app. Literally couldn't wait for the next ball to appear, even if in text! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 11, 2018

Australia, that was magnificent. A draw. You wouldn't read about it #PakvAus — Daniel Brettig (@danbrettig) October 11, 2018

Test Cricket will never gonna Die

We enjoyed every single dot ball or even a draw game, Well played @Uz_Khawaja @tdpaine36 @cricketcomau and an excellent fight from Pakistan #PAKvsAUS #testcricketatitsbest #greenandgold #💚💛 — Fawad Ahmed (@bachaji23) October 11, 2018

That is a monumental effort from Australia. Their innings lasted 139.5 overs making it the fourth longest fourth innings in Asia by any team, Australia's sixth longest fourth innings & their longest fourth innings in Asia. #PAKvAUS — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) October 11, 2018

After conceding a 280-run first innings deficit and needing to survive 140 overs in the last innings, AUS has pulled off a remarkable draw given its much chronicled travails in Asia. Khawaja superb, Finch & Head solid, Paine a fine skipper’s knock #PAKvAUS — Glenn Mitchell (@MitchellGlenn) October 11, 2018

Tremendous match saving innings by Usman Khawaja - Tim Paine with showing a lot of resilience as captain,Pakistan will be looking back at this match as a match of missed opportunities.. #PAKvAUS — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) October 11, 2018

What a great show of resilience from Australia and in particular @Uz_Khawaja. This new Australian team walk away better off for this experience. #PakvAus — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) October 11, 2018

This draw says a lot about this group of players. Demonstrated the character that is needed to be successful. Fight, passion and temperament!! #PAKvAUS — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) October 11, 2018

Australia survive after batting marathon 139.5 overs, their longest 4th innings in last 47 years! #PakvAus — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) October 11, 2018

Australia bat 140 overs in Asia for a heroic draw. Tim Paine, Usman Khawaja, Travis Head and Aaron Finch are the key batsmen. Just stare at those words and let them sink in, because 12 months ago they would have sounded completely insane. #PAKvAUS — Brydon Coverdale (@brydoncoverdale) October 11, 2018

Sometimes you just have to hold up your hands and say that was brilliant from the opponents #PAKvAUS #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) October 11, 2018