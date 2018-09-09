Twitter erupts as Ravindra Jadeja's 86* and Hanuma Vihari's 56 reduce England's first innings lead to just 40 runs
What's the story?
At the start of the day, India were in deep trouble as the scorecard read 174-6, a solid 158 runs behind England's total. The home team were eyeing a huge lead in the first innings, but Hanuma Vihari and Ravindra Jadeja had different plans.
For the seventh wicket, they put together useful 77 runs before the departure of Vihari for 56 runs. Even after the debutant's dismissal, Ravindra Jadeja continued his exploits with the bat and went to make an unbeaten 86. As a result of both the half-centuries, India managed to score 292 runs in the first innings.
In case you didn't know:
Jadeja wasn't part of the playing XI in the first four Tests of the tour and he has proven his worth with the bat. He returned to the side as a result of Ravichandran Ashwin's fitness issues.
Jadeja, who is currently ranked above Ashwin as a bowler and as an all-rounder in Tests, has proved why he deserves more chances. While Ashwin is ranked 8th and 5th as a bowler and as an an-rounder respectively, Jadeja is No.3 in both departments.
Heart of the matter:
India came into the match to salvage some pride after losing the series 3-1 to the home team. On many occasions in the Test series, India were in a position of advantage, but have let go of the opportunity and as result have lost the series.
Just like the first and fourth Test in which India let the English lower-order to get away, India allowed Jos Buttler take his side from 181-7 to 332 in the final Test. On the other hand, India's lower order failed to deliver on most occasions but today was not the day as the incomers, Vihari and Jadeja, bailed India out of deep deep trouble.
Final say:
Ravindra Jadeja was unlucky to not get an opportunity in the first four matches of the series but has shown everyone why he is a great asset to the team with this innings. Not to forget the support provided by the debutant, Hanuma Vihari, who scored a gritty half-century.
The two players have put India in a better position than what was expected at the start of the day. England would have definitely expected a much bigger lead, and Vihari and Jadeja definitely spoiled their plans and has turned the match into an interesting one.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the efforts of Jadeja and Vihari: