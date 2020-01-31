Twitter Erupts as India beat New Zealand in a successive Super Over

In what seems to be a never-ending misfortune for New Zealand, they were caught in yet another Super Over, this time a successive one against India in the fourth of the five-match T20I series. Once again, the result was the same – India beat New Zealand.

India, having rested Rohit Sharma, fielded in a young Indian side with the likes of Sanju Samson and Washington Sundar. Batting first, the visitors posted 165 on the board, thanks to Manish Pandey’s crucial 36-ball 50 towards the end. In reply, a Kane Williamson-bereft New Zealand batted well until they needed two off the last three balls and failed to go beyond the line.

Yet another Super Over came to play. Virat and KL chased down New Zealand’s 13 runs in the Super Over with two balls to spare and will now be looking for a whitewash when the two teams meet for the fifth and final T20I

“Last two games have been unbelievable. We had never played a Super Over before, and now we have played two back-to-back,” Virat said after the game.

India have won all their last eight T20 internationals, while New Zealand have lost all their last six. Here is how Twitter reacted to the Kiwis becoming the ‘Super Over Specialists’

These guys don’t like Finger nails. Incredible — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 31, 2020

Pehle ye bowling achi karenge



Phir ye batting achi karenge



Phir ye match tie krke super over khelenge



Phir ye match har jayenge#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/WPG6hA2vKy — Rachit Jain (@ImRachit_2509) January 31, 2020

New Zealand have to take responsibility to take care of Ian Smith's health conditions.

Southee is the victim of another #SuperOver #shardulthakur 💪#INDvsNZ #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/vAko5nVusB — Manpreet Singh (@nagasingh4) January 31, 2020

New Zealand and super overs 😂 😂 #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/a9nhR9yLtW — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 31, 2020

1. New Zealand in the majority of the match



2. New Zealand in super over pic.twitter.com/OFnuIZPyg8 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 31, 2020

Jab SuperOver mein result aana hai, why have the 20 overs 😀



One again what fight from India, not giving up when it was New Zealand’s game quite easily. So much to learn from and love about this Team India #NZvsInd pic.twitter.com/DTTPRVVcFr — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 31, 2020

New Zealand loves Thanos. They always make the score perfectly balanced. #SuperOver — Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 31, 2020