Twitter Erupts as India beat New Zealand in a successive Super Over 

Umaima Saeed
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 31 Jan 2020, 17:46 IST

New Zealand v India - T20: Game 4

In what seems to be a never-ending misfortune for New Zealand, they were caught in yet another Super Over, this time a successive one against India in the fourth of the five-match T20I series. Once again, the result was the same – India beat New Zealand.

India, having rested Rohit Sharma, fielded in a young Indian side with the likes of Sanju Samson and Washington Sundar. Batting first, the visitors posted 165 on the board, thanks to Manish Pandey’s crucial 36-ball 50 towards the end. In reply, a Kane Williamson-bereft New Zealand batted well until they needed two off the last three balls and failed to go beyond the line.

Yet another Super Over came to play. Virat and KL chased down New Zealand’s 13 runs in the Super Over with two balls to spare and will now be looking for a whitewash when the two teams meet for the fifth and final T20I

“Last two games have been unbelievable. We had never played a Super Over before, and now we have played two back-to-back,” Virat said after the game.

India have won all their last eight T20 internationals, while New Zealand have lost all their last six. Here is how Twitter reacted to the Kiwis becoming the ‘Super Over Specialists’

Published 31 Jan 2020, 17:46 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Shardul Thakur
