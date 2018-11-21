×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Twitter erupts as India lose to Australia by 4 runs in first T20I

Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
News
273   //    21 Nov 2018, 17:56 IST

Australia won by 4 runs
Australia won by 4 runs

India came into the series as favourites after registering 9 consecutive T20I series wins as Australia without Warner and Smith were facing their fair share of troubles. But things did not go according to the visitors as the home team won the match by 4 runs. Even the return of Virat Kohli could not help India chase down the target set by Australia.

After winning the toss, India's new ball bowlers - Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah - were right up to the task as they bowled one tight over after another. Khaleel Ahmed who was introduced in the fifth over got the wicket of D'Arcy Short off his first ball. In the powerplay, India restricted Australia to a 38-1 which is one run less than the average at Gabba.

After a great first over, Khaleel's second over couldn't have been much worse. Chris Lynn who was fairly quiet till then hit three sixes in the same over to provide some impetus to the Australian innings.

Just when things seemed to go the Australian way, Kuldeep Yadav sent back the Australian captain to the pavilion in the ninth over. Aaron Finch who was dropped by Virat Kohli in the fourth over got out trying swing hard against the spin of Kuldeep.

In his very next over, Kuldeep dismissed the dangerous Lynn who was looking in ominous form. Lynn already hit four sixes before lobbing the ball straight to the bowler at the start of the eleventh over.

The wicket of Lynn did not have a huge effect on the Australian innings as Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell kept the scoreboard going. While Stoinis hit two boundaries off the bowling Khaleel, Maxwell hit three consecutive sixes in Krunal Pandya's third over.

The two Australian right-handed batsmen did not let go off Pandya even in his final over. They clobbered a six each in his final over and Krunal ended with the figures of 55-0 from his four overs.

The 17th over bowled by Jasprit Bumrah was interrupted by rain and as a result, the match was reduced to 17 overs per side. While Australia scored 158-4 in the prescribed overs, India's target was adjusted to 174.

The Indian chase was mainly dependent on two key batsmen - Shikhar Dhawan and Dinesh Karthik. While half-centurion Dhawan held the major portion of the innings together for India, it was Karthik who kept India in the game in the latter part.

Every other batsman got out without contributing much. Dhawan got out after scoring a 42-ball 76 and the onus completely fell onto Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant. Pant too was dismissed after his 15-ball 20 and that left Karthik alone.

Karthik did his best to repeat his Nidahas trophy heroics but could not take the side home. He scored 30 runs off just 13 balls but got out with the side needing 11 runs from 2 balls. As a result, India lost the match by 4 runs in the first match of the series. 

Here's how Twitter reacted to India's loss against Australia:











Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Shikhar Dhawan Virat Kohli
Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
Cricket is my first love.
3 epic T20I encounters between India and Australia 
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India T20I series 2018: A look at all the...
RELATED STORY
India Vs Australia, 1st T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips 
RELATED STORY
3 best T20I wins for India against Australia
RELATED STORY
What to look forward to in India vs Australia T20 Series
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia, 1st T20I: Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
5 records which can be broken in India vs Australia T20I...
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia T20I Series: Important Battles to...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India, 1st T20I: Will India surmount the...
RELATED STORY
India's Predicted XI for first T20I against Australia
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
1st T20I | Today
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov, 07:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov, 07:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
| Tue, 27 Nov, 11:30 PM
Cricket Australia XI
India
CAXI VS IND preview
1st Test | Thu, 06 Dec, 12:00 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us