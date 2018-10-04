Twitter erupts as Prithvi Shaw becomes the youngest Indian to score a hundred on Test debut

Prithvi Shaw is now the youngest Indian to score a century on Test debut

Prithvi Shaw became the youngest batsman to be chosen to play Test cricket for India since Sachin at Karachi in 1989, and fourth youngest ever – behind Sachin Tendulkar, Vijay Mehra, and Milkha Singh when he was presented his cap ahead of the first Test against West Indies.

In the ongoing Rajkot test, India won the toss and elected to bat first-- debutant Prithvi Shaw and KL Rahul came out to open the Indian innings and with this the 18 yrs-329d old Prithvi Shaw became India's second youngest test debutant opener after Vijay Mehra, who was 17-265d at Bombay's Brabourne Stadium against New Zealand in December 1955.

Since the time BCCI announced the 15 men squad for the West Indies Tests everyone has been talking about the 18-year-old U-19 World Cup-winning captain. Kohli also talked about the young batsman needing more experience during the training session leading up to the first Test at Rajkot.

However, courtesy of his century on debut, the 18-year-old opening batsman showed why the selection committee was right in giving him the chance over Mayank Agarwal. He became the youngest Indian to score a hundred on Test debut-- earlier the Indian record was held by Gundappa Vishwanath who scored a century on test debut at an age of 20-years. Shaw also became 15th Indian to score a hundred on Test debut.

He also scored the third fastest century on debut in Test history, behind only Shikhar Dhawan, who got there in 85 balls against Australia at Mohali in 2013 and Dwayne Smith's 93-ball century against South Africa at Cape Town in 2004 got there faster than Shaw, who got his century off 99 balls.

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter after his record-breaking century on his Test debut:

What a moment this is for young @PrithviShaw 👏💪



Brings up his FIRST Test 💯 off 99 deliveries. pic.twitter.com/fBN4VQP2fD — BCCI (@BCCI) October 4, 2018

WHAT A DEBUT 👏



Prithvi Shaw brings up his maiden Test 💯. At 18 years 329 days, he has now become the youngest Indian to score a century on debut! 🔥



➡️ https://t.co/SreOH45VXi pic.twitter.com/7r8UFsPD5A — ICC (@ICC) October 4, 2018

Wonderful century on debut for Prithvi Shaw. Great to see a 18 year old go out and play his natural game. Got a bright future. #IndvWI pic.twitter.com/e86XPsg6ho — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 4, 2018

This boy is class and a lambi race ka ghoda- Prithvi Shaw. So good to watch #IndvWI — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 4, 2018

Prithvi Shaw, take a bow.



But I must say, I wish everyone was as lucky as Indian batsmen. Every time we come back after humiliation in Aus, Eng, SA, NZ, the BCCI arranges a test series with West Indies/Sri Lanka on Indian roads. #INDvsWI — Anuj Singhal (@_anujsinghal) October 4, 2018

What a moment! 18 years of age, debuting for India's test cricket squad and scores a century! 💯 Well done Prithvi Shaw! #INDvWI @PrithviShaw — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 4, 2018

Incredible! A century on Test debut for 18-year-old Prithvi Shaw! It comes off just 99 balls: https://t.co/Bm1z10uErS #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/0SvYkHoqYl — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 4, 2018

Prithvi Shaw gets to his maiden Test ton in 99 balls on debut! He is now the second youngest Indian to score a hundred. 🙌#CricketMeriJaan #INDvWI — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 4, 2018

Congratulations to Prithvi Shaw for a hundred on debut. Love the fact that he can score at a strike rate of 100 just batting instinctively without looking to over attack or by taking risks. 👏👏👏🙏#PrithviShaw — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) October 4, 2018

Ranji Trophy Debut - Century

Deodhar Trophy Debut - Century

Test Cricket Debut - Century



Prithvi Shaw - Destined For Greatness



The Journey Begins#INDvWI #PrithviShaw — .... (@ynakg2) October 4, 2018

Too early to say, but Shaw's technique reminds me of Sachin.#INDvWI #prithvishaw — Vaishali♀ (@vaishali_45) October 4, 2018

Till yesterday brand managers did not know #Prithvishaw . Today they have included him in their annual budget. — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) October 4, 2018

Always nice to see a newcomer particularly a youngster start off well in his/her career. #PrithviShaw has been delightful to watch with the bat. Hope this is the beginning of another great chapter in Indian cricket. Congratulations @PrithviShaw & all the best #INDvWI — Mikkhail Vaswani (@MikkhailVaswani) October 4, 2018

So confident, attacking & secure on crease. He seems like a veteran out there, definitely doesn’t look like his debut. Joy to watch you play @PrithviShaw :) (Also just love the on drive with the MRF sticker on the bat, takes me back to the SRT memories!)#PrithviShaw #INDvWI — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) October 4, 2018