Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Twitter erupts as Prithvi Shaw becomes the youngest Indian to score a hundred on Test debut

Devnil
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
166   //    04 Oct 2018, 14:08 IST

England Lions v India A - Day Two
Prithvi Shaw is now the youngest Indian to score a century on Test debut

Prithvi Shaw became the youngest batsman to be chosen to play Test cricket for India since Sachin at Karachi in 1989, and fourth youngest ever – behind Sachin Tendulkar, Vijay Mehra, and Milkha Singh when he was presented his cap ahead of the first Test against West Indies.

In the ongoing Rajkot test, India won the toss and elected to bat first-- debutant Prithvi Shaw and KL Rahul came out to open the Indian innings and with this the 18 yrs-329d old Prithvi Shaw became India's second youngest test debutant opener after Vijay Mehra, who was 17-265d at Bombay's Brabourne Stadium against New Zealand in December 1955.

Since the time BCCI announced the 15 men squad for the West Indies Tests everyone has been talking about the 18-year-old U-19 World Cup-winning captain. Kohli also talked about the young batsman needing more experience during the training session leading up to the first Test at Rajkot.

However, courtesy of his century on debut, the 18-year-old opening batsman showed why the selection committee was right in giving him the chance over Mayank Agarwal. He became the youngest Indian to score a hundred on Test debut-- earlier the Indian record was held by Gundappa Vishwanath who scored a century on test debut at an age of 20-years. Shaw also became 15th Indian to score a hundred on Test debut.

He also scored the third fastest century on debut in Test history, behind only Shikhar Dhawan, who got there in 85 balls against Australia at Mohali in 2013 and Dwayne Smith's 93-ball century against South Africa at Cape Town in 2004 got there faster than Shaw, who got his century off 99 balls.

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter after his record-breaking century on his Test debut:

Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 Team India Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Prithvi Shaw
Devnil
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Prithvi Shaw and his meteoric rise to the Test spot
RELATED STORY
Twitter goes berserk as Prithvi Shaw scores a century on...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: 3 Indian youngsters who can...
RELATED STORY
Why has Prithvi Shaw been chosen for the first Test ahead...
RELATED STORY
3 Possible Replacements For Shikhar Dhawan In The...
RELATED STORY
3 Players who can cement their place in India's Test side
RELATED STORY
Twitter feels for Karun Nair after being axed from the...
RELATED STORY
5 Players who can star in the first Test between India...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian Test specialists who failed in ODIs
RELATED STORY
India announce final 12 for West Indies 1st Test
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies Test Series 2018
1st Test
IND 254/3 (57.1 ov)
WIN
LIVE
Day 1 | India won the toss and elected to bat.
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct, 04:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us