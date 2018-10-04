Twitter erupts as Prithvi Shaw becomes the youngest Indian to score a hundred on Test debut
Prithvi Shaw became the youngest batsman to be chosen to play Test cricket for India since Sachin at Karachi in 1989, and fourth youngest ever – behind Sachin Tendulkar, Vijay Mehra, and Milkha Singh when he was presented his cap ahead of the first Test against West Indies.
In the ongoing Rajkot test, India won the toss and elected to bat first-- debutant Prithvi Shaw and KL Rahul came out to open the Indian innings and with this the 18 yrs-329d old Prithvi Shaw became India's second youngest test debutant opener after Vijay Mehra, who was 17-265d at Bombay's Brabourne Stadium against New Zealand in December 1955.
Since the time BCCI announced the 15 men squad for the West Indies Tests everyone has been talking about the 18-year-old U-19 World Cup-winning captain. Kohli also talked about the young batsman needing more experience during the training session leading up to the first Test at Rajkot.
However, courtesy of his century on debut, the 18-year-old opening batsman showed why the selection committee was right in giving him the chance over Mayank Agarwal. He became the youngest Indian to score a hundred on Test debut-- earlier the Indian record was held by Gundappa Vishwanath who scored a century on test debut at an age of 20-years. Shaw also became 15th Indian to score a hundred on Test debut.
He also scored the third fastest century on debut in Test history, behind only Shikhar Dhawan, who got there in 85 balls against Australia at Mohali in 2013 and Dwayne Smith's 93-ball century against South Africa at Cape Town in 2004 got there faster than Shaw, who got his century off 99 balls.
