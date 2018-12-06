×
Twitter erupts as Rohit Sharma throws away his wicket recklessly in the first Test

Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
News
2.77K   //    06 Dec 2018, 10:53 IST

Rohit Sharma conferred his wicket with a rash shot off Nathan Lyon's delivery
Rohit Sharma conferred his wicket with a rash shot off Nathan Lyon's delivery

It just seems to be a regretful day for the Indian team as the batsmen are finding new ways to get out. Be it, Murali Vijay or KL Rahul, everyone except Rishabh Pant has conferred their wickets to the bowlers by playing those glory shots. 

The new addition to the list is Rohit Sharma who was looking quite confident and was adamant to score big. But the desire to accelerate the innings took a toll on Rohit Sharma as he threw his wicket away with a rash shot off Nathan Lyon's delivery. 

India was just back from lunch, and Rohit and Pujara were on the crease. Pujara was playing it quite safe with excellent hand-eye coordination. On the other hand, Rohit was taking his chances and was playing his shots. Hitman looked set to score a century in his Test cricket comeback, but he yet again got out to a heedless shot which wasn't necessary at that stroke of the game. 

The sole motto of Hitman was to unsettle Lyon as he hit him for a six on the first ball of the over. Although it didn't come off the middle of the bat, it showed the intent of Rohit. Consequently, Sharma decided to repeat the same but ended up top-edging it with Marcus Harris grabbing the skier. The partnership of 45 between Rohit and Pujara that seemed to bring back India on track ended with the score reading as 86 for 5. 

Here is how Rohit Sharma threw his wicket away

This very incident garnered a lot of attention from the fans and the pundits as they were of the impression that it wasn't called for and was surely rash at that point in time. The fans expressed their distress on Twitter while calling it redundant. Besides fans, the experts, Harsha Bhogle, Sanjay Manjrekar, and Ayaz Memon, had their say on the matter as well. 

Twitter erupts as Rohit Sharma throws his wicket away to a rash shot

Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Nathan Lyon
Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
.
Fetching more content...
