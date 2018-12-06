Twitter erupts as Rohit Sharma throws away his wicket recklessly in the first Test

Rohit Sharma conferred his wicket with a rash shot off Nathan Lyon's delivery

It just seems to be a regretful day for the Indian team as the batsmen are finding new ways to get out. Be it, Murali Vijay or KL Rahul, everyone except Rishabh Pant has conferred their wickets to the bowlers by playing those glory shots.

The new addition to the list is Rohit Sharma who was looking quite confident and was adamant to score big. But the desire to accelerate the innings took a toll on Rohit Sharma as he threw his wicket away with a rash shot off Nathan Lyon's delivery.

India was just back from lunch, and Rohit and Pujara were on the crease. Pujara was playing it quite safe with excellent hand-eye coordination. On the other hand, Rohit was taking his chances and was playing his shots. Hitman looked set to score a century in his Test cricket comeback, but he yet again got out to a heedless shot which wasn't necessary at that stroke of the game.

The sole motto of Hitman was to unsettle Lyon as he hit him for a six on the first ball of the over. Although it didn't come off the middle of the bat, it showed the intent of Rohit. Consequently, Sharma decided to repeat the same but ended up top-edging it with Marcus Harris grabbing the skier. The partnership of 45 between Rohit and Pujara that seemed to bring back India on track ended with the score reading as 86 for 5.

Here is how Rohit Sharma threw his wicket away

This very incident garnered a lot of attention from the fans and the pundits as they were of the impression that it wasn't called for and was surely rash at that point in time. The fans expressed their distress on Twitter while calling it redundant. Besides fans, the experts, Harsha Bhogle, Sanjay Manjrekar, and Ayaz Memon, had their say on the matter as well.

Twitter erupts as Rohit Sharma throws his wicket away to a rash shot

Oh Rohit! Looking so good, some fine shots and..... Just requested the producer not to show the replay.... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 6, 2018

@ImRo45’s dismissal playing a reckless hoick when seemingly well settled shows how mad and bad India’s approach has been today. Positive intent without tact is pointless #IndiavsAus — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) December 6, 2018

Rohit Sharma what the hell 😳😳 ya can’t do that big man 🤣🤣🤣🤣 History’s Page *Ryan Hinds* voice 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😆😆😆😆😆 #AUSvsIND — Tino95 (@tinobest) December 6, 2018

At this stage of his career, Rohit Sharma must look at every Test match opportunity as a rare privilege. Can’t be squandering opportunities like this. #AUSvIND — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) December 6, 2018

Extra bounce undoing #RohitSharma made him drag it towards square leg, when he was looking to go over mid-wicket, well bowled #NathanLyon #AUSvIND #AdelaideTest — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) December 6, 2018

Just when you looked set for a big one @ImRo45 Please do not sqaunder these Test opportunities for we want to watch you bat longer and win Test Matches for India. It was beautiful while it lasted. A Fan! #RohitSharma #INDvsAUS #BadShotSelectionDay — Anshuman Jha (@theanshumanjha) December 6, 2018

Such a precious chance, wasted! Not just for @ImRo45 , for India too. Didn't connect the previous ball well, yet why again. Ball is turning quite well too. Why! Ruined it!!!#IndVsAus #AUSvIND #INDvAUS #Rohitsharma #ViratKohli — Pradeep Kumar (@spk_pradeep) December 6, 2018

#IndVsAus The tale of two shots - sums up the phenomenon that #RohitSharma is.. that shot over cover for a six of Patt Cummins makes everyone wonder why this bloke is not a regular fixture in this Indian team?? & then he answers why.. playing that shot against Lyon to get out! — Sandesh S (@san_sath) December 6, 2018

#Rohitsharma - What a horrendous shot. Wicket gifted on a platter. Was looking comfortable and runs there for the taking on a placid pitch. — Srikanth (@srikanthan09) December 6, 2018

More than getting out, the way he gets out in Test cricket is disheartening.. #RohitSharma #IndvsAus — Mahammad Khalid (@mahammadkhalid) December 6, 2018

Past decade or may be even more, Indian cricket fans wake up early to watch this #AUSvsIND series, to get disappointed over and over again.



You have full 5 days to play #RohitSharma Please understand this. — Rahul Goswami (@RahulGoswami01) December 6, 2018

That is why Rohit fails in test matches! Just when he's looking good, he throws away his wicket! He was looking really good at the crease, but in this format u need to grind it out! #AUSvIND #testcricket #RohitSharma #Hitman — Mustafa Ismail (@MustiMachine) December 6, 2018

#ShauryaDiwas is also dedicated to #RohitSharma to play such shot to make India 5 down. — Him@n (@Hhimanmi) December 6, 2018

Everytime i see #RohitSharma get out after a start my respect for @virendersehwag grows .. he was much more aggressive and yet was so successful in tests .. #INDvsAUS — avinash (@avinash_1706) December 6, 2018

Virat kohli said on the toss that Rohit Sharma can play well with the tail, but still what the question remains is will he stick till the tail comes?? #RohitSharma #imkohli #INDvAUS — Aunsh jani (@aunsh_jani) December 6, 2018

