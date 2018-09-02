Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Twitter erupts as Virat Kohli survives because of a controversial decision by the third umpire

Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
News
8.38K   //    02 Sep 2018, 19:13 IST

Virat Kohli survived a controversial decision
Virat Kohli survived a controversial decision

The top 2 Test sides in the world, India and England, are battling it out in a five test match series and the scoreline is interestingly poised at 2-1 after three Tests. The fourth Test has already seen quite a few ups and downs in the first three days.

While Sam Curran rescued England in their first innings, Pujara was India's hero as the top-order batsman scored 132 to take India to a lead of 27 in first innings. In England's second innings, half-centurion Jos Buttler helped England set a target of 245 with the help of useful contributions from Keaton Jennings, Joe Root, Ben Stokes and none other than Sam Curran.

Chasing a record total of 245, India were in a spot of trouble as the English pacers sent back the top 3 for just 22 runs. Ajinkya Rahane joined Virat Kohli in the middle in the ninth over and the two had to face the testing bowling from the English.

In the 17th over of the Indian innings, Moeen Ali struck Kohli on his pads off the third ball in front of the stumps but the on-field umpire, Kumar Dharmasena felt that the Indian captain was not out. After a small chat, the English team challenged the on-field umpire's decision and asked for a review.

The ball was travelling very close to the bat before it went on to hit the pads but there was no clarity whether the bat hit the ball or not. So the third umpire moved onto the UltraEdge to check if there was any sound as the ball passes the bat. UltraEdge showed a slight fluctuation when the ball passed the bat but the sound may have been due to the bat rubbing against the pad as there was no distinct bat on ball sound.

Even though there was no clarity, the third umpire Joel Wilson made his decision that there was an inside edge and the on-field decision stayed. As a result of the decision, England also lost their review. To rub salt to the wounds of the English team, the ball tracking showed that the ball was hitting in-line thumping into the leg-stump.

Kohli survived the decision when he was on 9 so it will interesting to see how much more Virat Kohli can add to his tally.

Twitter reactions:

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Moeen Ali
Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
Vishwanath, an engineer like many young Indians, is a big sports enthusiast. Right from his childhood, he thoroughly enjoyed following all the sporting events but his true calling came only when he started writing about them. Even though he follows many sports his main interest lies in cricket. At times, he also indulges in other sports like Football. If you are a cricket lover, you might want to follow him.
Twitter erupts as Virat Kohli scores yet another century...
RELATED STORY
Twitter erupts as Virat Kohli announced an unchanged XI...
RELATED STORY
5 of India's greatest Test wins under Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
When Virat Kohli gave it back to Stuart Broad for...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Virat Kohli's majestic century is...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Virat Kohli dedicates the win to...
RELATED STORY
3 best overseas Test centuries by Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
Stats: Virat Kohli becomes the fastest to 3000 ODI runs...
RELATED STORY
How Virat Kohli conquered his English demons 
RELATED STORY
Twitter loses its cool as Bumrah's no-ball costs India...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug
ENG 246/10 & 271/10
IND 273/10 & 184/10
England win by 60 runs
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us