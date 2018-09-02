Twitter erupts as Virat Kohli survives because of a controversial decision by the third umpire

Vishwanath RT FOLLOW ANALYST News 8.38K // 02 Sep 2018, 19:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Virat Kohli survived a controversial decision

The top 2 Test sides in the world, India and England, are battling it out in a five test match series and the scoreline is interestingly poised at 2-1 after three Tests. The fourth Test has already seen quite a few ups and downs in the first three days.

While Sam Curran rescued England in their first innings, Pujara was India's hero as the top-order batsman scored 132 to take India to a lead of 27 in first innings. In England's second innings, half-centurion Jos Buttler helped England set a target of 245 with the help of useful contributions from Keaton Jennings, Joe Root, Ben Stokes and none other than Sam Curran.

Chasing a record total of 245, India were in a spot of trouble as the English pacers sent back the top 3 for just 22 runs. Ajinkya Rahane joined Virat Kohli in the middle in the ninth over and the two had to face the testing bowling from the English.

In the 17th over of the Indian innings, Moeen Ali struck Kohli on his pads off the third ball in front of the stumps but the on-field umpire, Kumar Dharmasena felt that the Indian captain was not out. After a small chat, the English team challenged the on-field umpire's decision and asked for a review.

The ball was travelling very close to the bat before it went on to hit the pads but there was no clarity whether the bat hit the ball or not. So the third umpire moved onto the UltraEdge to check if there was any sound as the ball passes the bat. UltraEdge showed a slight fluctuation when the ball passed the bat but the sound may have been due to the bat rubbing against the pad as there was no distinct bat on ball sound.

Even though there was no clarity, the third umpire Joel Wilson made his decision that there was an inside edge and the on-field decision stayed. As a result of the decision, England also lost their review. To rub salt to the wounds of the English team, the ball tracking showed that the ball was hitting in-line thumping into the leg-stump.

Kohli survived the decision when he was on 9 so it will interesting to see how much more Virat Kohli can add to his tally.

Twitter reactions:

Horrible call. Not sure how a TV umpire can make that mistake in 2018. Ridiculous! #EngvInd — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) September 2, 2018

That decision was made mind-boggingly quickly. Ridiculous. #ENGvIND — David Byrom (@DB1993) September 2, 2018

DRS keeping India in the Test #ENGvIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) September 2, 2018

An absolute joke is a decision, he’s not hit that at all. It’s out, as simple as that. Pathetic. #ENGvIND — Daniel Cutts (@Journo_Slash) September 2, 2018

Couldn't agree more. Joel Wilson has been pathetic this Test. He seems to be in a hurry to give the verdict every time. #ENGvIND https://t.co/aH118ckfJo — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) September 2, 2018

Here we go again Joel Wilson giving his usual crap decisions against England. Bat hit pad not ball. Shocker. Or is it bias cos it's Kohli? Poor Umpire #EngvInd — Charlie 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇪🇺 (@charlie_strange) September 2, 2018

Bat on pad surely!? #EngvInd — Harry Judd (@mcflyharry) September 2, 2018

Kohli LBW decision - how the fuck can you conclusively prove that the bat did NOT hit the ball? #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/LgMI52d9gW — Soham (@BTecSoham) September 2, 2018

A very much biased decission it is. Kohli should've been walked by himslef just to lift up the good sportsman spirit. 😐#ENGvIND #KyaHogaIssBaar — Syed Usman Ali Gillani (@usman_syed2003) September 2, 2018

Good point made by @nassercricket regarding the Virat Kohli lbw. The DRS protocol should involve the on-field Umpire explaining his decision: was it not out because he thought he hit it or because it hit outside the line/was missing? What is the third umpire overturning? #EngvInd — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) September 2, 2018

All set up for King Kohli!!! #EngvInd — Bazid Khan (@bazidkhan81) September 2, 2018

Dodgy third umpire decision on Kohli could well have cost England the game, @BumbleCricket. Ball was nowhere near the bat. Sound was clearly bottom of the bat hitting the pad. If third umpire could zoom in on front foot, why not ball hitting the pad? #ENGvIND — Mark McKean (@WallaceEMann) September 2, 2018

Bat may have hit the ball or the pad but for sure has hit the nerves of English fans on my timeline. 😂#ENGvIND — cricBC (@cricBC) September 2, 2018

Despite being a Kohli fan, I am saying - I can't imagine the outarge on Twitter if Smith/Cook/Root would be given Not Out in India by 4th Umpire. Virat Kohli was clearly out & there were no edge. What's the use of review & why Umpire shouldn't fined for it. #ENGvIND — रायता क्वीन 💃🤦 (@imSonaliS) September 2, 2018

U guys not saying a word about Anderson's landing in dangerous area ? and that no ball by stokesy #ENGvIND — Sanket Deshpande (@sanket7262) September 2, 2018

Virat Kohli pulling team India to chase this total. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/kO28CKBHK9 — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) September 2, 2018

But then Kohli does get away with an awful lot.#DRS #EngvInd — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) September 2, 2018

Thank God for DRS. Even better than Kohli surviving, we don't have to listen to Nasser lecturing on the topic. — Samir Chopra (@EyeOnThePitch) September 2, 2018

#ENGvIND 🏏 with talks again around Umpire's Call & all about #DRS that's bit too much. Then time for #RobotUmpire with all #AI at disposal as well! 😁🙄

Robot all armoured with camera vision, ultra edge, ball tracking etc.

Even for other on-field umpiring & management! @ICC — PRABEEN PATI (@prabeennet) September 2, 2018

About time #DRS should be taken into real consideration by the @ICC too many howlers taking place from the TV umpire's chair (especially in this series). #ENGvIND — Ajay Raghuvanshi (@ajay_raghava) September 2, 2018

Disappointment with that decision is not the overall decision but how quickly it was made. I don't think the 3rd umpire has even realised the bat has hit the pad when he makes the call. He sees snicko and straight away is saying it's bat #EngvInd #drs — Chris Over (@Stumpy_J) September 2, 2018

This is when you need hotspot technology in place #drs #ENGvIND — CricFreak (@its_Saiyesh) September 2, 2018

Glad to see so much discussion on The decision TV umpire made on Kohli’s wicket, where were these “analysts” when Rahane was given out on a no ball in the 1st innings! #EngvInd — Monica (@monicas004) September 2, 2018

You can take umpiring decision out of the humans but you cannot take the human out of the umpire ;) #humanerror #DRS #ENGvIND — Akshay Sahai (@AkshaySahai1) September 2, 2018