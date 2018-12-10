Twitter explodes as India win the first Test against Australia at Adelaide

Vishwanath RT FOLLOW ANALYST News 859 // 10 Dec 2018, 11:16 IST

For a team to win an overseas series, it is important that they start the series on a positive note. The same did not happen for India in South Africa, and England and they ended up losing both those series. Unlike the two earlier scenarios, India have started off the Australian Test series by registering an emphatic win over the home team and will look to create history by winning their first Test series Down Under.

After winning the toss, India chose to bat first but the Indian top-order could not live up to expectations. It was the centurion Cheteshwara Pujara who kept India in the game after the initial debacle.

India were in trouble as they lost four quick wickets in the first session. The ever-so determined Pujara built crucial partnerships with the rest of the batsmen and took India to a total of 250.

Just like their Indian counterparts, the Australian top-order batsmen were kind to the bowlers as they did trouble them much. It was Travis Head's half-century and his partnerships with the tailenders that helped Australia reduce India's first innings lead to just 15 runs.

In the second innings, the Indian batsmen showed much better resolve as they tried to stitch partnerships. First, it was the openers - Murali Vijay and KL Rahul - who added 63 runs for the first wicket.

India followed that up with two more half-century partnerships, both involving Pujara - one with Kohli and the other one with Rahane. After Pujara's dismissal for 71, Rahane too went to make a half-century but could not build partnerships.

Rishabh Pant came out all guns blazing and scored a 16-ball 28 but his wicket felt doom for the Indian innings. India lost their last four wickets for just four runs and cast away the opportunity to bat Australia out of the game.

The collapse at the end of the Indian innings gave some hope to the Australians. With a target of 323, all Australian batsmen tried to spend some time in the middle but only two of them had the intent to win. Australia had a slight chance when Shaun Marsh and Tim Paine were batting but their dismissals for 60 and 41 respectively meant that Indian victory was inevitable.

The partnerships built by Australian batsmen after the fourth wicket fell were 31, 41, 31, 41, 31, and 32. Every time a partnership started developing, the Indian bowlers pulled things back by picking up a timely wicket.

India were always on top of the game but there were moments of tension as India's problems with the tail-enders resurfaced. The last wicket partnership of 32 runs between Nathan Lyon and Jos Hazlewood almost threatened India but the wicket of the later in the last over before Tea ensured India win.

India for the first time in their 11 tours to Australia have won the first match of a Test series in Australia. With their 6th Test win on Australian soil, India go 1-0 up in the Test series.

Here's how Twitter reacted India's victory over Australia in the first Test:

Good thing our cricketers were not in charge of human evolution.

We'd have never got rid of the tail. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) December 10, 2018

Well played India . Well fought Australia. Well bowled Indian bowlers , Well batted Australian Bowlers. — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) December 10, 2018

Indian fans in the last few minutes of the match. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/OSrJdpBBPD — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) December 10, 2018

Kohli doing meditation to stop himself from abusing Indian bowlers. pic.twitter.com/MKgbtQZq2r — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) December 10, 2018

India leading by 0-1 against Australia in Australia. Indians right now : pic.twitter.com/1DFqT8zYkI — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) December 10, 2018

If anyone I just hope Shami watched how Australian tail has batted. You can have 100 shots but have to respect the match situation. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) December 10, 2018

Rishabh Pant is now the Indian wicketkeeper with the most catches and words in a Test match.#AusviND — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) December 10, 2018

Pant just dropped the World record. #AUSvIND — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) December 10, 2018

Tim Paine survives. Well tried but used the wrong hand to go for it. #INDvAUS #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/MtNUcSfuog — Sir Jadeja (@SirJadeja) December 10, 2018

"Not everyone is Pujara here"

"It's not easy to survive man"

"Come on Pat, hit some sixes"

"Keep bowling in the patch to Pat"

"Come on Pat - you’re not putting the bad ball away"



Rishabh Pant is causing lots of Paine to already injured Australia. #INDvAUS #AUSvIND — Sir Jadeja (@SirJadeja) December 10, 2018

Rishabh Pant is probably the first Cricketer to sledge his own bowler as well as the batsman. ‘Come on Pat - you’re not putting the bad ball away!’ #ausvind — simon hughes (@theanalyst) December 10, 2018

*Ashwin bowling*



Pant's brain:

Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it



Pant: Come on Ash, come on Ash, Ash come on, Ash......#INDvAUS — Akki (@CrickPotato1) December 10, 2018

Can't blame Ashwin, don't think we have seen many scientists become good bowlers overseas. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) December 10, 2018

If starc wants to have success against india, he should have walked out wearing a Sam Curran mask #AUSvIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) December 10, 2018

Australian cricket is disorganised , they are no defined roles for players , ridiculous. Starc and Cummins are not supposed to bat. System is failing :) #IndiaVsAus — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) December 10, 2018

In consecutive series England & Australia's lower order have shown India's lower order—who threw their wickets away recklessly on day four—how to bat & how to define matches. India's lower order may be less able but they can learn from the mentality of their opponents. #AUSvIND — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) December 10, 2018

Cummins making a strong case to bat no.3 or 4 for his team 😊 — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) December 10, 2018

Paine falls, huge relief for India! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) December 10, 2018

Jasprit Bumrah:



Picked the wicket of well settled Marsh before lunch and well settled Paine after lunch. Michale Clarke rightly pointed out him as the best bowler of this Test from either side! — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) December 10, 2018

BUMRAH FOR BHARAT RATNA. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) December 10, 2018

These Aussie tailenders are far better than Indian and Australian top order batsmen. #INDvAUS #AUSvIND — Sir Jadeja (@SirJadeja) December 10, 2018

“Oh no, Shaun Marsh made runs. That means they’ll pick him in again”



I honestly don’t know what people want. — Ian Higgins (@1an_Higgins) December 10, 2018

Shaun Marsh gets his fifty, rewarding the unwavering faith the Australian public have always had in him. #AUSvIND — Titus O'Reily (@TitusOReily) December 10, 2018

