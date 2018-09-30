Twitter feels for Karun Nair after being axed from the Test squad
India is all set to lock horns with West Indies in a 2-match Test series commencing from October 4 in Rajkot. The selectors have announced the 15-man squad for the series which includes some major changes. Here's the announced Test squad:
Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur
There is one change in particular that has stirred a buzz in the cricketing fraternity- the exclusion of Karun Nair. Things haven't been great for the skilled batsman as hasn’t got enough opportunities despite being in the squad.
He earned a spot in the Indian team for the England tour but didn't get a single opportunity to be a part of the playing XI. The debutant Hanuma Vihari, who was picked in the squad after the third Test, was handed over a debut and played ahead of Nair in the fifth Test at The Oval. India's second Test triple centurion has been overlooked ever since last year when he played a couple of Test matches against Australia at home.
Recently, Karun revealed that neither the team management nor the selectors have spoken to him about his exclusion. “No, we haven’t had any conversations. Nothing at all. It is difficult, but I haven’t gone forth and asked anything, but yeah, we haven’t had any conversation.
The team management and everyone else make their decisions and you as players have to respect it and move forward with that. Like I said, all I can do is let the bat do the talking, and I wouldn't like to say anything else on that", he added.
Twitterati felt for Karun Nair and here's how it reacted: