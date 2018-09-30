Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twitter feels for Karun Nair after being axed from the Test squad

Aalekh
ANALYST
News
87   //    30 Sep 2018, 19:07 IST

Karun Nair's continued hide and seek with a Test cricket opportunity
Karun Nair's continues to play hide and seek with a Test cricket opportunity

India is all set to lock horns with West Indies in a 2-match Test series commencing from October 4 in Rajkot. The selectors have announced the 15-man squad for the series which includes some major changes. Here's the announced Test squad:

Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur

There is one change in particular that has stirred a buzz in the cricketing fraternity- the exclusion of Karun Nair. Things haven't been great for the skilled batsman as hasn’t got enough opportunities despite being in the squad.

He earned a spot in the Indian team for the England tour but didn't get a single opportunity to be a part of the playing XI. The debutant Hanuma Vihari, who was picked in the squad after the third Test, was handed over a debut and played ahead of Nair in the fifth Test at The Oval. India's second Test triple centurion has been overlooked ever since last year when he played a couple of Test matches against Australia at home.

Recently, Karun revealed that neither the team management nor the selectors have spoken to him about his exclusion. “No, we haven’t had any conversations. Nothing at all. It is difficult, but I haven’t gone forth and asked anything, but yeah, we haven’t had any conversation.

The team management and everyone else make their decisions and you as players have to respect it and move forward with that. Like I said, all I can do is let the bat do the talking, and I wouldn't like to say anything else on that", he added.

Twitterati felt for Karun Nair and here's how it reacted:

India vs West Indies 2018 Team India Indian Cricket Team Karun Nair Hanuma Vihari
Aalekh
ANALYST
Smitten by the sports bug. My fascination with sports is the ink of the articles you will find here.
The (Mis)Management of Karun Nair
