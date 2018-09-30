Twitter feels for Karun Nair after being axed from the Test squad

Karun Nair's continues to play hide and seek with a Test cricket opportunity

India is all set to lock horns with West Indies in a 2-match Test series commencing from October 4 in Rajkot. The selectors have announced the 15-man squad for the series which includes some major changes. Here's the announced Test squad:

Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur

There is one change in particular that has stirred a buzz in the cricketing fraternity- the exclusion of Karun Nair. Things haven't been great for the skilled batsman as hasn’t got enough opportunities despite being in the squad.

He earned a spot in the Indian team for the England tour but didn't get a single opportunity to be a part of the playing XI. The debutant Hanuma Vihari, who was picked in the squad after the third Test, was handed over a debut and played ahead of Nair in the fifth Test at The Oval. India's second Test triple centurion has been overlooked ever since last year when he played a couple of Test matches against Australia at home.

Recently, Karun revealed that neither the team management nor the selectors have spoken to him about his exclusion. “No, we haven’t had any conversations. Nothing at all. It is difficult, but I haven’t gone forth and asked anything, but yeah, we haven’t had any conversation.

The team management and everyone else make their decisions and you as players have to respect it and move forward with that. Like I said, all I can do is let the bat do the talking, and I wouldn't like to say anything else on that", he added.

Twitterati felt for Karun Nair and here's how it reacted:

To borrow from Alice in Wonderland, Karun Nair’s case gets ‘’curiouser and curiouser’’... — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 30, 2018

I don't understand the logic behind dropping Karun Nair and keeping Shardul Thakur in. Both of them are there in the squad for England series and not played in single test match. One dropped and one kept his place. Wahhh selectors🤐🤐🙏🙏🙏 #INDvWI — Vamsi Nadendla (@vamsi_nadendla) September 29, 2018

Maybe selectors don't want Karun Nair to play more Tests than any of the selectors. MSK Prasad has played the most, 6 Tests, and Nair is already there. — Gappistan Radio (@GappistanRadio) September 30, 2018

Karun Nair sits out 6 Tests

Misses out on India A

Overlooked for Vihari (who is picked for India A scores)

Nair is dropped for WI Tests and has no fc cricket to win his spot back till Nov

So he misses playing v Eng, WI and Aus (?) with no chance to prove himself

Spare a thought — Sidvee (@sidvee) September 30, 2018

I haven't got the kind of opportunities I should have got after that Tripple Hundred : Karun Nair



Yaar aise logo ko selector kaun banata hai jisne khud ne apni puri life me kuchh naa ukhada ho...😇😉😡#SackMSKPrasad #KarunNair pic.twitter.com/kNTEMRWlDU — Mr. 360'™ (@Mr_360Abd) September 29, 2018

There are two people I feel terrible for currently. Karun Nair, for being axed without being given a fair opportunity, and Shardul Thakur, who knows whatever he does, he will only warm the bench. Why pick him then? — Shashank Kishore (@captainshanky) September 29, 2018

Karun Nair a triple Centurion left out of Test Squad ☹️

They should have retained him instead of picking 2 new openers. Pujara can open with Rahul if needed anyway. #INDvWI — 🕉 𝔻𝕖𝕖𝕡𝕒𝕜 (@KodelaDeepak) September 30, 2018

To have someone come from India and take your place and have nothing communicated to you about it,can’t imagine how lonely that dressing room must have felt for Karun Nair. Shoddy treatment and playing around of career and mind of a player with a lot of ability. — Kunal Kapoor (@KunalCricket) September 30, 2018

It sucks to be Karun Nair right now. Can't help but wonder what he must have done to piss off Kholi-shastri so much. — Monday (@GultiGrinch) September 30, 2018