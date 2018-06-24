Twitter goes ballistic as Umar Akmal reveals spot-fixing offers

Twitter responded to these claims.

In a sensational interview with Samaa TV, Pakistan's renowned news channel, Umar Akmal made some shocking revelations about spot-fixing offers in the 2015 World Cup match against arch-rivals, India.

"I had got an offer during the World Cup to leave alone two balls and they were willing to pay me $200,000 for that. It was our first match against India in the 2015 World Cup."

The wicketkeeper-batsman also said that these offers were not uncommon and similar ones were made to him in the past too.

"In the matches with India I’ve been told to make some excuse and opt out of the game for which I’d be paid but I have told those people that I am committed to Pakistan and to not approach me ever with such offers."

The 2015 World Cup encounter between Pakistan and India was won by the latter with an impressive margin of 76 runs in Adelaide.

The news has generated headlines across the country as it is mandatory for cricketers to report any such approaches made to them. It will be interesting to see whether Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was aware of such offers or not.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the revelations.

Umar Akmal claims he was offered $200,000 during World Cup to leave two deliveries, tells @Shoaib_Jatt that he was also offered money to skip games against India. I wonder if Akmal had ever reported these approaches, if not then this statement will get him in more troubles. pic.twitter.com/inIQLN5Np4 — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) June 24, 2018

Umar Akmal has claimed that in the 2015 World Cup he was offered $200,000 to leave alone 2 balls he faced when batting #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 24, 2018

Pakistan's Umar Akmal claims he was approached by bookies ahead of 2015 ICC World Cup clash against India https://t.co/HYcCc7IbVY — Furqan Majid (@furqanmajidpk) June 24, 2018

Umar Akmal is in more trouble now! pic.twitter.com/KXZMkZlkmT — M Furqan Bhatti (@Furqan013) June 24, 2018

Umar Akmal again in news, now he claimed that bookies offered him $200,000 to left 2 balls in 2015 World Cup, but I refused.



I was offered in every match against India.



Video Courtesy: Samaa #UmarAkmal #Fixing #Cricket #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/HD1aprhwOH — Najeeb ul Hasnain (@get2najeeb) June 24, 2018

Personally, I will not be surprised if Umar Akmal is lying about this approach in 2015 World Cup.



Doesn't make sense to speak about this now after 3 years. He might be trying to get attention since his career is going through a bad patch. — Naveed Nadeem (@naveednadeem91) June 24, 2018

"In the World Cup,I was offered to leave 2 balls and was offered $200,000 to do so.’ - Umar Akmal



And this was his performance in that game:#PCB #UmarAkmal pic.twitter.com/8YOcN7lr6P — Cricistan.com (@Cricistan) June 24, 2018

No idea whether #UmarAkmal reported illegal offers made in WC2015 but in 2012 when Pakistan was playing ODIs v ENG in UAE, Umar was called by Bookie of which he instantly reported to ACU.🏏 Btw why wud Umar disclose offers now which he kept hidden from ACU back in 2015? #cricket — Usama🏏🏏Jahangir (@usamajahangir29) June 24, 2018

200k for Umar Akmal?! Yeah sure. https://t.co/mBKpMEp186 — Arhwha (@Arhwha) June 24, 2018

Umar Akmal I was offerd $200,000 to leave alone 2 balls he faced when batting during 2015 WC Against India

Pakistan Right now: pic.twitter.com/1VkvhC1Ubo — Fahim Farooq (@fahim_parekh) June 24, 2018

@ICC can you please look into the Umar Akmal interview, and ban him for not approaching the ICC ACU in 2015? — Moin Ahmed (@moinahmed_4) June 24, 2018

Umar Akmal has claimed that in the 2015 World Cup he was offered $200,000 to leave alone 2 balls he faced when batting.#Cricket — InternationalCricketCouncil (@TheICCReal) June 24, 2018

Getting rid of ahmed shahzad and umar akmal in one week. #Glorious https://t.co/xVhZeczGNI — Vicky. (@VickzTiwana) June 24, 2018

Ahmad Shahzad and Umar Akmal always in headlines.



Well for all the wrong reasons. — Farheen 👑🔥 (@FrDeadpool) June 24, 2018

I have a question why does he remember these things when he is dropped from the team or after you hear news about his lack of discipline and on TV only sorry but hes one major drama queen I would not like to see in the team — Aisha (@Ayisha_) June 24, 2018

It was some pro Pakistani guy, I think, who wanted him to skip the games and let the team win. — Zohaib Aslam (@aslamzohaib) June 24, 2018

Umar Akmal claims he was approached to spot-fix WC match pic.twitter.com/hEhz0EegLD — TNSWorld (@TNSNEWS) June 24, 2018