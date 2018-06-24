Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Twitter goes ballistic as Umar Akmal reveals spot-fixing offers

Twitter responded to these claims.

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Humor 24 Jun 2018, 17:26 IST

Pakistan Net Session

In a sensational interview with Samaa TV, Pakistan's renowned news channel, Umar Akmal made some shocking revelations about spot-fixing offers in the 2015 World Cup match against arch-rivals, India.

"I had got an offer during the World Cup to leave alone two balls and they were willing to pay me $200,000 for that. It was our first match against India in the 2015 World Cup."

The wicketkeeper-batsman also said that these offers were not uncommon and similar ones were made to him in the past too.

"In the matches with India I’ve been told to make some excuse and opt out of the game for which I’d be paid but I have told those people that I am committed to Pakistan and to not approach me ever with such offers."

The 2015 World Cup encounter between Pakistan and India was won by the latter with an impressive margin of 76 runs in Adelaide.

The news has generated headlines across the country as it is mandatory for cricketers to report any such approaches made to them. It will be interesting to see whether Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was aware of such offers or not.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the revelations.


India vs Pakistan 2012-13 Indian Cricket Team Pakistan Cricket Umar Akmal Virat Kohli Twiter reactions Twitter Reactions
5 most heated moments between Indian and Pakistani...
RELATED STORY
Cricket's most famous sledging incidents
RELATED STORY
5 most overrated Test cricketers since 2000
RELATED STORY
5 friendly moments between India and Pakistan
RELATED STORY
7 Best moments from India's memorable 2011 World Cup triumph
RELATED STORY
6 times India used DRS to perfection
RELATED STORY
On This Day: Pakistan complete a stunning turnaround 
RELATED STORY
4 great cricketers who were dropped due to their fielding
RELATED STORY
Top five One Day matches that ended in a tie
RELATED STORY
5 lesser known records held by Irfan Pathan
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
select series:
Contact Us Advertise with Us