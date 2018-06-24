Twitter goes ballistic as Umar Akmal reveals spot-fixing offers
Twitter responded to these claims.
In a sensational interview with Samaa TV, Pakistan's renowned news channel, Umar Akmal made some shocking revelations about spot-fixing offers in the 2015 World Cup match against arch-rivals, India.
"I had got an offer during the World Cup to leave alone two balls and they were willing to pay me $200,000 for that. It was our first match against India in the 2015 World Cup."
The wicketkeeper-batsman also said that these offers were not uncommon and similar ones were made to him in the past too.
"In the matches with India I’ve been told to make some excuse and opt out of the game for which I’d be paid but I have told those people that I am committed to Pakistan and to not approach me ever with such offers."
The 2015 World Cup encounter between Pakistan and India was won by the latter with an impressive margin of 76 runs in Adelaide.
The news has generated headlines across the country as it is mandatory for cricketers to report any such approaches made to them. It will be interesting to see whether Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was aware of such offers or not.
