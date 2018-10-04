Twitter hails Debutant Shaw's historic ton

Prithvi Shaw becomes the youngest Indian batsman to score a century on Test debut

Debutant Prithvi Shaw scored a sensational hundred on day one of the first Test against West Indies at Rajkot and also became the youngest Indian batsman to score a century on Test debut. He also became the second youngest Indian batsman to score a maiden Test ton behind only Sachin Tendulkar. He is also now the third fastest centurion on debut in tests.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, India didn't have the kind of start they wanted as they lost KL Rahul in the first over. But hometown hero Cheteshwar Pujara joined hands with Shaw and apart from Shannon Gabriel, they took on all the remaining bowlers.

In just 41 overs, they built a 200-run partnership. Though Pujara failed to score a ton on his home turf, debutant Shaw managed to get there. Finally, after completing his hundred, he was caught & bowled by Devendra Bishoo for a well made 134 off just 154 balls. His knock included 19 boundaries.

At Tea, India were 232-3 in 51 overs. Captain Virat Kohli (4*) and Vice-Captain Ajinkya Rahane(0) were at the crease.

During the course of his debut century, Prithvi Shaw broke a number of records and along with that, let us have a look at some of the reactions from the Twitter fraternity.

Here are some of the reactions on twitter to Prithvi Shaw's historic ton :

WHAT A DEBUT 👏



Prithvi Shaw brings up his maiden Test 💯. At 18 years 329 days, he has now become the youngest Indian to score a century on debut! 🔥



➡️ https://t.co/SreOH45VXi pic.twitter.com/7r8UFsPD5A — ICC (@ICC) October 4, 2018

It’s been the Shaw show. Congratulations Prithvi Shaw, abhi toh bas shuruaat hai , ladke mein bahut dum hai #IndvWI pic.twitter.com/obEcSylvCV — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 4, 2018

Wonderful century on debut for Prithvi Shaw. Great to see a 18 year old go out and play his natural game. Got a bright future. #IndvWI pic.twitter.com/e86XPsg6ho — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 4, 2018

Hundred on Ranji debut, hundred on Duleep debut, hundred on Test debut. Know another student from that school..... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 4, 2018

Fantastic achievement by young #Prithvishaw Hundred on Debut and going strong,showing good temperament and positive approach #INDvsWI — zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) October 4, 2018

Congratulations to Prithvi Shaw for a hundred on debut. Love the fact that he can score at a strike rate of 100 just batting instinctively without looking to over attack or by taking risks. 👏👏👏🙏#PrithviShaw — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) October 4, 2018

A century on Test Debut. A century of sheer dominance. As if he was playing his 100th Test and not first....well done, young man. Many more to come #PrithviShaw #IndvWI — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 4, 2018

Prithvi Shaw becomes the youngest Indian to score a Test ton



Players to score a ton IN LESS THAN 100 balls on debut

Shikhar Dhawan 85 balls

D Smith 93 balls

PRITHVI SHAW 99 balls



YOUNGEST INDIANS TO SCORE MAIDEN TEST TON

17y 107d Sachin Tendulkar

18y 329d PRITHVI SHAW#INDvWI — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) October 4, 2018

Prithvi Shaw's mini timeline #INDvWI



14 yrs – Scores 546 for school

17 – Makes FC debut

17 – Century in Ranji & Duleep Trophy

18 – Leads India U19 to WC title

18 – Has 5 FC 100s, plays IPL

18 years, 329 days – Set to play his maiden Test — Moulin (@Moulinparikh) October 3, 2018

Fastest maiden Test 100 for India (balls):



85 S Dhawan v Aus, Mohali, 2013

86 H Pandya v SL, Pallekele, 2017

93 MS Dhoni v Pak, Faisalabad, 2006

97 K Srikkanth v Aus, SCG, 1986

99 PRITHVI SHAW v WI, Rajkot, 2018#INDvWI — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) October 4, 2018

100 on Ranji Trophy debut.

100 on Duleep Trophy debut.



The tradition continues, today, 100 on Test debut! Take a bow, #PrithviShaw !#INDvWI #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/KYziVqCnq8 — DNA (@dna) October 4, 2018

Prithvi Shaw completes a century on his Test debut with a strike rate of 102.02! Becomes 2nd youngest India to score a Test 100 after Sachin Tendulkar. #PrithviShaw #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/W9gUTvOE4R — Sudhakar (@Sudhakarkanchan) October 4, 2018

Lost his mother at the age of 4,

Father shut his company to take him on 90-min journey to & fro school.

Hard work pays off

Made test debut at 18 & scored maiden century .

Stance , temperament , shot selection, perfection

Prithvi Shaw what a player !

The Flawless#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/xzv6rDw0wv — R i s h i 🇮🇳 (@Rishi__1) October 4, 2018