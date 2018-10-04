Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twitter hails Debutant Shaw's historic ton

Venkat Kiran (Vk27)
ANALYST
News
128   //    04 Oct 2018, 15:06 IST

* Prithvi Shaw becomes youngest batsman to score a century on debut
Prithvi Shaw becomes the youngest Indian batsman to score a century on Test debut

Debutant Prithvi Shaw scored a sensational hundred on day one of the first Test against West Indies at Rajkot and also became the youngest Indian batsman to score a century on Test debut. He also became the second youngest Indian batsman to score a maiden Test ton behind only Sachin Tendulkar. He is also now the third fastest centurion on debut in tests.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, India didn't have the kind of start they wanted as they lost KL Rahul in the first over. But hometown hero Cheteshwar Pujara joined hands with Shaw and apart from Shannon Gabriel, they took on all the remaining bowlers.

In just 41 overs, they built a 200-run partnership. Though Pujara failed to score a ton on his home turf, debutant Shaw managed to get there. Finally, after completing his hundred, he was caught & bowled by Devendra Bishoo for a well made 134 off just 154 balls. His knock included 19 boundaries.

At Tea, India were 232-3 in 51 overs. Captain Virat Kohli (4*) and Vice-Captain Ajinkya Rahane(0) were at the crease.

During the course of his debut century, Prithvi Shaw broke a number of records and along with that, let us have a look at some of the reactions from the Twitter fraternity.

--> Second youngest batsman to score a century for India.

Sachin Tendulkar - 17 yrs 107 days

Prithvi Shaw - 18 yrs 329 days

--> Fifth fastest maiden ton for India.

Fastest maiden test 100 for India in terms of balls faced.

85 S Dhawan v Aus, Mohali, 2013

86 H Pandya v SL, Pallekele, 2017

93 MS Dhoni v Pak, Faisalabad, 2006

97 K Srikkanth v Aus, SCG, 1986

99 PRITHVI SHAW v WI, Rajkot, 2018


Here are some of the reactions on twitter to Prithvi Shaw's historic ton :

