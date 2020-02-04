Twitter has a field day as Pakistan U19 batsmen get involved in a hilarious run-out against India

What a mix-up! (Picture Courtesy: Republic)

India vs Pakistan on the cricket pitch, at any level of the game, is always highly anticipated. The arch-rivals took on each other in the semi-final of the Under-19 World Cup on Tuesday, producing a few moments which had Twitterati talking. One such moment was the run-out of Pakistan batsman Qasim Akram.

Akram and his second fiddle Rohail Nazir were involved in a hilarious miscommunication while running between the wickets, which caused the former’s run-out. The right-hander, facing Ravi Bishnoi in the 31st over, ran for a single after tapped the ball on the off-side, From the other end, Nazir also started running but decided to stop when he saw the ball in the grasp of the fielder. Akram, however, did not stop and both the batsmen found themselves running to the crease at the non-striker's end.

The fielder was Atharva Ankolekar, who flicked the ball to wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel who had ample time to remove the bails and Pakistan were reduced to 118-4.

#INDvsPAK Pakistan team running race ,they are really comedians pic.twitter.com/XJ0ZMqPuV0 — ChrisVirat 🇮🇳 (@chris_virat) February 4, 2020

This is the 10th time Pakistan and India are playing each other in the U-19 World Cup and previously too, such comedy of errors has been seen by the men in green, especially at the international level. Twitter was quick to recall the previous incidents in Pakistan cricket were miscommunication led to a run-out.

Indians watching Pakistan under 19 team run between the wickets #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/Ynuoh6GDoV — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) February 4, 2020

Nobody :



Literally Nobody :



Not A Single Soul :



PAK Batsmen Whenever Someone Says “ Aakhri Plate Biryani Bachi Hai “ #INDvsPAK #INDvPAK #U19CWC 😂 pic.twitter.com/5lskAYL1QD — Dr Khushboo Kadri (@khushikadri) February 4, 2020

And comes the trademark Run-Out!



How many times have we seen this before??#INDvsPAK #U19CWC pic.twitter.com/LGrR6RMQxw — The Cricket Panda (@TheCricketPanda) February 4, 2020

