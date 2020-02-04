×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Twitter has a field day as Pakistan U19 batsmen get involved in a hilarious run-out against India

Umaima Saeed
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 04 Feb 2020, 19:21 IST

What a mix-up! (Picture Courtesy: Republic)
What a mix-up! (Picture Courtesy: Republic)

India vs Pakistan on the cricket pitch, at any level of the game, is always highly anticipated. The arch-rivals took on each other in the semi-final of the Under-19 World Cup on Tuesday, producing a few moments which had Twitterati talking. One such moment was the run-out of Pakistan batsman Qasim Akram.

Akram and his second fiddle Rohail Nazir were involved in a hilarious miscommunication while running between the wickets, which caused the former’s run-out. The right-hander, facing Ravi Bishnoi in the 31st over, ran for a single after tapped the ball on the off-side, From the other end, Nazir also started running but decided to stop when he saw the ball in the grasp of the fielder. Akram, however, did not stop and both the batsmen found themselves running to the crease at the non-striker's end.

The fielder was Atharva Ankolekar, who flicked the ball to wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel who had ample time to remove the bails and Pakistan were reduced to 118-4.

This is the 10th time Pakistan and India are playing each other in the U-19 World Cup and previously too, such comedy of errors has been seen by the men in green, especially at the international level. Twitter was quick to recall the previous incidents in Pakistan cricket were miscommunication led to a run-out.

Advertisement






Published 04 Feb 2020, 19:21 IST
U19 World Cup 2020 India Under 19 Cricket
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ICC Under 19 World Cup
Match 1 | Fri, 17 Jan
SOU 129/10 (29.1 ov)
AFU 130/3 (25.0 ov)
Afghanistan Under 19s won by 7 wickets
SOU VS AFU live score
Match 5 | Sat, 18 Jan
AUU 179/10 (35.4 ov)
WIU 180/7 (46.0 ov)
West Indies Under 19s won by 3 wickets
AUU VS WIU live score
Match 4 | Sat, 18 Jan
CNU 231/8 (50.0 ov)
UAEU 232/2 (38.4 ov)
United Arab Emirates Under 19s won by 8 wickets
CNU VS UAEU live score
Match 3 | Sat, 18 Jan
NZU 195/2 (28.5 ov)
JP-U19
No Result
NZU VS JP-U19 live score
Match 2 | Sat, 18 Jan
ZIU 137/6 (28.1 ov)
BAU 132/1 (11.2 ov)
Bangladesh Under 19s won by 9 wickets (DLS Method)
ZIU VS BAU live score
Match 7 | Sun, 19 Jan
INU 297/4 (50.0 ov)
SLU 207/10 (45.2 ov)
India Under 19s won by 90 runs
INU VS SLU live score
Match 6 | Sun, 19 Jan
SCO-U19 75/10 (23.5 ov)
PAU 77/3 (11.4 ov)
Pakistan Under 19s won by 7 wickets
SCO-U19 VS PAU live score
Match 9 | Mon, 20 Jan
NGAU 61/10 (30.3 ov)
AUU 62/0 (7.4 ov)
Australia Under 19s won by 10 wickets
NGAU VS AUU live score
Match 8 | Mon, 20 Jan
WIU 267/7 (50.0 ov)
ENU 184/9 (43.4 ov)
West Indies Under 19s won by 71 runs (DLS Method)
WIU VS ENU live score
Match 11 | Tue, 21 Jan
JP-U19 41/10 (22.5 ov)
INU 42/0 (4.5 ov)
India Under 19s won by 10 wickets
JP-U19 VS INU live score
Match 10 | Tue, 21 Jan
SCO-U19 89/10 (30.3 ov)
BAU 93/3 (16.4 ov)
Bangladesh Under 19s won by 7 wickets
SCO-U19 VS BAU live score
Match 14 | Wed, 22 Jan
PAU 294/9 (50.0 ov)
ZIU 256/10 (46.3 ov)
Pakistan Under 19s won by 38 runs
PAU VS ZIU live score
Match 13 | Wed, 22 Jan
AFU 265/6 (50.0 ov)
UAEU 105/10 (32.4 ov)
Afghanistan Under 19s won by 160 runs
AFU VS UAEU live score
Match 12 | Wed, 22 Jan
SOU 349/8 (50.0 ov)
CNU 199/10 (41.1 ov)
South Africa Under 19s won by 150 runs
SOU VS CNU live score
Match 15 | Wed, 22 Jan
SLU 242/9 (50.0 ov)
NZU 243/7 (49.5 ov)
New Zealand Under 19s won by 3 wickets
SLU VS NZU live score
Match 17 | Thu, 23 Jan
WIU 303/8 (50.0 ov)
NGAU 57/10 (21.4 ov)
West Indies Under 19s won by 246 runs
WIU VS NGAU live score
Match 16 | Thu, 23 Jan
ENU 252/7 (50.0 ov)
AUU 253/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia Under 19s won by 2 wickets
ENU VS AUU live score
Match 20 | Fri, 24 Jan
INU 115/0 (23.0 ov)
NZU 147/10 (21.0 ov)
India Under 19s won by 44 runs (DLS Method)
INU VS NZU live score
Match 19 | Fri, 24 Jan
AFU
CNU
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
AFU VS CNU live score
Match 18 | Fri, 24 Jan
BAU 106/9 (25.0 ov)
PAU
No Result
BAU VS PAU live score
Match 24 | Sat, 25 Jan
NGAU 58/10 (27.5 ov)
ENU 64/2 (11.0 ov)
England Under 19s won by 8 wickets
NGAU VS ENU live score
Match 23 | Sat, 25 Jan
SOU 299/8 (50.0 ov)
UAEU 112/3 (23.5 ov)
South Africa Under 19s won by 23 runs (DLS Method)
SOU VS UAEU live score
Match 22 | Sat, 25 Jan
SCO-U19 140/10 (37.2 ov)
ZIU 146/2 (17.1 ov)
Zimbabwe Under 19s won by 8 wickets
SCO-U19 VS ZIU live score
Match 21 | Sat, 25 Jan
JP-U19 43/10 (18.3 ov)
SLU 47/1 (8.3 ov)
Sri Lanka Under 19s won by 9 wickets
JP-U19 VS SLU live score
Plate Quarter Final 2 | Mon, 27 Jan
JP-U19 93/10 (38.4 ov)
ENU 94/1 (11.3 ov)
England Under 19s won by 9 wickets
JP-U19 VS ENU live score
Plate Quarter Final 1 | Mon, 27 Jan
SLU 306/7 (50.0 ov)
NGAU 73/10 (17.3 ov)
Sri Lanka Under 19s won by 233 runs
SLU VS NGAU live score
Plate Quarter Final 3 | Tue, 28 Jan
ZIU 271/7 (50.0 ov)
CNU 176/10 (47.3 ov)
Zimbabwe Under 19s won by 95 runs
ZIU VS CNU live score
Plate Quarter Final 4 | Tue, 28 Jan
UAEU 249/10 (49.0 ov)
SCO-U19 250/3 (44.2 ov)
Scotland Under 19s won by 7 wickets
UAEU VS SCO-U19 live score
Super League Quarter Final 1 | Tue, 28 Jan
INU 233/9 (50.0 ov)
AUU 159/10 (43.3 ov)
India Under 19s won by 74 runs
INU VS AUU live score
Super League Quarter Final 2 | Wed, 29 Jan
WIU 238/10 (47.5 ov)
NZU 239/8 (49.4 ov)
New Zealand Under 19s won by 2 wickets
WIU VS NZU live score
Super League Quarter Final 3 | Thu, 30 Jan
BAU 261/5 (50.0 ov)
SOU 157/10 (42.3 ov)
Bangladesh Under 19s won by 104 runs
BAU VS SOU live score
Plate Play-Off Semi Final 1 | Thu, 30 Jan
NGAU 145/10 (46.4 ov)
UAEU 146/3 (29.2 ov)
United Arab Emirates Under 19s won by 7 wickets
NGAU VS UAEU live score
Plate Play-Off Semi Final 2 | Thu, 30 Jan
CNU 300/7 (50.0 ov)
JP-U19 118/10 (29.4 ov)
Canada Under 19s won by 182 runs
CNU VS JP-U19 live score
Plate Semi Final 1 | Thu, 30 Jan
SLU 277/6 (50.0 ov)
SCO-U19 149/8 (40.0 ov)
Sri Lanka Under 19s won by 97 runs (DLS Method)
SLU VS SCO-U19 live score
Plate Semi Final 2 | Fri, 31 Jan
ENU 286/9 (50.0 ov)
ZIU 211/10 (40.5 ov)
England Under 19s won by 75 runs
ENU VS ZIU live score
Super League Quarter Final 4 | Fri, 31 Jan
AFU 189/10 (49.1 ov)
PAU 190/4 (41.1 ov)
Pakistan Under 19s won by 6 wickets
AFU VS PAU live score
15th Place Play-Off | Sat, 01 Feb
JP-U19 115/10 (42.0 ov)
NGAU 116/2 (22.4 ov)
Nigeria Under 19s won by 8 wickets
JP-U19 VS NGAU live score
13th Place Play-Off | Sat, 01 Feb
UAEU 174/10 (44.1 ov)
CNU 180/6 (42.2 ov)
Canada Under 19s won by 4 wickets
UAEU VS CNU live score
Super League Play-Off Semi Final 1 | Sat, 01 Feb
SOU 143/10 (38.2 ov)
WIU 147/6 (41.4 ov)
West Indies Under 19s won by 4 wickets
SOU VS WIU live score
11th Place Play-Off | Sun, 02 Feb
ZIU 354/8 (50.0 ov)
SCO-U19 182/10 (33.4 ov)
Zimbabwe Under 19s won by 172
ZIU VS SCO-U19 live score
Super League Play-Off Semi Final 2 | Sun, 02 Feb
AFU 191/7 (50.0 ov)
AUU 195/6 (49.5 ov)
Australia Under 19s won by 4 wickets
AFU VS AUU live score
Plate Final | Yesterday
ENU 279/7 (50.0 ov)
SLU 127/10 (31.0 ov)
England Under 19s won by 152 runs
ENU VS SLU live score
Super League Semi Final 1 | Today
PAU 172/10 (43.1 ov)
INU 176/0 (35.2 ov)
India Under 19s won by 10 wickets
PAU VS INU live score
7th Place Play-Off | Tomorrow, 01:30 PM
South Africa Under 19s
Afghanistan Under 19s
SOU VS AFU preview
Super League Semi Final 2 | Thu, 06 Feb, 01:30 PM
New Zealand Under 19s
Bangladesh Under 19s
NZU VS BAU preview
5th Place Play-Off | Fri, 07 Feb, 01:30 PM
West Indies Under 19s
Australia Under 19s
WIU VS AUU preview
3rd Place Play-Off | Sat, 08 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Super League Final | Sun, 09 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe 2020
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Women's Tri-Series in Australia 2020
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Women's World Twenty20
ICC Under 19 World Cup
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
India A in New Zealand 2020
Big Bash League
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
England Lions in Australia 2020
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Sheffield Shield
Pakistan Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us