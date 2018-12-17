Twitter reacts as India are on the verge of losing the second Test against Australia

The expressions say it all

India went into the second Test with a 1-0 lead in the series but at the end of the fourth day, it is Australia who are edging close to a win at the Perth Stadium. After winning the toss, Australia took the brave decision of batting first on a greenish pitch and were duly rewarded. Their openers gave the home team the perfect start as they added a century partnership for the first wicket.

In the first innings, three Australia batsmen - Aaron Finch, Marcus Harris, and Travis Head - scored half-centuries. The lower order too contributed with the bat, and helped Australia post a total of 326 on a lively pitch.

Unlike Australia, India did not get off to a great start as the Indian openers failed to create any impact on the game. After losing two early wickets, Virat Kohli's half-century partnerships with Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, and Hanuma Vihari steadied the Indian innings.

Virat Kohli went on to score 123 runs but that was not enough as the rest of the Indian batsmen, barring Rahane could not step up. After Kohli's wicket, India could just add 32 runs for 4 wickets, and conceded a first-innings lead of 43 runs.

Adding to their first innings, Australia had to work their way against a testing Indian pace attack. The Australian innings mainly revolved around Usman Khawaja, who scored 73 runs off 213 balls.

During the first session of Day 4, he added 58 runs with the Australian captain, Tim Paine. For the fifth wicket, the two batsmen were involved in a 72-run before getting out in quick succession.

India took 5 wickets for 25 runs but the last wicket partnership of 36 runs took the Australian lead to 286. While Mohammad Shami delivered his career-best figures of 6-56, Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets in the second innings.

India lost KL Rahul and Pujara with just 13 runs on the board. After the first two wickets, Vijay and Kohli tried their best to steady the Indian innings but were outfoxed by Nathan Lyon.

After the two big breakthroughs provided by Lyon, Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari steadied the Indian innings but the Indian vice-captain was out just before the close of the day's play. Australia are still in the driver's seat as Vihari and Pant are the only two recognised Indian batsmen left.

On the final day, India's chances in the Test match are solely dependant on the two overnight batsmen, considering the fact that their tail is not known for wagging long. India will need the two batsmen to perform exceptionally to create history at Perth.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Day 4 of the second Test between India and Australia:

Aussie batsmen subdued by Indian pace, Indian batsmen hustled by Aussie spin. Even a few years back who would have thought! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) December 17, 2018

Yesterday Australia were ahead by 175 runs

Today India need 175 runs#AusvInd#AusvsInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 17, 2018

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli enjoying Tea Break with KL Rahul in the dressing room. #INDvAUS #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/0NYUIR4Bl5 — Sir Jadeja (@SirJadeja) December 17, 2018

Meanwhile Dhawan after seeing Rahul dismissal #BringBackDhawan pic.twitter.com/sxsji1zdzA — Troll Dhawan Haters (@Dhawanswarrior) December 17, 2018

"And they thought KL Rahul is a better opener than me"🤪 - Shikhar Dhawan #AUSvIND #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/1EwfRWBO9x — Sir Jadeja (@SirJadeja) December 17, 2018

Thank You KL Rahul for Promoting #Zero — #ZERO Fan (@NextToSRK) December 17, 2018

The earliest flight for KL Rahul to reach Bangalore. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/QnBWsGwlIy — @mahendra (@mahendrasap) December 17, 2018

KL Rahul: My job is to see off the new ball.

New Ball: My job is to see off KL Rahul. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) December 17, 2018

Australian bowlers when murli vijay scores more than 2 runs . #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/yTbTBHPIBX — Aditii🎀 (@Sassy_Soul_) December 17, 2018

Before it's too late, KL Rahul should fix his technique - the upper arm tattoo looks misplaced and the beard is particularly skewed near the chin. #INDvAUS #AUSvIND — Stereotypewriter (@babumoshoy) December 17, 2018

Still boggles the mind - they played Rohit ahead of Vihari at Adelaide.



Knowing he brought a bowling option.



And a batting option too.#AusvInd — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) December 17, 2018

RT if you want me to put sandpapers in the pockets of KL Rahul and Murali Vijay. 😒 #INDvsAUS #AUSvIND — Sir Jadeja (@SirJadeja) December 17, 2018

*Rahul walks back to dressing room laughing*



Kohli: Why are you laughing? 😠



Rahul: They still celebrate my wicket. #AUSvIND — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) December 17, 2018

Shami is not bowling a spell. He is casting one. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) December 17, 2018

1. Shami in the first innings

2. Shami in second innings#AusvInd pic.twitter.com/hniJ5qwecx — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) December 17, 2018

Shami in second innings is like an engineer in last semester of the year. Gives his all to clear the backlogs. #AUSvIND — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) December 17, 2018

"If Virat Kohli gets a hundred on this pitch in the second innings, that will be the greatest test match innings of all time." ~ Michael Clarke — Abhishek (@Sajjanlaunda) December 17, 2018

"So Shami doesn't do anything in the first innings and India still pick him?"



Yeah..



Oh..



He picks up a shitload of them in the second. "Thoda complicated hai". #selectionday — Elite Alagappan (@IndianMourinho) December 17, 2018

an india bowling effort is never complete without at least one irritating lower order stand #INDvAUS — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) December 17, 2018

Perth's pitch is more unpredictable than Ranveer Singh's clothes. #AusvInd — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) December 17, 2018

Was Aaron Finch out for a golden 25? #AUSvIND — Brydon Coverdale (@brydoncoverdale) December 17, 2018

India this year:



Do all the hard work ✅

Put opposition in trouble ✅

Capatilize the moment ❌ — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) December 17, 2018

The Australian tail v the Indian tail #AusvInd pic.twitter.com/0FJNOE0ldj — Dennis Latham (@DennisCricket_) December 17, 2018

While other batsmen are doing shadow practice, KL Rahul and Murali Vijay are reciting Hanuman Chalisa. #AUSvIND — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) December 17, 2018

India's struggle to dismiss the tail and the comparative struggle of India's own lower order to match their opponents could well come to define this year of away Test cricket for India. It cost them the series against England & could well do so again in Australia. #AUSvIND https://t.co/b0D8pGXhyc — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) December 17, 2018

