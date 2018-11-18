×
Twitter reacts after Indian Women record thumping win over Aussies to top Group B

Richard Arul Savary
ANALYST
News
88   //    18 Nov 2018, 12:31 IST

Smriti Mandhana's classy knock set up India's victory over Australia
Smriti Mandhana's classy knock set up India's victory over Australia

It was a dazzling all-round display from the Women in Blue as they stunned the Aussies in all facets of the game to win their crucial Group B encounter at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

With both teams having qualified for the semi-finals, India recorded a resounding 48 run victory over the three-time Champions. Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and promptly elected to bat. Mithali Raj was unfit because of a knee injury and Anuja Patil came is as her replacement while Arundhati Reddy replaced Mansi Joshi.

India did not have a promising start with Tanya Bhatia and Rodrigues falling cheaply. However, Kaur and Mandhana steadied the innings with a 68-run partnership for the third wicket. Some Hard hitting from the Indian captain pushed her score to 43 runs from 27 balls which included three towering sixes. Meanwhile, Mandhana blasted the fastest 50 by an Indian woman in 31 balls to better the mark set by Captain Harmanpreet of 33 balls. 

Mandhana produced mirror image strokes of Ganguly as she powered her way to 83 runs from 55 deliveries with three fabulous sixes. In the process, she became the second-fastest Indian to 1,000 T20 runs in International cricket. Shortly after Harmanpreet's dismissal, Veda Krishnamurthy departed to a spectacular catch taken by Vlaeminck at square-leg. In the end, India completed their innings with a competitive total of 167/8 from their 20 overs.

The Australian innings suffered a setback even before it started after their key player Allyson Healy got involved in a direct collision with Megan Schutt. Healy suffered from a concussion and was deemed unfit to play by their team doctor.

Australia did start well but got winded down by some crafty spin bowling as they kept losing wickets at frequent intervals. Ellyse Perry remained the lone glowing spot for the Aussies with an unbeaten knock 39 runs. 

Radha Yadav's screamer to dismiss Kimmince with a full-length dive while running behind was the hallmark of an extraordinary fielding display by the Women in Blue. Darthy held on to four catches in the outfield, while the stumping queen Bhatia added two more to her kitty with her fast hands.

The Player of the match went to Smriti Mandhana.

Twitter reacted immediately to India’s victory over Australia.


