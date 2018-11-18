Twitter reacts after Indian Women record thumping win over Aussies to top Group B

Smriti Mandhana's classy knock set up India's victory over Australia

It was a dazzling all-round display from the Women in Blue as they stunned the Aussies in all facets of the game to win their crucial Group B encounter at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

With both teams having qualified for the semi-finals, India recorded a resounding 48 run victory over the three-time Champions. Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and promptly elected to bat. Mithali Raj was unfit because of a knee injury and Anuja Patil came is as her replacement while Arundhati Reddy replaced Mansi Joshi.

India did not have a promising start with Tanya Bhatia and Rodrigues falling cheaply. However, Kaur and Mandhana steadied the innings with a 68-run partnership for the third wicket. Some Hard hitting from the Indian captain pushed her score to 43 runs from 27 balls which included three towering sixes. Meanwhile, Mandhana blasted the fastest 50 by an Indian woman in 31 balls to better the mark set by Captain Harmanpreet of 33 balls.

Mandhana produced mirror image strokes of Ganguly as she powered her way to 83 runs from 55 deliveries with three fabulous sixes. In the process, she became the second-fastest Indian to 1,000 T20 runs in International cricket. Shortly after Harmanpreet's dismissal, Veda Krishnamurthy departed to a spectacular catch taken by Vlaeminck at square-leg. In the end, India completed their innings with a competitive total of 167/8 from their 20 overs.

The Australian innings suffered a setback even before it started after their key player Allyson Healy got involved in a direct collision with Megan Schutt. Healy suffered from a concussion and was deemed unfit to play by their team doctor.

Australia did start well but got winded down by some crafty spin bowling as they kept losing wickets at frequent intervals. Ellyse Perry remained the lone glowing spot for the Aussies with an unbeaten knock 39 runs.

Radha Yadav's screamer to dismiss Kimmince with a full-length dive while running behind was the hallmark of an extraordinary fielding display by the Women in Blue. Darthy held on to four catches in the outfield, while the stumping queen Bhatia added two more to her kitty with her fast hands.

The Player of the match went to Smriti Mandhana.

Twitter reacted immediately to India’s victory over Australia.

Aanand de diya aap logon ne. What a wonderful exhibition from @mandhana_smriti with the bat and an outstanding performance by the bowlers to make it 4 wins out of 4 for our girls. 2 more steps to go, 1 at a time. Go Girls, best wishes @BCCIWomen pic.twitter.com/4DXzTheOg5 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 17, 2018

50 Needed Of 6 Balls. Indian Women's Team Me Vacancy Hai Kya? 🤔 #INDvAUS #INDvsAUS #WT20 — Sir Ishant Sharma (@SirIshantSharma) November 17, 2018

Heartwarming performance by the #WomenInBlue. Watched Harmanpreet and Mandhana bat and was riveting. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 17, 2018

A real pasting, that’s what Australia got from India today. Well done India!👏👏👏🙏#ICCWomensWorldT20 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) November 17, 2018

Wonderful and an important win for Indian women. Well done ladies 💪🏻👍🏻👏🏻👏🏻. Through to the semi finals topping Pool B @WorldT20 @BCCIWomen. A good team effort. The batting being backed by good, steady bowing. @mandhana_smriti Spectacular! 💪🏻 @ImHarmanpreet — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) November 17, 2018

What a massive win today for @BCCIWomen beating 3 time Champions Australia!

Absolutely clinical in every aspect! A delight to watch these girls compete and dominate! Keep Going 💪 #WWT20 #INDvAUS

Terrific knock @mandhana_smriti — IamKedar (@JadhavKedar) November 17, 2018

Table-toppers - ✅

Complete domination - ✅

Entering the semi-final like a boss - ✅



The Women in Blue have let their bat do the talking loud and clear, beating the Aussies by 48 runs. Can they remain invincible till the end of the tournament? #INDvAUS — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 17, 2018

Watching INDW v/s AUSW world T20 Cup. Seems like men cricket. What a powerful hitting by @mandhana_smriti and @ImHarmanpreet ...! Awesome..! You are great..! #INDWvAUSW — Shah Harshil (@Harshil_K_Shah) November 17, 2018

India Women 🇮🇳 beat three times #WWT20 champs Australia by 48 runs. It was India's seventh successive victory since 22 Sept 2018, now their best ever win sequence in T20Is.

Previous best: 6 - twice (2012-2013 and 2016-2018)#IndWvAusW #INDvAUS#WT20 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) November 17, 2018

On Top of the Table! 🏆



Stellar knocks by S Mandhana (83) & H Kaur (43) and a phenomenal effort by the spin department made sure #TeamIndia continued their unbeaten run in #WT20 2018.



🇮🇳 - 167/8, 20 overs

🇦🇺 - 119, 19.4 overs



PC : ICC WT20#INDvAUS #KorboLorboJeetbo pic.twitter.com/bDhlwfzzFd — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) November 18, 2018

Terrific @mandhana_smriti keep going ... — suraj verma (@surajvarma25) November 18, 2018

Indian Women's Team Have Such A Big Heart. You Ask For A Win, They Slay It. You Ask Them To Qualify For Semis, They Become Table Toppers. 👏💪🙏🇮🇳



#INDvAUS #INDvsAUS #WT20 — Sir Jadeja (@SirJadeja) November 17, 2018

That catch from Tayla Vlaeminck for Aus was simply sensational, so was the catch from Radha Yadav absolutely terrific. Great innings from @mandhana_smriti and really comprehensive win for India over Australia. Best wishes for the semi finals #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/IvZw1m43x1 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 17, 2018