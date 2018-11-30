×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Twitter reacts after Prithvi Shaw injures his ankle during the practice game

Richard Arul Savary
ANALYST
News
490   //    30 Nov 2018, 12:48 IST

CXI v India - International 4-Day Tour Match: Day 3
CXI v India - International 4-Day Tour Match: Day 3

The injury to their ace opener Prithvi Shaw dealt a severe blow to the Men in Blue after he rolled his ankle in a practice game this morning. Shaw got carried away off the field by the Indian team Physio and headed straight to the hospital for further investigations.

The unfortunate incident happened when Shaw attempted a catch at the deep mid-wicket boundary, off Max Bryant’s lofted shot. The Indian youngster leapt high and took the catch but, to maintain his balance, he rolled his left ankle on landing resulting in a grievous injury.

He later returned to the arena on crutches with the news confirming his unavailability for the Adelaide test. His chances of getting fit for Perth also appear dicey after the second test is due to start four weeks after the completion of the Adelaide test. 

Scans reported a lateral ligament injury of his ankle and would undergo an intensive rehabilitation program to get himself fit for the remainder of the series.

India would now avail the services of Murali Vijay and K L Rahul to open the innings for India in the Adelaide test. The injury comes in the most inappropriate time for Shaw who had hit a debut century against the West Indies in Rajkot to end the series with 237 runs from his three innings.

He impressed in the warm-up game against Cricket Australia Eleven when he scored a scintillating half-century to end on 66 runs at the Sydney Cricket Ground which included eleven fours.

Shaw impressed everyone with his shot selection and temperament at such a young age inviting reminiscents of the Great Sachin Tendulkar. The Australian crowd would need to wait a bit longer to see this young prodigy in action.

In case of Shaw being ruled out the Australian test series, India may consider replacing him either with Shikhar Dhawan or Mayank Agarwal with the latter emerging as the top scorer in the 2017/18 Ranji season garnering 1160 runs for Karnataka.

Twitter reacted after Shaw's injury,

Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Prithvi Shaw Twitter Reactions Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli Test cricket
Richard Arul Savary
ANALYST
Australia vs India 2018-19: Prithvi Shaw ruled out of...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 non-regular openers who can...
RELATED STORY
India v CA XI : KL Rahul fails again at the top,...
RELATED STORY
India-Cricket Australia XI game set to kickstart Test...
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2018-19: 4 Indian batsmen pivotal to...
RELATED STORY
Five Indian batsmen register 50 as India warm-up in style...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: India's predicted XI for the...
RELATED STORY
3 things India should do to win the Test series in Australia
RELATED STORY
3 Indian's who are expected to play their 1st Test in...
RELATED STORY
Prithvi Shaw: The rise of another Mumbai star
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| 11:00 PM
IND 358/10
CAXI 356/6 (102.0 ov)
Day 3 | Stumps: Cricket Australia XI trail India by 2 runs with 4 wickets remaining
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Thu, 06 Dec, 12:00 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us