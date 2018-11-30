Twitter reacts after Prithvi Shaw injures his ankle during the practice game
The injury to their ace opener Prithvi Shaw dealt a severe blow to the Men in Blue after he rolled his ankle in a practice game this morning. Shaw got carried away off the field by the Indian team Physio and headed straight to the hospital for further investigations.
The unfortunate incident happened when Shaw attempted a catch at the deep mid-wicket boundary, off Max Bryant’s lofted shot. The Indian youngster leapt high and took the catch but, to maintain his balance, he rolled his left ankle on landing resulting in a grievous injury.
He later returned to the arena on crutches with the news confirming his unavailability for the Adelaide test. His chances of getting fit for Perth also appear dicey after the second test is due to start four weeks after the completion of the Adelaide test.
Scans reported a lateral ligament injury of his ankle and would undergo an intensive rehabilitation program to get himself fit for the remainder of the series.
India would now avail the services of Murali Vijay and K L Rahul to open the innings for India in the Adelaide test. The injury comes in the most inappropriate time for Shaw who had hit a debut century against the West Indies in Rajkot to end the series with 237 runs from his three innings.
He impressed in the warm-up game against Cricket Australia Eleven when he scored a scintillating half-century to end on 66 runs at the Sydney Cricket Ground which included eleven fours.
Shaw impressed everyone with his shot selection and temperament at such a young age inviting reminiscents of the Great Sachin Tendulkar. The Australian crowd would need to wait a bit longer to see this young prodigy in action.
In case of Shaw being ruled out the Australian test series, India may consider replacing him either with Shikhar Dhawan or Mayank Agarwal with the latter emerging as the top scorer in the 2017/18 Ranji season garnering 1160 runs for Karnataka.
Twitter reacted after Shaw's injury,