Twitter reacts after Yasir Shah breaks 82-year-old record

Yasir Shah breaks an 82-year-old record in Test cricket

Pakistani leg-spinner Yasir Shah made history once again, this time by breaking the Test record for being the fastest to 200 wickets on day four of the third Test between Pakistan and New Zealand.

The list of the quickest to 200 wickets in Test Cricket has been dominated by spinners, and Yasir Shah is the newest addition to the list as he takes the top spot now.

Yasir achieved this incredible feat when he trapped William Somerville in front of the wickets early on day four of the third Test against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

And this is how Yasir Shah reached this milestone, trapping Somerville right in front of the stumps! 💪



Ball-by-ball clips: https://t.co/LZb9esvNZW #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/D3BYtA0VN8 — Cricingif (@_cricingif) December 6, 2018

The 32-year-old broke Clarrie Grimmett’s record which he set 82 years ago for Australia in his 36th match in February 1936.

Yasir took three fewer matches and achieved the feat in only his 33rd match which clearly speaks of his caliber and temperament. Legendary spinners Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan each needed 42 matches to take their respective 200th wickets in Test cricket. This shows just how impressive Yasir's impact has been in the world of Test cricket.

With the start he has gotten, and only 33 matches deep, Yasir still has at least 4 years of cricket left in him and since he took 4 years to take his first 200 wickets, it seems as though he will be breaking even more records going forward.

Yasir now joins the top 5 men who’ve achieved this feat in the least matches at the top, with fellow countryman and fast-bowling legend Waqar Younis slipping down to the fourth spot.

After his remarkable achievement, his fellow countrymen erupted with joy and expressed their views through Twitter where they praised his efforts and talent.

His Pakistan Super League team was one of the first to congratulate the superstar, as they tweeted out an interesting post for him through Twitter.

Ladies and Gentlemen!!

Presenting to you "Raftaar Shah"



Fastest To 2⃣0⃣0⃣ Test Wickets 👏👏#PAKvNZ #UnitedWeWin pic.twitter.com/VfhCwoBSDW — Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) December 6, 2018

Following the trend, many more news agencies, teams, journalists, former legends, and fans took to the social media platform to congratulate Yasir on the achievement in their own unique ways.

Yasir Shah fastest to 200 wickets in 140+ years of test cricket. Incredible achievement considering how many legends have played the game before & Yasir beat them all to it 💯💯 🌟 — Osama. (@ashaqeens) December 6, 2018

#YasirShah gets 200 Test wickets in only 33 matches. A record that Flash himself would be proud of.#PAKvNZ — Deebaj Fatima (@deebaj_fatima) December 6, 2018

Yasir Shah breaking the fastest to 200 Test wickets record by three fewer games is a tremendous world record. That is like breaking Usain Bolt's 200-meter record by couple of seconds. #PakvNZ — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) December 6, 2018

In their first 33 Tests, Shane Warne had 162 wickets while Muttiah Muralitharan had only 135 wickets.

Yasir Shah already has 200 wickets under his belt and could very well break more records!#PAKvNZ #YasirShah — Ruffles (@aliakberhabib) December 6, 2018

Yasir Shah now has 75 wickets in his last 10 Tests.



He's only the 5th bowler to take 75 in a 10-Test sequence, after:

SF Barnes (1912-14),

Waqar Younis (1993-94),

Shane Warne (2002-04), and

Murali (who took 75+ in six different non-overlapping 10-Test stretches).#PAKvNZ — Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) December 5, 2018

Congratulations, Yasir Shah on setting new record of fastest bowler in test cricket to get 200 wickets in 33 matches. He got this milestone in 4 yrs 42 days.

Previously Waqar Younis was the fastest Pakistani who got this v New Zealand Christchurch in 6 yrs 23 days in 38 matches. — S U L T A N (@Sultanqureshi) December 6, 2018

#PAKvNZ Mubaaaaarikkkkkk Yasir Shah for giving a tough competition to Mr Prime Minister! 🙂🏏🇵🇰 @ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/cXr2nCunF2 — Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) November 27, 2018

Yasir Shah

Babar Azam

Fakhar Zaman

Pakistan T20I team



Pakistan dealing in world records in 2018 across formats. — Ali Javed (@Ali_Javed03) December 6, 2018

Yasir Shah the fastest bowler to reach 200 test wickets, Even faster than Bullet Trains.#TweetLikeMazharArshad #AUSvIND — Mr. A 🏏 (@cricdrugs) December 6, 2018

Yasir Shah has absolutely smashed this fastest to 200 wickets record. And that too by some distance. GOAT @Shah64Y — ibbi (@misbahfied22) December 6, 2018

