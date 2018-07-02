Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twitter reacts as Australia end Pakistan's T20I winning streak

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Humor
1.07K   //    02 Jul 2018, 17:30 IST

CRICKET-AUS-PAK

Australia sought some redemption after they suffered a clean sweep at the hands of England as they triumphed over the top-ranked T20I side, Pakistan, calling a halt to their winning streak in the process.

The Green Shirts were asked to bat after the toss was won by the Aussies. However, the Pakistani batsmen failed to put up a good show as they were held to 116 all out with Billy Stanlake being the star man. The 23-year-old claimed 4 wickets for 8 runs, registering the most economical spell by an Australian in T20 international cricket.

In reply, the Australian batsmen coasted past Pakistani bowlers as they completed the target at a loss of 1 wicket.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the clash.


Tri-series in Zimbabwe 2018 Pakistan Cricket Australia Cricket Aaron Finch Billy Stanlake Twitter Reactions
