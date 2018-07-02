Twitter reacts as Australia end Pakistan's T20I winning streak
Australia sought some redemption after they suffered a clean sweep at the hands of England as they triumphed over the top-ranked T20I side, Pakistan, calling a halt to their winning streak in the process.
The Green Shirts were asked to bat after the toss was won by the Aussies. However, the Pakistani batsmen failed to put up a good show as they were held to 116 all out with Billy Stanlake being the star man. The 23-year-old claimed 4 wickets for 8 runs, registering the most economical spell by an Australian in T20 international cricket.
In reply, the Australian batsmen coasted past Pakistani bowlers as they completed the target at a loss of 1 wicket.
