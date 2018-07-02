Twitter reacts as Australia end Pakistan's T20I winning streak

Muhammad Saad FOLLOW ANALYST Humor 1.07K // 02 Jul 2018, 17:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Australia sought some redemption after they suffered a clean sweep at the hands of England as they triumphed over the top-ranked T20I side, Pakistan, calling a halt to their winning streak in the process.

The Green Shirts were asked to bat after the toss was won by the Aussies. However, the Pakistani batsmen failed to put up a good show as they were held to 116 all out with Billy Stanlake being the star man. The 23-year-old claimed 4 wickets for 8 runs, registering the most economical spell by an Australian in T20 international cricket.

In reply, the Australian batsmen coasted past Pakistani bowlers as they completed the target at a loss of 1 wicket.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the clash.

Brilliant spell from Billy Stanlake against Pakistan in T20I



4-0-8-4 — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) July 2, 2018

Australia beats Pakistan. Pakistan’s first defeat after 8 consecutive wins in T20Is. — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) July 2, 2018

Weak Australian side beat World number 1, Pakistan in T-20. — Mazhar Abbas (@MazharAbbasGEO) July 2, 2018

After a long time, 1 bad day at office and People forgot what Pakistan achieved in last 2 years in T20Is. — Ahsan. 🇵🇰 (@imPakistaniLAD) July 2, 2018

Do Pakistan even T20?



This is awful — Dennis Stanlake (@DennisCricket_) July 2, 2018

When Hafeez is named as Opener on teamsheet & Pakistan bats first, He loses his wicket either during the National Anthem or Toss. #PAKvAUS — A li (@umIamAli) July 2, 2018

Usman Khan has a little bit of Bumrah about his action.



Let's hope he doesn't overstep quite like him#PakvAus — Dennis Stanlake (@DennisCricket_) July 2, 2018

Aaron Finch has just spent the last 45 minutes crushing the ball. Keep him at the top of the order and leave him there. Please. #PAKvAUS — Adam White (@White_Adam) July 2, 2018

Australia win with 55 balls remaining. It is the most convincing chase by any team against Pakistan in T20Is. Previous: South Africa (51 balls remaining, Johannesburg 2007). #PakvAus — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) July 2, 2018

Just in :- I am Not Upset With This Performance Of Our Boys. This Is The Reality Of Our Team When We play Against Big Teams. but I am Really Happy that Our All 11 Boys Got Batting .Our All Boys Always Do This I am proud Of My Boys . ~Sarfraz Khan~#PAKvAUS #ZIMvAUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/HlQKpXNXP5 — Sir Yuzvendra Chahalᴳᴼᴸᴰ (@SirChahal) July 2, 2018

55 balls to spare... lol pakistan.

No. 1 t20 team for a reason..🤣🤣🤣#PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/fAPMZnIuvj — Vaishali♀ (@vaishali_45) July 2, 2018

Good wake up call,below par in all aspects today #PAKvAUS — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) July 2, 2018

Australia actually won a game of cricket #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/oQpdhMcyXp — SimpsonsCricket (@CricketSimpsons) July 2, 2018

M Hafeez is now Burden on Pakistan team. Their are many young aggressive players who deserve chance. #PAKvAUS — Zeeshan Haider (@iZeeshan_Haider) July 2, 2018

Even Chinese products are long lasting then Pakistani batsmen#PAKvAUS — A li (@umIamAli) July 2, 2018

The white-ball team is better under Finch. Make him permanent captain. #VicsDoItBetter #PAKvAUS — Anthony Leach (@ahleach) July 2, 2018

Defeat with 55 balls to spare



This is Pakistan's biggest defeat in terms of balls to spare.



The previous was against SA when SA chased down Pakistan's target of 130 with 51 balls to spare at Johannesburg in 2007#PAKvAUS — Kamran Muzaffer (@Krick3r) July 2, 2018

52 dot balls Only Pakistani's Have the ability to play test even in T20's. #PAKvAUS — BILAL (@Bilalaltweets) July 2, 2018

Pakistane Fan's Right Now ~



Bring back Zimbabwe, Bring back Scotland. 😂 #PAKvAUS — вυмяαн ☂ (@fake_bumrah_) July 2, 2018

Pakistan cricket is a stunning team at times they stun themselves!#PAKvAUS — Mr. A 🏏 (@cricdrugs) July 2, 2018

A Batting Collapse after consistent high profile performances by Pakistan T20i Team. Despite AllRounders available till # 10, lack of partnerships lead to low score. Tail is capable to bat but need to understand 1s & 2s are better than throwing wkts for sake of sixes.🏏 #PAKvAUS — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) July 2, 2018