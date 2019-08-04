WI vs IND 2019, 1st T20I: Twitter reacts as bowlers' exploits help India gain 1-0 advantage

Fambeat FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 158 // 04 Aug 2019, 08:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Good start for the Indian team

The wounds of the World Cup semi-final exit were still fresh in many fans’ hearts, and India needed a very dominating performance against West Indies to heal those wounds. With a 4- wicket win in the 1st T20I at Lauderhill, Florida, the men in blue have got the start they had dreamt of.

A target of 96 looks very achievable in 10-over games nowadays. Hence, it was more of a case of which ‘non-permanent’ member of the Indian team would capitalize on the opportunity. While no one could really impress, contributions in ‘bits and pieces’ from several players helped Virat Kohli’s team get over the line.

West Indies got an early breakthrough as Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed for 1. The decision-making duo of India prevented any sort of a miracle. Manish Pandey and Krunal Pandya’s crucial inputs helped India get over the line. Youngster Rishabh Pant’s temperament will be under scrutiny again, as he failed to open his account.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Washington Sundar handed India a great start by dismissing both the openers within the 2nd over. Nicholas Pooran somehow steadied the ship, but the domino effect kicked in when he was dismissed.

Kieron Pollard stood like a rock, but he was fighting a lost cause. Wickets kept falling continuously at the other end as every Indian bowler joined the party. His knock of 49 runs from as many balls helped West Indies evade the creation of any embarrassing record, but a total of 95 was far from challenging.

Many pundits wanted to see pacer Navdeep Saini in the Indian World Cup squad. While that didn’t happen, Saini donned the blue for the first time today in what was a memorable occasion. With 3 crucial wickets, he was India’s most successful bowler and has been adjudged our star of the match.

If Pant has to be Dhoni’s rightful successor, he’s got to learn to respect his own talent — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 3, 2019

Rishabh Pant is the reason why MS Dhoni hasn't retired yet. #INDvsWI — Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) August 3, 2019

Navdeep Saini has worked so hard to get here. But he has to credit @GautamGambhir for seeing in him a talent and then fighting the world to let him be #IndvsWI — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) August 3, 2019

Advertisement

First time India got both the opposition openers for duck in a T20I game. #INDvsWI — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) August 3, 2019

india opening with washington in miami #WIvsIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) August 3, 2019

Both WI openers dismissed for ducks (T20I)

C Gayle & C Walton v NZ Mount Maunganui 2018

J Campbell & E Lewis v Ind Lauderhill 2019



The first time India has dismissed both opposition openers before scoring in a T20I.#WIvsIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) August 3, 2019

3 wickets. 17 runs. Last over maiden.



Remember the name - Navdeep Saini is the man 🔥#WIvIND — Prajakta Bhawsar (@18prajakta) August 3, 2019

Navdeep Saini makes his T20 debut for India. And picks two wickets in his first over.

Till 2013 he only played tennis ball cricket.

Was spotted by Sumit Narwal during Karnal Premier League. Got him in Delhi nets where he impressed Gambhir—who backed him to the hilt#WIvsIND — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) August 3, 2019

When will Rishabh Pant learn? 🤔#WIvIND — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) August 3, 2019