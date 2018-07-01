Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Twitter reacts as Jasprit Bumrah is ruled out of England ODI and T20I series

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
News
1.44K   //    01 Jul 2018, 04:17 IST

CRICKET-RSA-IND

After a sensational 2-0 win over Ireland, India were given a major blow with Jasprit Bumrah, India's premier fast-bowler, ruled out of the ODI and T20I series against England. The No.1 ODI bowler fractured his finger during the T20I series against Ireland and will now return home.

He is expected to recover in time for the Test series against The Poms which commences on August 1 at Birmingham. As such, Krunal Pandya and Deepak Chahar have emerged as replacements for Bumrah and Washington Sundar.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the sensational announcement.

England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Jasprit Bumrah Deepak Chahar Twitter Reactions
3 possible replacements for Jasprit Bumrah in England tour
RELATED STORY
Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of ODI and T20I series against...
RELATED STORY
5 Vital players for India during the Limited Overs Series...
RELATED STORY
Options India can consider in place of Bumrah
RELATED STORY
6 Player Battles to look forward during India vs England...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 potential replacements for...
RELATED STORY
5 England players India should be wary of in the T20I series
RELATED STORY
England announce T20 side to face India, Australia
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Five players to watch out for in...
RELATED STORY
5 Challenges for Team India ahead of the ODI Series vs...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
1st IT20 | Tue, 03 Jul, 04:30 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd IT20 | Fri, 06 Jul, 04:30 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd IT20 | Sun, 08 Jul, 01:00 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us