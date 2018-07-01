Twitter reacts as Jasprit Bumrah is ruled out of England ODI and T20I series
After a sensational 2-0 win over Ireland, India were given a major blow with Jasprit Bumrah, India's premier fast-bowler, ruled out of the ODI and T20I series against England. The No.1 ODI bowler fractured his finger during the T20I series against Ireland and will now return home.
He is expected to recover in time for the Test series against The Poms which commences on August 1 at Birmingham. As such, Krunal Pandya and Deepak Chahar have emerged as replacements for Bumrah and Washington Sundar.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the sensational announcement.