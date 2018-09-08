Twitter reacts as Jos Buttler takes England from 181-7 to 332 in the first innings

Vishwanath RT FOLLOW ANALYST News 974 // 08 Sep 2018, 19:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Jos Buttler led the English comeback

After winning the series 3-1, England yet again won the toss and chose to bat first at the Oval. England got off to a good start as England openers put together 60 runs for the first wicket.

Playing his last test match, Alastair Cook played a gutsy knock and scored 71 runs for his team. As a result of his half-century, England were placed comfortably at 133-1.

Things changed rapidly as the 73-run partnership between Alastair Cook and Moeen Ali was broken Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah followed up Cook's wicket with that of Joe Root in the same over.

After the breakthroughs provided by Bumrah, it was the senior paceman, Ishant Sharma who took three wickets to reduce England to 181-7. At the end of Day 1, India were on top with the scoreline reading 198-7.

India wanted to wrap up the tail quickly in the morning session but Jos Buttler had completely different plans. For the eighth wicket, Buttler and his overnight partner Adil Rashid put together 33 useful runs and England were at 214-8 after Rashid's dismissal.

Then came the partnership that changed the game completely, Jos Buttler along with Stuart Broad, who scored 38 runs, put together 98 runs for the ninth wicket and took England to a comfortable position.

After the dismissal of Broad, Buttler went onto add 20 more runs before getting out at 89. As a result of the comprehensive half-century, England could reach a respectable total of 332 after being 181-7 at one stage.

India's problem of allowing the tailenders to score runs has come back to haunt them once again. The partnership between Buttler and Broad took England to a position from which they can be confident of getting a positive result out of the match.

Here's how Twitter reacted to England's total of 332:

Well played, Buttler. Has turned it around after the first couple of Test matches...that too in fine manner. #EngvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 8, 2018

India have let the game drift this morning ... This will be a very competitive score on this pitch now ... #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 8, 2018

At least we know now that Vihari isn’t picked for his bowling abilities....he’s team’s first choice batsman ahead of Nair. Though Selectors had thought differently while picking the original squad... #EngvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 8, 2018

We are very lucky to have @josbuttler ... He is an incredible Cricketer ... One that’s going to Win England games across all 3 formats for many years ... Not many can do that ... #EngvInd — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 8, 2018

Jos Buttler is rather good, isn't he? #ENGvIND — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) September 8, 2018

13th catch for L Rahul this series. He becomes the first-ever fielder to achieve this in a Test series in England.#EngvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 8, 2018

Again, the tail is wagging for England. 62 now for the last 2 wickets. Runs from 7-11 has been the difference between the two sides. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 8, 2018

These runs will comeback to haunt, as it has done right thru this series. #ENGvIND https://t.co/EfGrwkxUMv — Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) September 8, 2018

Looking for England's best batsmen in their batting order. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/qJj7IArOwF — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) September 8, 2018

England's last four batsmen have batted for just over 22 hours this series.



India's last four have batted for 12 hours and 41 minutes. #ENGvIND — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) September 8, 2018

When in strife, call Jos. Buttler brings up a half-century to once again drag England out of a hole. They’re 286-8. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/9JMnmQMfZc — Adam Collins (@collinsadam) September 8, 2018

For all the ruthlessness that India and their captain talk about their bowling to the tail is anything but ruthless. #ENGvIND — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) September 8, 2018

Curran,Buttler & Woakes have added valuable runs through out the series & perhaps India’s inability to finish the tail has been a real weakness in the side.. this looks now a competitive total for this pitch. #ENGvIND — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) September 8, 2018

Difference between India 4-1 England & England 4-1 India #ENGvINDhttps://t.co/7sn8hWNAPF — Chandler Bing (@SarcasmChamp) September 8, 2018

30 overs without a wkt for Mohd Shami - only twice he has bowled more in an inngs & never before he took more than 24.3 overs to take his first wkt in an inngs. #ENGvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) September 8, 2018

*Before SouthAfrica Tour*

This is India's Best chance to win!

*After*

It could easily have been 2-1 for India



*Before England Tour*

This is India's Best chance to win!

*After*

It could easily have been 3-1 for India#ENGvIND — Chandler Bing (@SarcasmChamp) September 8, 2018