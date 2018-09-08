Twitter reacts as Jos Buttler takes England from 181-7 to 332 in the first innings
After winning the series 3-1, England yet again won the toss and chose to bat first at the Oval. England got off to a good start as England openers put together 60 runs for the first wicket.
Playing his last test match, Alastair Cook played a gutsy knock and scored 71 runs for his team. As a result of his half-century, England were placed comfortably at 133-1.
Things changed rapidly as the 73-run partnership between Alastair Cook and Moeen Ali was broken Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah followed up Cook's wicket with that of Joe Root in the same over.
After the breakthroughs provided by Bumrah, it was the senior paceman, Ishant Sharma who took three wickets to reduce England to 181-7. At the end of Day 1, India were on top with the scoreline reading 198-7.
India wanted to wrap up the tail quickly in the morning session but Jos Buttler had completely different plans. For the eighth wicket, Buttler and his overnight partner Adil Rashid put together 33 useful runs and England were at 214-8 after Rashid's dismissal.
Then came the partnership that changed the game completely, Jos Buttler along with Stuart Broad, who scored 38 runs, put together 98 runs for the ninth wicket and took England to a comfortable position.
After the dismissal of Broad, Buttler went onto add 20 more runs before getting out at 89. As a result of the comprehensive half-century, England could reach a respectable total of 332 after being 181-7 at one stage.
India's problem of allowing the tailenders to score runs has come back to haunt them once again. The partnership between Buttler and Broad took England to a position from which they can be confident of getting a positive result out of the match.
