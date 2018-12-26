×
Twitter reacts as Mayank Agarwal scores a fifty on debut in the Boxing Day Test

Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
News
2.74K   //    26 Dec 2018, 09:38 IST

Mayank Agarwal, having scored a fifty, looks solid to pass the three-figure mark
Mayank Agarwal, having scored a fifty, looks solid to pass the three-figure mark

The Boxing Day Test between India and Australia just got underway at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground as Virat Kohli called it right at the toss time and elected to bat first. Indian team made three changes to their playing XI as they handed a debut to Mayank Agarwal while bringing in Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit Sharma for the Test. KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, and Umesh Yadav were to miss out from the last Test.

India opted for a new opening combination in the name of Mayank and Vihari with the latter getting a promotion to open the innings. They did a fair job as they amassed 40 runs for the first before Vihari's walk back to the pavilion. Hanuma's departure brought in Pujara who along with Mayank stabilized the innings. With few overs to go for Tea, they have already notched-up a 50-run partnership and look solid to go to the moon. 

Howbeit, the scene stealer was Mayank Agarwal who notched-up an impressive fifty on his debut. Agarwal applied a great technique and was solid in accommodating the new ball.

With the Karnataka batsman hitting his debut fifty, it was for the first time in the series than an Indian opener managed to went past the 50-run mark. Besides, he also became the only second Indian batsman after Dattu Phadkar to score 50 or more runs in his debut innings on Australian soil. 

The entire cricket fraternity came in to applaud the incredible job done by Mayank Agarwal in his debut Test. Besides Mayank, they also appreciated Vihari's work as an opener as Hanuma did a great job while seeing off the new ball.

Alongside Agarw and Vihari, the fans also recognized Pujara's performance. Even the likes of Harsha Bhogle and Aakash Chopra took to Twitter to appreciate Mayank's debut Test knock. 

Here is how the Twitter reacted:

