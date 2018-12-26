Twitter reacts as Mayank Agarwal scores a fifty on debut in the Boxing Day Test

Vaibhav Joshi FOLLOW ANALYST News 2.74K // 26 Dec 2018, 09:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mayank Agarwal, having scored a fifty, looks solid to pass the three-figure mark

The Boxing Day Test between India and Australia just got underway at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground as Virat Kohli called it right at the toss time and elected to bat first. Indian team made three changes to their playing XI as they handed a debut to Mayank Agarwal while bringing in Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit Sharma for the Test. KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, and Umesh Yadav were to miss out from the last Test.

India opted for a new opening combination in the name of Mayank and Vihari with the latter getting a promotion to open the innings. They did a fair job as they amassed 40 runs for the first before Vihari's walk back to the pavilion. Hanuma's departure brought in Pujara who along with Mayank stabilized the innings. With few overs to go for Tea, they have already notched-up a 50-run partnership and look solid to go to the moon.

Howbeit, the scene stealer was Mayank Agarwal who notched-up an impressive fifty on his debut. Agarwal applied a great technique and was solid in accommodating the new ball.

With the Karnataka batsman hitting his debut fifty, it was for the first time in the series than an Indian opener managed to went past the 50-run mark. Besides, he also became the only second Indian batsman after Dattu Phadkar to score 50 or more runs in his debut innings on Australian soil.

The entire cricket fraternity came in to applaud the incredible job done by Mayank Agarwal in his debut Test. Besides Mayank, they also appreciated Vihari's work as an opener as Hanuma did a great job while seeing off the new ball.

Alongside Agarw and Vihari, the fans also recognized Pujara's performance. Even the likes of Harsha Bhogle and Aakash Chopra took to Twitter to appreciate Mayank's debut Test knock.

Here is how the Twitter reacted:

Wonderfully played by Mayank Agarwal. Has shown no nerves and the mountain of runs he has scored seems to have stood him in good stead. Has batted so far like he belongs — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 26, 2018

Fifty on debut. In Aus. On the Boxing Day. Composure. Well done, Mayank Agarwal 😊🙌👍 #AusvInd @7Cricket @1116sen — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 26, 2018

Mayank Agarwal now the only 2nd Indian make a 50+ on Test debut on Australian soil after Dattu Phadkar (51) at SCG in Dec 1947! #AusvInd#AusvsInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 26, 2018

Advertisement

Indian openers in this series :



KL Rahul scored 48 in 4 innings.



Murali Vijay scored 49 in 4 innings.



Mayank Agarwal batting on 52* in his 1st innings.#INDvAUS #MayankAgarwal — CricfreakZ (@cricfreakz) December 26, 2018

Mayank Agarwal has looked excellent today, and he's been canny. Attacking 32% of the balls he's faced from Lyon has allowed him to score at 5.4rpo against spin, compared to 5% and 2.8rpo against pace. Calm, calculated batting - he looks the part. #AUSvIND — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) December 26, 2018

Bat sponsors surely going to gather in long queues for Mayank Agarwal once he returns to India post the Test Series. Just looks an amazing opening batsman with shots all round the wicket.#BoxingDayTest #AUSvIND #MayankAgarwal — North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) December 26, 2018

Always a positive sign to indict fresh blood, #MayankAgarwal breath of fresh air. Passengers in downunder need to be dumped for good, #AusIndia #AusIndMelbourne.Opening woes need to be settled professionally. Young blood sure has determination, grit, application,belief.Encourage! — Chaitanya Prasad (@Chatty111Prasad) December 26, 2018

What has Mayank Agarwal done differently to India's other openers in this series? Well, he's looked to stay on the back foot far more. 40% of his shots against pace have been played with his weight back, more than India's other three openers on this tour. It's working. #AUSvIND — The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) December 26, 2018

FIFTY! What a way to start your career - Mayank comes down the wicket and thumps Lyon for a boundary to bring up his maiden Test fifty. #AUSvIND



🇮🇳 80/1



Live Blog: https://t.co/9LvpkbW6KC pic.twitter.com/qUAOGT9NH9 — cricketnext (@cricketnext) December 26, 2018

K L Rahul watching Mayank Agarwal score runs b like.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/qJREkG4SxT — chetan_k (@trust_my_lies) December 26, 2018

Agarwal now has more runs in one innings than both Rahul and Vijay got in 4.#AUSvIND #BoxingDayTest — Ladbrokes.com.au (@ladbrokescomau) December 26, 2018

Kohli to KL Rahul after #MayankAgarwal scored fifty on debut #AusvInd pic.twitter.com/35nP6ButlX — deepak joshi (@Joshideepak3) December 26, 2018

Mayank Agarwal is peeing on KL Rahul's test Career.#BoxingDayTest #AUSvIND — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) December 26, 2018

Advertisement