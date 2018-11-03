×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Twitter reacts as Pakistan beat New Zealand by 6 wickets to seal the series 2-0

Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
Humor
163   //    03 Nov 2018, 01:18 IST


After losing the first match while chasing, New Zealand chose to bat first after winning the toss. Colin Munro's quickfire innings of 44 form 28 balls provided a good start to the visitors as they could score more than 50 runs in the powerplay.

On the other hand, Munro's opening partner, Glenn Phillips struggled to score runs as he could score just 4 runs off 12 balls. When the Kiwis were looking to build on the start, Pakistan got the wickets of Phillips and Munro in the sixth and the seventh overs respectively.

Two of the next three batsmen struggled to score runs at a quick pace thereby reducing the scoring rate to a large extent. From 50-1 in the power play, New Zealand could manage only 33 runs off the next 35 balls for the loss of three wickets.

After the fourth wicket fell, Corey Anderson came to the middle and took the matter into his own hands. Anderson's 25-ball 44 helped the Kiwis post a total in excess of 150 with the help of Kane Williamson and Tim Seifert. Shaheen Afridi was the pick of the Pakistan bowlers as he took 3 wickets for just 20 runs in four overs.

Chasing a total of 154, Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman provided the right start to their innings. Zaman who was returning to side from an injury was the aggressor of the two scoring 24 off 15 balls.

After the initial blitz by Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam and Asif Ali concentrated on stabilising the innings. The two scored at nearly run-a-ball putting together a 56-run partnership off 50 balls.

Off the last ball of the sixteenth over, Asif Ali departed after scoring a 34-ball 38. The wicket meant that two relatively new batsmen had to score at 10 runs per over in the last four overs to take their side to victory.

Mohammad Hafeez who already spent six balls in the middle took the onus onto him and hit two sixes off the first three bowled of the seventeenth over bowled by Ish Sodhi. The two big blows from Hafeez and a six from Shoaib Malik made things easy for Pakistan.

With seven runs needed off the last over, Malik got out off the second ball but the experienced Hafeez took home Pakistan with two balls to spare. With this win, Pakistan now have five consecutive wins in T20Is and have won the series with one match left to play.

Here's Twitter reacted to Pakistan's series win against New Zealand:

Topics you might be interested in:
Pakistan vs New Zealand 2018 Pakistan Cricket New Zealand Cricket Mohammad Hafeez Colin Munro
Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
Cricket is my first love.
Twitter reacts as Pakistan beat New Zealand by 2 runs in...
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Post-match review
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st T20I : Fantasy Cricket Tips
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2018: Relentless Pakistan sets...
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd T20I : Fantasy Cricket Tips
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I : Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
Analysing the reasons behind Pakistan's T20I domination...
RELATED STORY
NZ tour of UAE 2018 Preview: Head to Head Records,...
RELATED STORY
PAK v NZ T20 Series in UAE 2018 : Stats, Schedule,...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
1st T20I | Wed, 31 Oct
PAK 148/6 (20.0 ov)
NZ 146/6 (20.0 ov)
Pakistan win by 2 runs
PAK VS NZ live score
2nd T20I | Today
NZ 153/7 (20.0 ov)
PAK 154/4 (19.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 6 wickets
NZ VS PAK live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 04:00 PM
Pakistan
New Zealand
PAK VS NZ preview
1st ODI | Wed, 07 Nov, 11:00 AM
Pakistan
New Zealand
PAK VS NZ preview
2nd ODI | Fri, 09 Nov, 11:00 AM
Pakistan
New Zealand
PAK VS NZ preview
3rd ODI | Sun, 11 Nov, 11:00 AM
Pakistan
New Zealand
PAK VS NZ preview
1st Test | Fri, 16 Nov, 06:00 AM
Pakistan
New Zealand
PAK VS NZ preview
2nd Test | Sat, 24 Nov, 06:00 AM
Pakistan
New Zealand
PAK VS NZ preview
3rd Test | Mon, 03 Dec, 06:00 AM
Pakistan
New Zealand
PAK VS NZ preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us