Twitter reacts as Pakistan beat New Zealand by 6 wickets to seal the series 2-0

After losing the first match while chasing, New Zealand chose to bat first after winning the toss. Colin Munro's quickfire innings of 44 form 28 balls provided a good start to the visitors as they could score more than 50 runs in the powerplay.

On the other hand, Munro's opening partner, Glenn Phillips struggled to score runs as he could score just 4 runs off 12 balls. When the Kiwis were looking to build on the start, Pakistan got the wickets of Phillips and Munro in the sixth and the seventh overs respectively.

Two of the next three batsmen struggled to score runs at a quick pace thereby reducing the scoring rate to a large extent. From 50-1 in the power play, New Zealand could manage only 33 runs off the next 35 balls for the loss of three wickets.

After the fourth wicket fell, Corey Anderson came to the middle and took the matter into his own hands. Anderson's 25-ball 44 helped the Kiwis post a total in excess of 150 with the help of Kane Williamson and Tim Seifert. Shaheen Afridi was the pick of the Pakistan bowlers as he took 3 wickets for just 20 runs in four overs.

Chasing a total of 154, Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman provided the right start to their innings. Zaman who was returning to side from an injury was the aggressor of the two scoring 24 off 15 balls.

After the initial blitz by Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam and Asif Ali concentrated on stabilising the innings. The two scored at nearly run-a-ball putting together a 56-run partnership off 50 balls.

Off the last ball of the sixteenth over, Asif Ali departed after scoring a 34-ball 38. The wicket meant that two relatively new batsmen had to score at 10 runs per over in the last four overs to take their side to victory.

Mohammad Hafeez who already spent six balls in the middle took the onus onto him and hit two sixes off the first three bowled of the seventeenth over bowled by Ish Sodhi. The two big blows from Hafeez and a six from Shoaib Malik made things easy for Pakistan.

With seven runs needed off the last over, Malik got out off the second ball but the experienced Hafeez took home Pakistan with two balls to spare. With this win, Pakistan now have five consecutive wins in T20Is and have won the series with one match left to play.

Here's Twitter reacted to Pakistan's series win against New Zealand:

11th consecutive series win! World record set! Bring on the t20 World Cup as soon as!!! #PAKvNZ — Bazid Khan (@bazidkhan81) November 2, 2018

11th consecutive T20 series win for Pakistan... Woo-hoo! Very well played Hafeez. Double thumbs up for the team for giving tremendous performance in the ground - #PAKvNZ — Wajahat Kazmi (@KazmiWajahat) November 2, 2018

What a finish by @MHafeez22 - a reminder of the CT innings & the records are tumbling under @SarfarazA_54 captaincy ..#PAKVNZ — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) November 2, 2018

Pakistan is now the 1st ever 'GREAT TEAM' of the T20I format.

ELEVEN SERIES wins on the bounce

16 out of the last 17 matches WON.

The world MUST take note of this mindblowing achievement

They call it the most unpredictable format.

Pakistan SHREDS that assertion and HOW!#PAKvNZ — Emmad Hameed (@Emmad81) November 2, 2018

Congratulations team Pak for winning 11th T20 series in a row,a world recorded. It was Pakistan’s 12th win in T20 matches this year. Credit must b given to Kiwis for fighting hard till the end in both matches. Shaheen Afridi has proved to be a bright future prospect.#PAKvNZ — Mirza Iqbal Baig (@mirzaiqbal80) November 2, 2018

Shaheen Shah Afridi's spell today 3-20 - best bowling figures by an under-19 fast bowler in T20Is. #PakvNZ — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) November 2, 2018

Shaheen Shah has got it all,pace & bounce and more importantly a mature head on those shoulders,deals with pressure well,bowls well with the new and old ball,hope he stays as humble and as consistent! #PakvNZ — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) November 2, 2018

In other news, actually good news, the Pakistan 🇵🇰 cricket team has just landed yet another T20 series win, setting what I think is a world record with its 11th victory ? #PakvNZ — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) November 2, 2018

11th series win in a row!!🏆

Thats a World record!! Pakistan is the World No. 1 T20 team and they have shown it off!!✌🏻

Whoop Whoop 🙌 🥳#PAKvNZ — Syeda Nain Abidi (@SyedaNain18) November 2, 2018

The boys have done it. 🏏

An 11th series win for the green machines and it's a world record as they win the match by 6 wickets. Exceptional performances by the 🦅 . Simply brilliant. What a wonderful achievement. 👌🇵🇰 #PAKvNZ — Javed Afridi 阿夫里迪 (@JAfridi10) November 2, 2018

Pakistan last 22 T20Is:



Won

Won

Won

Won

Won

Won

Won

Won

Lost

Won

Won

Won

Won

Won

Won

Won

Won

Lost

Won

Won

Won

Won#PAKvNZ #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) November 2, 2018

WHAT. A. CATCH. 😲



Is that a bird? No, that's Kane Williamson! He dives away to his left and picks up a brilliant catch. @FakharZamanLive cannot believe it



Ball-by-ball clips & live-blog: https://t.co/bIcydiXv7D #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/uE2n38KW0G — Cricingif (@_cricingif) November 2, 2018

Tim Southee in the previous one,Williamson today,Nz taking such catches for fun ..#PAKvNZ — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) November 2, 2018

Muhammad Hafeez in last 5 T20Is



39(30) vs 🇦🇺

40(34) vs 🇦🇺

32*(20) vs 🇦🇺

45(34) vs 🇳🇿

34*(21) vs 🇳🇿

190 Runs | 63.33 Avg | 134.75 SR



1 for 4 vs 🇦🇺

1 for 16 vs 🇦🇺

0 for 13 vs 🇳🇿

1 for 12 vs 🇳🇿

3 Wickets | 15.00 Avg | 5.62 Eco#PAKvNZ #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/gRCmoYfBWD — Saad 🇵🇰 (@iSaadAwais22) November 2, 2018