Twitter reacts as Pakistan defeat Australia to win the T20 Tri-series

In the T20 Tri-series final, Pakistan got the better of Australia to win the series and cement their position as the No.1 T20I side in the world.

It was Australia who won the toss and decided to bat first. The Baggy Greens racked up a total of 183, inspired by an impressive 76-run knock of D'Arcy Short.

In reply, Pakistan reached the target after enduring some early hiccups, courtesy of a splendid 91-run innings by Fakhar Zaman.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the all-important final.

Pakistan win the #TriSeries!@FakharZamanLive makes his T20I best 91 as Australia's 183/8 is chased with 4 balls remaining. Pakistan win by 6 wickets!#AUSvPAK scorecard ➡️ https://t.co/WqHZwx2BZ5 pic.twitter.com/1MuUo5LMrm — ICC (@ICC) July 8, 2018

Pakistan proved why they are no.1 in t20s . congratulations Pakistan #AUSvPAK — Aman Shivhare 🇮🇳 (@amanshivhare801) July 8, 2018

This is Huge. 9th Consecutive Series Win For Pakistan in T20I all under Sarfaraz's Captaincy. No 1 T20 for a reason 🙌#PakvAus #AusvPak pic.twitter.com/wrID5XFREq — Ahsan. 🇵🇰 (@imPakistaniLAD) July 8, 2018

Pakistan has chased down the highest total to win the T-20 series. 9th consecutive T-20 series win.#AUSvPAK #PakistanZindabad — Wajih Sani (@wajih_sani) July 8, 2018

From 2/2 to 187/4 and winning the match with 4 balls to spare, Pakistan Cricket Team everybody #AUSvPAK — ‎تحریـــم (@txhreem) July 8, 2018

Chasing 184 to win and at 2/2 most teams would have crumbled - but not this young Pakistan team. It seems they are never beaten & nothing phases them #Cricket #AUSvPAK — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) July 8, 2018

Congratulations Pakistan



You have defeated Australia and Nawaz Sharif in the same week.



What a country! pic.twitter.com/J8CZS0akXg — Fakhar Zamennis (@DennisCricket_) July 8, 2018

Pakistan clinch the tri-series title!



Their last win in a tournament final over Australia: 1990 https://t.co/iJpoX39BJG #AUSvPAK — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) July 8, 2018

Well won @TheRealPCB! Deserved winners of the Tri-series. Australia used up all their luck, yet couldn't win, tells you who was the better team. Well done, Fakhar Zaman on another final winning knock. #AUSvPAK — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) July 8, 2018

That is the impact Fakhar Zaman has,lost his line and length..BUT Pak needs him till the end.#ausvpak — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) July 8, 2018

Shoaib Malik is the Andres Iniesta of Pakistan cricket team. Pure gem! #AUSvPAK — koshain (@anicatehic) July 8, 2018

#AUSvPAK Congratulations @TheRealPCB. You've played extremely good in the entire series. No.1 team of T20. Yayyyy!😍💚🇵🇰😊👏 — Jiyaaaa 🇵🇰 (@jia_habib) July 8, 2018

Those who questioned Pakistan's number one position in T20 Rankings. Pakistan in the last two years have beaten England in England, New Zealand in NZ (when NZ were number one), World T20 Champions WI at their home and now Australia in the final. #PakvAus — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) July 8, 2018

Fakhar should just play white ball finals.



If the FIFA World Cup final uses a white soccer ball, bring him in off the bench. He'll win you the match. — Fakhar Zamennis (@DennisCricket_) July 8, 2018

This has been a class innings from majestic Malik.

What a calm head, shades of his 2009 WT20 final contribution, in what was a much tougher chase today.#ShoaibMalik#PAKvAUS — Emmad Hameed (@Emmad81) July 8, 2018

First time in 28 years that Pakistan have won a FINAL against Australia in international cricket. Last time was in Sharjah in 1990 (when Wasim Akram took a hat-trick). Between Sharjah and Harare, Pakistan lost 8 "finals" to Australia. #BigWin #PakvAus — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) July 8, 2018

What an innings by Fakhar Zaman!! #PAKvAUS — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) July 8, 2018

Pakistan wins and take the trophy home. This T20 series has shown that how brilliantly this team is evolving into a world class unit. They’re still making mistakes but this confidence being injected by Mickey & Sarfaraz will only make them good. Golden run continues.. #PakvAUS — Sawera Pasha (@sawerapasha) July 8, 2018

In think the problem for Australia was that this was a game of cricket and Australia aren't very good at that game. — Fakhar Zamennis (@DennisCricket_) July 8, 2018

Hooorrraaa ... Pakistan is rising and rising we defeated one of the Worlds most mighty Cricketing nations today Weldone Sarfraz,Fakhar,Shoaib and all other members of the Green team who defeated Australia in Harare T20 — Hamid Mir (@HamidMirPAK) July 8, 2018

Well played Pakistan- deserve to be number 1. Clinical performance & how Sarfraz & Fakhar pressed after being reduced to 2-2 was most impressive. Well done 👍 — Dr. Nauman Niaz (@DrNaumanNiaz) July 8, 2018

Top run chase from the top ranked team in the world. Well done team Pakistan 🇵🇰👏👏👏. Brilliant from Fakhar Zaman what a match winning knock👏👏. @realshoaibmalik did What he does best.Congratulations @SarfarazA_54 congratulations Pakistan.@TheRealPCB #PAKvAUS — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) July 8, 2018

When Mum calls and says she has biryani waiting for you at home. https://t.co/GvYBQps0gd — Fakhar Zamennis (@DennisCricket_) July 8, 2018