Twitter reacts as Pakistan defeat Australia to win the T20 Tri-series

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Humor
615   //    08 Jul 2018, 20:35 IST

CRICKET-PAK-AUS
CRICKET-PAK-AUS

In the T20 Tri-series final, Pakistan got the better of Australia to win the series and cement their position as the No.1 T20I side in the world.

It was Australia who won the toss and decided to bat first. The Baggy Greens racked up a total of 183, inspired by an impressive 76-run knock of D'Arcy Short.

In reply, Pakistan reached the target after enduring some early hiccups, courtesy of a splendid 91-run innings by Fakhar Zaman.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the all-important final.


Tri-series in Zimbabwe 2018 Pakistan Cricket Australia Cricket Shoaib Malik Fakhar Zaman Twitter Reactions
