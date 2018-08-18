Twitter reacts as Rishabh Pant makes his Test debut against England

He received the cap from Virat Kohli

Rishabh Pant was handed his first Test cap by Virat Kohli ahead of the third match against England. Pant was in the side as a cover to Dinesh Karthik and he got his chance in the third match after Karthik's reported finger injury. Even before the injury reports, there was speculation that the southpaw could make his debut, considering the performances of Karthik in the first two matches against England.

The young Delhi lad made his way into the side after scoring two impressive half-centuries for India A in an unofficial Test match against England Lions. In his first class career, he has scored 1744 runs at an average of 54.50, with a strike rate of 95.24.

In addition to the inclusion of Pant, Virat Kohli made two other changes to the playing XI. While Kuldeep Yadav made way for the returning Jasprit Bumrah, Murali Vijay was dropped for Shikhar Dhawan, who played the first Test match.

India's playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

Just as the news of the youngster's debut made its way to Twitter, many people sent their best wishes to the young lad. Some even drew comparisons with Virat Kohli's debut which happened exactly 10 years ago.

A few even wanted him to emulate the great Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist as an aggressive left-handed batsman lower down the order. On the other hand, there were a few others who had their fair share of doubts about Pant's wicketkeeping skills. With a lot of expectations on the 20-year old, it will be interesting to see if he can live up to them.

Here are the Twitter reactions to Pant's debut:

On this Day 10 years ago @imVkohli made his International debut. The rest is history. Today @RishabPant777 is making one. Here's one for the future. Congratulations bro and all the best to Team India for this test match. #ChakDe #ENGvIND — Siddharth Kaul (@sidkaul22) August 18, 2018

Youngest Indian WK on Test debut:

17y 152d Parthiv Patel in 2002

19y 155d D Karthik in 2004

20y 091d B Kunderan in 1960

20y 127d A Ratra in 2002

20y 318d RISHABH PANT in 2018 *#ENGvIND — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) August 18, 2018

Rishabh Pant.. India's

*36th wicket-keeper

*2nd left-handed batsman-keeper (after Parthiv Patel)

*5th youngest keeper#EngvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 18, 2018

4 Delhi players - Dhawan, Kohli, Pant, Ishant - this Test are the joint-most in an Indian XI.



Last were Gambhir, Sehwag, Kohli, Ishant v Eng, Nagpur, Dec 2012. They played 7 Tests together between Nov 2011 and Dec 2012. #EngvInd — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) August 18, 2018

Just one question. What about Rishabh Pant the wicket keeper? No one’s talking about that.#INDvENG — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) August 18, 2018

The FC games Rishabh Pant kept in last month in England:



vs ENG LIONS: Conceded 18 byes, 9 leg byes



vs Windies A: Conceded 28 byes, 31 leg byes — Abhay (@ImAbhay3) August 18, 2018

Young Rishabh Pant gets the India cap. Congrats and best wishes young man! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 18, 2018

Forget everyone, I am very happy for Rishabh Pant. He's a man with great potential, and I think everyone will agree with this. #ENGvIND — Jessy Rajkumari (@imJR_4) August 18, 2018

18 August 2008.

Virat Kohli made his international cricket debut in ODI Vs SL at Dambulla.



18 August 2018.

Rishabh Pant makes his Test debut Vs England at Nottingham. — Niharika Raina (@niharika_raina) August 18, 2018

Congrats Rishabh Pant. Hope you don't have to walk out in the first 20 overs. It'll just feel like another T20 then.#EngvInd — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) August 18, 2018

3 Indian cricketers who made their Test debut at Trent Bridge, Nottingham:



1. Parthiv Patel, 2002

2. Stuart Binny, 2014

3. Rishabh Pant, 2018#ENGvIND — Arun Gopalakrishnan (@statanalyst) August 18, 2018

Multiple experts had pointed out Rishabh Pant's lack of balance while hitting shots during IPL. Here he debuts against a solid swing bowling attack on a green top. How does one explain that?? #ENGvIND #INDvsENG @bhogleharsha thoughts?? — Ameya (@limitlessme) August 18, 2018

18 August 2008:

Virat Kohli debuted in ODIs



18 August 2018:

Rishabh Pant debuts in Tests and gets his test cap from Kohli.



Even #superstar #Rajini also debut 43 years ago on this day #INDvENG — SURESH EAV (@SureshEav) August 18, 2018

Rishabh Pant was said to be terrified on not being selected in one day and t20 team. But he kept working hard and he has the indian test cap. One should believe in himself as you never know what's in store for you.Congratulations @RishabPant777. Make country proud @BCCI — ashish yadav (@atg_27) August 18, 2018

Rishabh Pant debuting for India is the best news to come in a long long time. What a potential match winner. Now please give him 10 continuous test matches with all liberties to perform. And we will have a 🌟 #EngvsIndia — Down The Track (@Cric_addict1) August 18, 2018

The best way to let Rishabh Pant be is to not expect a lot and immediately. He is 20, has the ability, give him time, only then will we know. — Ankit Mishra (@editedidea) August 18, 2018

Rishabh Pant (20y 318d) becomes 48th player to appear for India before his 21st birthday since S Mushtaq Ali (19y 19d) & CS Nayudu (19y 262d) v England at Kolkata on 5 January 1934. Last instance was JD Unadkat (19y 59d) v South Africa at Centurion on 16 December 2010#EngvInd — Arthur_S (@allanholloway) August 18, 2018

I have a feeling that Rishabh Pant will score a century on his test debut... 🙌✌️ #ENGvIND #INDvENG — Deep valesha (@deepvalesha) August 18, 2018

#AskTheExpert #INDvsENG @SPNSportsIndia Rishabh Pant at number 6, a wicket keeper left handed batsman with attacking instincts. Do you think that he can provide India Gilchrist Role ? That might be too much to expect but certainly something like that once he gets matured ? — Abhi Panchal (@imabhi1909) August 18, 2018

I fully endorse Rishabh Pant getting a debut, its important to note tht a keeper (DK) has been dropped for his batting & not keeping & tht kind of thinking in the past has been perilous. Having said that, as I said, I do fully back Pant's debut but w/ a word of caution.#ENGvIND — LayEggBeforeWicket (@LayEgg_B4_Wkt) August 18, 2018

