Twitter reacts as Shikhar Dhawan's 143 helps India post mammoth 358 against Australia

India post mammoth 358 against Australia

Shikhar Dhawan

India entered this game with a 2-1 lead in the series despite the failures of their opening duo of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma. Just when the whispers about their failures started to gain momentum, the dynamic duo silenced critics with a magnificent performance in the fourth ODI.

While Rohit fell short of a century by 5 runs, his opening partner Dhawan went on to score 143 off just 115 balls.

India had made four changes to the side for this match - KL Rahul came in for Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant for MS Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar Kumar for Mohammed Shami, and Yuzvendra Chahal for Ravindra Jadeja - after choosing to bat first. While a few expected KL Rahul to open the innings, the team management stuck with the experienced pairing of Rohit and Dhawan and were duly rewarded.

In the first powerplay, the duo added 58 runs to give their side a fantastic start on a belter of a pitch in Mohali. They did not stop there and went onto stitch a century partnership for the fifteenth time in ODIs. Dhawan was the faster of the two batsmen to reach the half-century mark but Rohit looked like he was going to beat his partner in the race to 100.

Just when Rohit seemed to be cruising towards a century, Jhye Richardson sent him back to the pavilion five runs short. As a result, the huge 193-run partnership between Rohit and Dhawan came to an end in the 31st over.

Even after Rohit's dismissal, Dhawan looked in ominous touch and went on to make his highest ODI score. Just when the southpaw was trying to up the ante, he was dismissed by Australia's best bowler on the day, Pat Cummins, who ended up taking 5 wickets in the match.

After Dhawan's wicket, India could never gain that momentum again, but crucial cameos from Rishabh Pant and Vijay Shankar ensured that they posted 358 at the end of 50 overs. Jasprit Bumrah, the best ODI bowler in the world, also did his bit with the bat by hitting a six off the last ball of the innings against Cummins.

Here's how Twitter reacted to India's innings against Australia:

Dhawan and Mohali. The story continues. Much needed century.... 👏👏 #IndvAus — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 10, 2019

That last six from Bumrah had everyone in splits. Even on an excellent batting surface, 358 is a formidable score. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 10, 2019

This is simply sensational striking from Shikhar Dhawan. Only seeing the gaps, oblivious to the presence of fielders — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 10, 2019

So happy for Shikhar Dhawan! He is a fantastic one day batsman and now he has got a big score under his belt. And yes, well done to the selectors for picking him this game. 👏👏#INDvAUS — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) March 10, 2019

Century for @SDhawan25. Relief and joy for him, team managment and selectors — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 10, 2019

Shikhar Dhawan scoring runs for his next 10 innings. #INDvAUS — Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) March 10, 2019

Dhawan's preferred cricket:

*ICC tournaments

*Tests at Galle

*Australia at Mohali #AUSvIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) March 10, 2019

Shikhar Dhawan was never a concern. People just get too excited. He is undroppable from this Indian ODI team. — Abhishek (@Sajjanlaunda) March 10, 2019

JASPRIT BUMRAH HAS HIT A SIX!



KOHLI IS JUMPING IN JOY



I HAVE SEEN THE BEST MOMENT IN 2019 ALREADY! — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) March 10, 2019

Dressing Room Celebrating Bumrah's six like a century #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/S7PMGCP790 — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) March 10, 2019

Bumrah is the best bet in death overs, in both the innings. — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 10, 2019

Never seen #Jaspritbumrah smile so much even after his most outstanding bowling performances . That was an unbelievable shot ! Totally loved it ! 😂🙏 — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) March 10, 2019

Bumrah has a SR of 600

Time to leave this planet — Akki (@CrickPotato1) March 10, 2019

Bumrah hitting Cummins for a six is all the drug I need for my life. 💉💉💉 — Vandit Chauhan (@basedIITian) March 10, 2019

He can anchor at 4.

He can finish games at 7.

He can win games by bowling the last over.



Who is he? He is Vijay Shankar 😍#INDvAUS — Chandler Bing (@SarcasmChamp) March 10, 2019

2nd ODI: Oozed class with a strokeful 46(41)



3rd ODI: Came in to bat at 174-5 in a steep chase, couldn't win the game, but showed solidity with 32(30)



4th ODI: Asked to finish an innings, batted aggressively & selflessly for a 26(15) cameo!



Vijay Shankar sealing that WC spot! — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) March 10, 2019

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are the undercover agents of Sachin Tendulkar, they are in the team to stop Virat Kohli from scoring another century.#INDvAUS — Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) March 10, 2019

That hug between Rohit and Dhawan spoke a lot about thier camaradarie.



Welcome fifty for Dhawan. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) March 10, 2019

Jeez. Our team looks million dollars when Dhawan & Rohit come to the party.



I sincerely hope & pray that Dhawan,Rohit & Kohli click together in the knockouts. India will be unbeatable. #INDvAUS — SwingAndSeam (@swing_seam) March 10, 2019

Wanna know how good Virat Kohli's ODI form has been? His 7 today is just his second single-figure score in his past 31 ODI innings, dating back to September 2017. Jhye Richardson dismissed him both times #INDvAUS — Samuel Ferris (@samuelfez) March 10, 2019