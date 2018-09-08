Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli receives customized jersey from Premier League's Southampton FC

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
1.02K   //    08 Sep 2018, 11:57 IST


Image Courtesy: Twitter
Image Courtesy: Twitter

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is currently in Southampton to lead India in a five-match Test series against hosts England.

The Indian cricket team has made no secret of their love for football with team captain Virat Kohli himself being one of the biggest followers of the game. Kohli is a Real Madrid fan and has been incredibly vocal about his respect for Juventus and Portugal player, Cristiano Ronaldo. He is also a co-owner of Indian Super League side FC Goa.

Indian batsman KL Rahul had earlier met Chelsea star and World Cup winner N'Golo Kante before the team's Fourth Test. He was later spotted at North London to see the Gunners take on Manuel Pellegrini's West Ham for their first Premier League points. He was seen in an Arsenal jersey watching the London derby on the stands of the Emirates.

Prior to the Fourth Test against England, Kohli was spotted at St. Mary's Stadium with the Southampton FC striker Danny Ings.

The English Premier League side also gifted the Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli a customised Southampton football jersey.

The Saints's official Twitter account had shared the picture of Virat Kohli receiving the jersey. The post read, "It was great to welcome @imVkohli and @BCCI to Southampton last week! #saintsfc", Southampton FC had captioned the image.


According to an ICC statement issued on Monday, Kohli stands at 11th on the list of best ever in terms of rating points. The Indian skipper also retained his number one spot in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) Test batsmen rankings with a career-high 937 rating points.

Fans have pointed out that the teams that Kohli have supported over the years have coincidentally always had a bad campaign. He had supported Germany in the World Cup this summer and they had a dismal exit from the competition. The Indian skipper then rooted for Argentina which also ended up losing.

Twitter reacted to the incident and trolled the Indian captain:


Topics you might be interested in:
Southampton Football Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Danny Ings
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Virat Kohli gets trolled, rift brewing between...
RELATED STORY
World T20 winner retires, Surprise gift for Virat Kohli...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as BCCI announce Asia Cup squad sans Virat...
RELATED STORY
When Virat Kohli gave it back to Stuart Broad for...
RELATED STORY
Twitter erupts as Virat Kohli announced an unchanged XI...
RELATED STORY
Stats: Virat Kohli fastest to 4,000 runs as captain in Tests
RELATED STORY
Twitter erupts as Virat Kohli scores yet another century...
RELATED STORY
3 things that Virat Kohli should learn from Sourav...
RELATED STORY
Twitter erupts as Virat Kohli survives because of a...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as debutant Hanuma Vihari, Jadeja replace...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
5th Test | 10:00 AM
ENG 332/10
IND 174/6 (51.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: India trail England by 158 runs with 4 wickets remaining
ENG VS IND live score
| 03:30 AM
AUA 290/6 (90.0 ov)
IND-A
Day 1 | Stumps: Australia A won the toss and elected to bat.
AUA VS IND-A live score
Match 29 | Tomorrow, 12:00 AM
Guyana Amazon Warriors
Jamaica Tallawahs
GAW VS JTA preview
| Tue, 04 Sep
DBY 251/10 & 171/10
GLA 121/10 & 132/10
Derbyshire win by 169 runs
DBY VS GLA live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us