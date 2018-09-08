Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli receives customized jersey from Premier League's Southampton FC

Image Courtesy: Twitter

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is currently in Southampton to lead India in a five-match Test series against hosts England.

The Indian cricket team has made no secret of their love for football with team captain Virat Kohli himself being one of the biggest followers of the game. Kohli is a Real Madrid fan and has been incredibly vocal about his respect for Juventus and Portugal player, Cristiano Ronaldo. He is also a co-owner of Indian Super League side FC Goa.

Indian batsman KL Rahul had earlier met Chelsea star and World Cup winner N'Golo Kante before the team's Fourth Test. He was later spotted at North London to see the Gunners take on Manuel Pellegrini's West Ham for their first Premier League points. He was seen in an Arsenal jersey watching the London derby on the stands of the Emirates.

Prior to the Fourth Test against England, Kohli was spotted at St. Mary's Stadium with the Southampton FC striker Danny Ings.

The English Premier League side also gifted the Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli a customised Southampton football jersey.

The Saints's official Twitter account had shared the picture of Virat Kohli receiving the jersey. The post read, "It was great to welcome @imVkohli and @BCCI to Southampton last week! #saintsfc", Southampton FC had captioned the image.

According to an ICC statement issued on Monday, Kohli stands at 11th on the list of best ever in terms of rating points. The Indian skipper also retained his number one spot in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) Test batsmen rankings with a career-high 937 rating points.

Fans have pointed out that the teams that Kohli have supported over the years have coincidentally always had a bad campaign. He had supported Germany in the World Cup this summer and they had a dismal exit from the competition. The Indian skipper then rooted for Argentina which also ended up losing.

Twitter reacted to the incident and trolled the Indian captain:

Southampton FC announce shock signing of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli for remainder of 2018-19 season. :) https://t.co/c0xKmJMRak — Andrew Nixon (@andrewnixon79) September 4, 2018

Goes wherever he wants ..... 2015 pic.twitter.com/mxSn6U2Ysz — Russell Saunders 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@MrGrumpyinOz) September 4, 2018

Name a better crossover than this one I'll wait — Ol'rawnder Saini (@olrawnder) September 4, 2018

He supported Germany, they went out in the group stage. He supported Argentina, they lost in quarters. He supported Spain, they too lost in the quarters.



I just hope Southampton don't get relegated!😅😆 — Kedar Vanarse (@AudiophileKevin) September 4, 2018

And Southampton becomes the first club to be relegated this season — shiv singh (@I_am_shiv05) September 4, 2018

Awesome — bhavesh bhojwani (@bhaveshbhojwan8) September 6, 2018

Of all footballers the Indian captain and one of their best of all time could meet, he gets Danny ings — Connor Bell (@Connorbell21) September 4, 2018