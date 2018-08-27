Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Indian cricket team attends Arsenal-West Ham derby; N'Golo Kante not 'happy' that KL Rahul's a Gunner

Rachel Syiemlieh
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
6.38K   //    27 Aug 2018, 11:11 IST

The Premier League is already three weeks in and football fans all over the world are happier for it. This includes the Indian cricket team who are currently playing a five-match Test series against hosts England.

Having been given a few days off before the 4th Test at Southampton, the team decided to take to the stands of North London to watch a game of football. 

Indian batsman KL Rahul had earlier met Chelsea star and World Cup winner N'Golo Kante and updated the entire meeting on Instagram. "Swipe left to watch me discuss Cricket and Football with the Champion- @nglkante. We spoke about his World Cup experience, how he started off and made his way up. He wasn't really happy that I ain't a Chelsea fan though. Really Humble Guy. Respect," KL Rahul said in a post on Instagram.


Image Courtesy: Instagram
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Rahul was also at North London to see the Gunners take on Manuel Pellegrini's West Ham for their first Premier League points. Clearly a fan, he was spotted in an Arsenal jersey in the stands of the Emirates watching the London derby, and posted his experience on Instagram.


Here we were...talking Goals with these Gentlemen.😊👑Great experience at the Emirates Stadium supporting the Gunners. @arsenal @pumaindia #arsenalvswestham

A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@rahulkl) on

Other Indian players were also spotted at the Arsenal-West Ham game. Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah were spotted in the stands of the Emirates on Saturday.

Bumrah tweeted about his experience in London. His caption read, 'Had a great time watching #ArsenalvsWestHam #totallyelectrifying'.


Image Courtesy: Twitter
Image Courtesy: Twitter

Arsenal bounced back from their opening two defeats and celebrated their first Premier League win of the season under new boss Unai Emery after coming from behind to beat West Ham United 3-1 with a Nacho Monreal strike, an Issa Diop own goal and a Danny Welbeck stoppage-time goal.

Rahul and Umesh also met with Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck and Arsenal's new goalkeeping signing Bernd Leno.

The Indian team's love for football is not a new phenomenon with team captain Virat Kohli himself being one of the biggest followers of the game. Kohli is a Real Madrid fan and has been incredibly vocal about his respect for Juventus and Portugal player, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was also spotted hanging out with opener Shikhar Dhawan and pacer Shardul Thakur in London. 


Image Courtesy: Instagram
Image Courtesy: Instagram

It appears the Indian team are making good use of their free time in London after having put on a dominating show at Trent Bridge which led to a convincing win over the Joe Root led side, defeating them by 203 runs in the 3rd Test.

The fourth Test is set to take place from August 30 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Indian Cricket Team KL Rahul N'Golo Kante
Rachel Syiemlieh
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
N'Golo Kante apologises to Arsenal fan
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Arsenal vs West Ham United:...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Vs Arsenal: How Chelsea could lineup for the...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Arsenal v West Ham has all the...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: How Arsenal could line up against...
RELATED STORY
Pellegrini talks up improving West Ham after latest loss
RELATED STORY
Chelsea vs Arsenal: Can Sarri's Chelsea make a statement...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal's transfer window- Did the Gunners do enough? 
RELATED STORY
3 Things you did not know about N'Golo Kanté
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Arsenal won against West Ham
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 4
01 Sep LEI LIV 05:00 PM Leicester City vs Liverpool
01 Sep BRI FUL 07:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham
01 Sep CHE AFC 07:30 PM Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth
01 Sep CRY SOU 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Southampton
01 Sep EVE HUD 07:30 PM Everton vs Huddersfield Town
01 Sep WES WOL 07:30 PM West Ham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
01 Sep MAN NEW 10:00 PM Manchester City vs Newcastle
02 Sep CAR ARS 06:00 PM Cardiff City vs Arsenal
02 Sep BUR MAN 08:30 PM Burnley vs Manchester United
02 Sep WAT TOT 08:30 PM Watford vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us