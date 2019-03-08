Twitter reacts as Kohli's century against Australia at Ranchi goes in vain

Zampa once again dismissed Kohli for the fifth time on the tour

India clinched victories in the first two ODI fixtures against Australia but the visitors have made their mark for the first time in the third match. Even Virat Kohli's 41st ODI century could not help India win the match as rest of the batsmen failed to deliver.

After winning the toss, India asked the Kangaroos to bat first. Australian openers - Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja - dictated terms for the most part of the innings. They started off well by scoring 52 runs in the first powerplay.

In the next 10 overs, they added 72 more runs to the scoreboard without much trouble. Just when the partnership was nearing the double century mark, Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Finch 7 runs short of a century.

Glenn Maxwell, the next batsmen to come in, went berserk and did not allow the bowlers to settle down. Khawaja, on the other hand, went onto notch up his first ODI century but was soon dismissed after scoring his maiden ODI century.

Even after Khawaja got out, Maxwell continued to play his shots. He threatened to take Australia past 350 but a fantastic run out from the dynamic duo of Dhoni and Jadeja put an end to his magnificent innings.

Two overs later, Shaun Marsh and Peter Handscomb got dismissed off the bowling of Kuldeep Yadav but that did not stop Australia from going past 300. Marcus Stoinis and Alex Carey scored at a good rate and took their team to a total of 313 in 50 overs.

During the chase, India lost their openers - Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma early in the innings. Ambati Rayudu too soon followed the suit putting India in trouble as India reduced to 27-3 in the first powerplay.

Later, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni stitched a half-century partnership for the fourth wicket. Just when the duo was looking good, Adam Zampa dismissed the hometown hero in the 20th over.

In spite of wickets falling at the other end, Virat Kohli kept India in the chase by scoring 123 runs off just 95 balls. Once, Kohli fell prey to Zampa in the 39th over the game was all but over for.

Even the efforts of Vijay Shankar and Ravindra Jadeja could not help India win the match. As a result, Australia won the match by 32 runs and registered their first win of the series.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the third ODI between India and Australia at Ranchi:

Good loss. Just play your best XI. And Jadeja shouldn't go to WC. Might want the main team to click and not go into WC with people down, on scores. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) March 8, 2019

If India still don't understand that they can't take Rayudu and Jadeja to the World Cup and playing Kuldeep and Chahal together is a must, they deserve to lose the world cup. — Abhishek (@Sajjanlaunda) March 8, 2019

Virat Kohli should be given additional salary of Batting coach as well. He teaches the top order how to bat in every match, it's a different thing they fail to learn though. #INDvAUS #INDvsAUS — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) March 8, 2019

Indian team is in such a poor situation and yet Kohli is nailing it. Maybe his cap is reminding him that someone shotdown an F-16 with a Mig-21. — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 8, 2019

Virat kohli is an emotion too. Repeat everyone... — Sakshi. (@kohlisflicksh0t) March 8, 2019

While we are in 21st century, Kohli is in 41st century. — 𝐒𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭 (@FarziCricketer) March 8, 2019

Kohli has undone the 50th ODI half-century once again 😂😂😂

What a player. Number 41 🙏🏼 — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) March 8, 2019

Kohli finding it increasingly tough to convert his 100s into 50s - still stuck on 49 50s.#IndvAus — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) March 8, 2019

Virat Kohli is the Ronaldo of cricket. The only difference is there is no Messi to rival him for the best player in the world tag.

Insane hard work, self belief and confidence has crafted this champion. Virat Kohli is the golden standard of modern day cricket. #Kohli #INDvAUS — Yash (@YASH385) March 8, 2019

Who called him Virat Kohli and not Virat Bell?



Coz he keep going "Ton Ton Ton"



#INDvAUS — Mostly Sane.. (@Crichipster) March 8, 2019

Chase. Ton. Repeat.



👑Kohli for a reason. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) March 8, 2019

Dhoni should be the brand ambassador of "Amul macho" #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/rqQa8MPFci — Mask indian 🇮🇳 (@Mr_LoLwa) March 8, 2019

A game in Ranchi without a MS special with the gloves? :) — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) March 8, 2019

The combination of Dhoni's smart brain + quick hands have made him world's best close-in wicket keeper. The BEST. BEAST! — 𝐒𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭 (@FarziCricketer) March 8, 2019

Shankar is about 10 times the batsman than inform Rayudu.

Would score more runs than him batting left handed on one leg with his eyes closed.#INDvAUS — Akki (@CrickPotato1) March 8, 2019

Dhawan and Rohit dominated attacks together, now flopping together as well! 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) March 8, 2019