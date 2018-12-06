×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Twitter reacts to India's dismal batting in the first session of the 1st Test 

Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
News
530   //    06 Dec 2018, 08:50 IST

Josh Hazlewood celebrates after dismissin
Josh Hazlewood celebrates after dismissing KL Rahul

After a lot of anticipatory talks and verbal attacks, the much-awaited Test series between India and Australia got underway today at the iconic Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. India had already announced a 12-man squad for the first Test while the Australians announced the playing XI for the first Test yesterday. 

A bright sunny morning welcomed Tim Paine and Virat Kohli as they walked out for the toss. After having lost all of his tosses in the Test series against England, Virat won the toss today and decided to bat first on a pitch that had some coverings of the grass. 

From Australia's side, Mitchell Starc started the proceedings while from the Indian side Murali Vijay and KL Rahul opened the innings. Although the pitch had a tinge of grass on it, it was expected to be batting paradise for the batsman once you negate the first hour. But, the story didn't fall in place for Virat Kohli and his team as they were four down in no time. Once again, it was the batsman's ambition to play the glory shot that lured the Indian team in this pothole.

The constant 6th or 7th stump lines from the Australian bowlers tempted the Indian top order to score some quick runs and the settle their nerves. Howbeit, the opposite happened as KL Rahul to fell to nipping delivery from Josh Hazlewood. To follow up, Vijay did the same as if it was a replay shown but with a change in bowler as this time it was Starc who forced Vijay to nick that tempting delivery outside-off. And at the stroke of 7th over of the game, India's both the openers were back in the pavilion with no earnest scores up their sleeve. 

Vijay's dismissal brought in Kohli. Nonetheless, the story continued as Kohli went for a flashing cover drive but a fast delivery from Pat Cummins flew off the edge, and the rest was Usman Khawaja's stupendous catch that made Kohli long walk back to the pavilion.

The story continued as Rahane just played the worst shot of his career. Unquestionably, because when your three top-order batsmen are back in the dugout doing the same odd thing, you aren't supposed to repeat that. This very performance of the Indian top-order batting had a lot of pundits and fans fuming as they hit out their anger at Twitter.

Thus, let us have a look at how Twitter reacted to India's top-order batting collapse.

Here is how the Twitter reacted to India's dismal batting in the first session:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli KL Rahul
Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
.
Australia vs India, 1st Test: Batting depth could rescue...
RELATED STORY
Greatest Indian Test XI of the 21st century in Australia
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018, 1st Test: Visitors look to draw...
RELATED STORY
Connecting the dots: IPL, T20s and old-school Test batting
RELATED STORY
Border Gavaskar Trophy 2018: Records of the current...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Looking at the stats for the...
RELATED STORY
Who should be the second opener for India in the first...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts after Prithvi Shaw injures his ankle...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19, 1st Test: Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India, 1st Test: What does yet another...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test
IND 117/5 (45.3 ov)
AUS
LIVE
Day 1 | India won the toss and elected to bat.
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us