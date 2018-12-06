Twitter reacts to India's dismal batting in the first session of the 1st Test

Josh Hazlewood celebrates after dismissing KL Rahul

After a lot of anticipatory talks and verbal attacks, the much-awaited Test series between India and Australia got underway today at the iconic Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. India had already announced a 12-man squad for the first Test while the Australians announced the playing XI for the first Test yesterday.

A bright sunny morning welcomed Tim Paine and Virat Kohli as they walked out for the toss. After having lost all of his tosses in the Test series against England, Virat won the toss today and decided to bat first on a pitch that had some coverings of the grass.

From Australia's side, Mitchell Starc started the proceedings while from the Indian side Murali Vijay and KL Rahul opened the innings. Although the pitch had a tinge of grass on it, it was expected to be batting paradise for the batsman once you negate the first hour. But, the story didn't fall in place for Virat Kohli and his team as they were four down in no time. Once again, it was the batsman's ambition to play the glory shot that lured the Indian team in this pothole.

The constant 6th or 7th stump lines from the Australian bowlers tempted the Indian top order to score some quick runs and the settle their nerves. Howbeit, the opposite happened as KL Rahul to fell to nipping delivery from Josh Hazlewood. To follow up, Vijay did the same as if it was a replay shown but with a change in bowler as this time it was Starc who forced Vijay to nick that tempting delivery outside-off. And at the stroke of 7th over of the game, India's both the openers were back in the pavilion with no earnest scores up their sleeve.

Vijay's dismissal brought in Kohli. Nonetheless, the story continued as Kohli went for a flashing cover drive but a fast delivery from Pat Cummins flew off the edge, and the rest was Usman Khawaja's stupendous catch that made Kohli long walk back to the pavilion.

The story continued as Rahane just played the worst shot of his career. Unquestionably, because when your three top-order batsmen are back in the dugout doing the same odd thing, you aren't supposed to repeat that. This very performance of the Indian top-order batting had a lot of pundits and fans fuming as they hit out their anger at Twitter.

Thus, let us have a look at how Twitter reacted to India's top-order batting collapse.

Here is how the Twitter reacted to India's dismal batting in the first session:

Failure for KL Rahul. No point chasing the ball wide in the second over of the match. Bad shot to play. Australia draw first blood. They will want to get to Virat asap. Pujara now. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) December 6, 2018

Didn’t really have to play/hit that one. India loses Rahul in the second over. Partnership here please...take the sheen off. #AusvInd #7cricket @Channel7 @1116sen — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 6, 2018

Indians batsmen aren't ordered from Grofers, but still they return easily.#AUSvIND — #AUSvIND (@Sanjay_Singh_91) December 6, 2018

#IndvsAus 1st test, biggest disappointment #KLRahul, I don't think the guy deserves any more backing and his overhyped status is doing no good to the team.. Same goes with #MuraliVijay — Sridhar Madanagopal (@Shridhar_Rosidh) December 6, 2018

#AUSvIND Same old scoreboard reading. Something never changes. — ArunKumar M S (@msarunsam) December 6, 2018

I guess Indians here in India are more awake than our batsman currently playing in Australia. Guys wake up before it gets too late.#AUSvIND #INDvsAUS #ViratKohli #AUSvIND — shubham shrivastava (@imshubham76) December 6, 2018

It's time that India drop KL Rahul. He has been given chances, but he has failed badly in last few series. On the other hand, Agarwal who is in hot form deserves the spot in test team ahead of Rahul. #AUSvsIND #CricketMeriJaan #AdelaideOval #KLRahul — Shreyas7_10 (@shreyas7_10) December 6, 2018

KL Rahul is in the team to give tht early wicket n momentum to the opposition. The most overrated player n captain’s blue eyed boy in Indian cricket team doesn’t disappoint. #cricket #INDvsAUS #testcricket #overrated #batting #KLRahul #ViratKohli — Harshawardhan Oak (@harshoak) December 6, 2018

Wake up story in the morning for Indians 🇮🇳 😍



Rahul, Vijay, Kohli, Rahane 😢



Off balls : 4 🎾

Drives : 4 🏏

Wickets : 4 👆🏻



All the above 4 nicked when tried to drive 😖#AusvInd Australia 🇦🇺 India 🇮🇳 — Naveen N (@tweetstonaveen) December 6, 2018

Kl rahul does it again ! Why is he still in this team ?, his highest score in the last 10 innings has been 36.

It is time to show him the door.#AUSvIND#KLRahul — John Joseph (@scoutjohn13) December 6, 2018

*Indian batsman to Ravi shastri *



"Hey Ravi,What is plam for tomorrow"



"Just GO and SMASH THEM boys. EXPRESS YOURSELF ! " #AUSvIND — Bhangari Dada (@Bhangari_dada) December 6, 2018

Now, who is going to be the Sam Curran for India? What a dreadful opening session for India!#AUSvIND — Aditya Chanda (@IamA_Chanda) December 6, 2018

What an appalling start to the summer. So much anticipation and momentum undone by loose, lazy shots. FOCUS!!! 😡 #AUSvIND — Joybrata Banerjee (@j_banerjee) December 6, 2018

I really feel bad for Rahane.

He used to be India's Best batsman in Test playing abroad few years back. Unfortunately , due to too much focus on IPL cricket , we lost a good Test batsman. #AUSvIND — Siddharth Jha (@jha_siddhus91) December 6, 2018

Excellent start by Australia and everyone was like we'll beat Aus 4-0 down under! Bhai unke Pas bhi bowlers hai!😂😂

56/4 at lunch and I woke up so early to see this shit! Disappointing start! Hate it when this happens!#AUSvsIND #AUSvIND — Aditya Srivastava (@aditya30sri) December 6, 2018

Kl rahul be like : Lol ... Who cares for runs when i have got a perfect picture for my Instagram story... Thanks Adelaide cameraman for the shot #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/1j18dOheSK — Elite Rahane (@rahaneswarrior) December 6, 2018

All hype of #AUSvIND is gone with the way #TeamIndia played. Too many opportunities given to KL and Prithvi's absence helped him as well. Everytime India travels abroad, there is lot of anticipation but everytime they disappoint. — Jagan (@mvjagan72) December 6, 2018

Why KL Rahul is in the team...Have gr8 form no...but have so called "talent" which none can see. Have failed in all formats except IPL but his position is fixed in team. You don't need form just friendship with Captain will do the Job. Disgusting. #Kohli #AUSvIND #KLRahul — 太平洋 🚩🚩 (@sharmapras06) December 6, 2018

Worst Opening Partnerships Away from Home in Test History (by average runs/min 10 inn)



10.40 M Vijay / KL Rahul 🇮🇳

10.90 A Bannerman / P McDonnell 🇦🇺

13.14 H Sarkar / J Omar 🇧🇩

14.53 M Dekker / G Flower 🇿🇼

18.07 A Cook / M Stoneman 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#AUSvIND #CoverDriving — Cover Driving (@CoverDriving) December 6, 2018

Tbh pitch looks easy and Indian batsmen are a capable they should calm down and start taking singles and just don’t drive at all bowlers gonna give them short ball to make runs just don’t drive that’s it where is this mr coach? #AUSvIND — Osama Nasir (@onasir2) December 6, 2018

New Continent. New opponent. Same story. Top order collapse before lunch😥 It's seems Indian top order batsman have lack of intend to leave the ball's which were pitching outside off stump😑 #IndvAus #AusvInd pic.twitter.com/xguyofE8GE — Vishal Pawar (@IamPVishalkumar) December 6, 2018

