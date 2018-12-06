Twitter reacts to India's dismal batting in the first session of the 1st Test
After a lot of anticipatory talks and verbal attacks, the much-awaited Test series between India and Australia got underway today at the iconic Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. India had already announced a 12-man squad for the first Test while the Australians announced the playing XI for the first Test yesterday.
A bright sunny morning welcomed Tim Paine and Virat Kohli as they walked out for the toss. After having lost all of his tosses in the Test series against England, Virat won the toss today and decided to bat first on a pitch that had some coverings of the grass.
From Australia's side, Mitchell Starc started the proceedings while from the Indian side Murali Vijay and KL Rahul opened the innings. Although the pitch had a tinge of grass on it, it was expected to be batting paradise for the batsman once you negate the first hour. But, the story didn't fall in place for Virat Kohli and his team as they were four down in no time. Once again, it was the batsman's ambition to play the glory shot that lured the Indian team in this pothole.
The constant 6th or 7th stump lines from the Australian bowlers tempted the Indian top order to score some quick runs and the settle their nerves. Howbeit, the opposite happened as KL Rahul to fell to nipping delivery from Josh Hazlewood. To follow up, Vijay did the same as if it was a replay shown but with a change in bowler as this time it was Starc who forced Vijay to nick that tempting delivery outside-off. And at the stroke of 7th over of the game, India's both the openers were back in the pavilion with no earnest scores up their sleeve.
Vijay's dismissal brought in Kohli. Nonetheless, the story continued as Kohli went for a flashing cover drive but a fast delivery from Pat Cummins flew off the edge, and the rest was Usman Khawaja's stupendous catch that made Kohli long walk back to the pavilion.
The story continued as Rahane just played the worst shot of his career. Unquestionably, because when your three top-order batsmen are back in the dugout doing the same odd thing, you aren't supposed to repeat that. This very performance of the Indian top-order batting had a lot of pundits and fans fuming as they hit out their anger at Twitter.
Thus, let us have a look at how Twitter reacted to India's top-order batting collapse.