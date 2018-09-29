Twitter reacts to India's 7th Asia Cup Title
Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field first, a decision which back-fired initially as Mehidy Hasan and Liton Das gave Bangladesh a splendid start. Liton Das was brutal in his approach. But Bangladesh batting collapsed after Mehidy was out. Das and Soumya Sarkar batted with patience and took Bangladesh to 222 runs before they were bundled out in 48.3 overs. Kedar Jadhav and Kuldeep Yadav were the main wicket-takers and they also put a lid on scoring.
In reply, India were not as free-flowing as they were in their previous matches. Some sensible batting from the lower middle by Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar was instrumental in India’s victory in a match which went too close for India's comfort.
Jadhav was retired hurt due to a hamstring injury but came back for the final 2 overs to help India achieve the target of 223 off the final ball of the game to give India their second consecutive Asia Cup title.
The Asia Cup has thrown some mouth-watering contests over the past two weeks. The final was no different as India defeated Bangladesh in the last ball of the innings, chasing just 223 for victory.
Bangladesh’s poor run in tournament finals was a subject of discussion on Twitter
There were fans that trusted Dhoni to finish the match for India. But it was not the case as the wicketkeeper fell for 36.
Some fans had a funny take on how Bangladesh collapsed after a fine start from their openers.
Dhoni’s recent form was also a matter of discussion for fans on Twitter.
There were many fans who showcased the tense situation India was during the middle overs after Dhoni was out through their tweets.
Some other tweets
This was India's 7th Asia Cup title, more than any other team. The decline of Sri Lankan cricket and the inconsistency of Pakistan cricket means India can keep improving the record in the subsequent tournaments and extend their lead at the top.