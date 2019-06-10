Twitter reacts to Yuvraj Singh's retirement from cricket

Australia v India - 2011 ICC World Cup Quarter-Final

The man of the tournament of ICC World Cup 2011 Yuvraj Singh has finally decided to call it a day on his career as a cricketer. Today, at a special press conference in Mumbai, the 2011 World Cup winner made his decision to retire as he looks to move on from the world of cricket now.

Coming from a cricketing background, Yuvraj Singh emerged as one of the best limited-overs cricketers to represent India. He announced himself to the world with a 'Man of the Tournament' performance in ICC U-19 World Cup played in the year 2000. The all-rounder soon became a part of the senior Indian team and established himself as a match-winner by playing a fantastic innings in the final of Natwest Series against England in 2002.

In 2007, he took the T20 format to new heights in India with his marvellous performances in the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup.

4 years later, Yuvi helped India win its second World Cup, winning the man of the series award. He had to take a break from cricket because of cancer but being the warrior he is, Yuvi overcame the life-threatening disease and returned to the cricket field.

However, he was just a shadow of his former self when he made his return and thus, he often found himself out of the Indian team. Yuvraj made a comeback in the year 2017. The Punjab-born player also played the ICC Champions Trophy where India finished runners-up. But, his inconsistency and emergence of younger talent forced the selectors to keep him out of the team.

After trying hard for 2 years to make an international return, Singh finally decided to end his cricket career today. Here's how Twitterati reacted to Yuvraj Singh's announcement:

6️⃣6️⃣6️⃣6️⃣6️⃣6️⃣ 😭@YUVSTRONG12, Indian cricket will miss your services. Thank you for the endless memories. 🇮🇳♥️#YuvrajSingh #HappyRetirement — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) June 10, 2019

1996 U15 WC: India won and Yuvi won man of the series.



2000 U19 WC: India won and Yuvi won man of the series.



2007 WT20: India won and Yuvi played a vital role for India.



2011 WC: India won and Yuvi won man of the series.#ThankyouYuvi — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) June 10, 2019

One of the most talented Indian batsmen...one of the biggest match-winners. Go well, Yuvraj Singh. May your second innings be as swashbuckling as the first one☺️🤗 #ThankYouYuvi — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 10, 2019

What a player!!!!!!

Let alone the numbers, Inspiration to millions!!!! #YuvrajSingh will be Legend Forever pic.twitter.com/W9gFrHtrUy — Ganesh Doifode (@DoifodeGanesh19) June 10, 2019

If DADA taught India, how to Win outside,

If Tendulkar taught India, How to Bat

If Sehwag Taught the Dynamic blistering starts

Then This Man "YUVI" taught India.. HOW TO FIELD!!#YuvrajSingh pic.twitter.com/QYkAPvimsd — 100rab (@BatwadaSaurabh) June 10, 2019

Thanks Yuvi , for all the memories .



Watching you in full flow was a visual treat .



All the best for the second innings .#YuvrajSingh pic.twitter.com/F0qzZjtnVg — Anish Ancil (@anishancil) June 10, 2019

If you are sad to hear YUVI'S retirement trust me the worst is yet to come #YuvrajSingh pic.twitter.com/QLABtc8ObH — Aditya Kumar (@India_gooner) June 10, 2019