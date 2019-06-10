×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Twitter reacts to Yuvraj Singh's retirement from cricket 

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
News
130   //    10 Jun 2019, 14:35 IST

Australia v India - 2011 ICC World Cup Quarter-Final
Australia v India - 2011 ICC World Cup Quarter-Final

The man of the tournament of ICC World Cup 2011 Yuvraj Singh has finally decided to call it a day on his career as a cricketer. Today, at a special press conference in Mumbai, the 2011 World Cup winner made his decision to retire as he looks to move on from the world of cricket now.

Coming from a cricketing background, Yuvraj Singh emerged as one of the best limited-overs cricketers to represent India. He announced himself to the world with a 'Man of the Tournament' performance in ICC U-19 World Cup played in the year 2000. The all-rounder soon became a part of the senior Indian team and established himself as a match-winner by playing a fantastic innings in the final of Natwest Series against England in 2002.

In 2007, he took the T20 format to new heights in India with his marvellous performances in the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup.

4 years later, Yuvi helped India win its second World Cup, winning the man of the series award. He had to take a break from cricket because of cancer but being the warrior he is, Yuvi overcame the life-threatening disease and returned to the cricket field.

However, he was just a shadow of his former self when he made his return and thus, he often found himself out of the Indian team. Yuvraj made a comeback in the year 2017. The Punjab-born player also played the ICC Champions Trophy where India finished runners-up. But, his inconsistency and emergence of younger talent forced the selectors to keep him out of the team.

After trying hard for 2 years to make an international return, Singh finally decided to end his cricket career today. Here's how Twitterati reacted to Yuvraj Singh's announcement:

Advertisement

Tags:
Indian Cricket Team Yuvraj Singh Twiter reactions Twitter Reactions
Advertisement
Yuvraj Singh announces retirement from international cricket 
RELATED STORY
Yuvraj Singh reportedly considering retirement from international cricket, may seek permission to play in private T20 leagues
RELATED STORY
Will Yuvraj Singh get the farewell he deserves?
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 2 ways Yuvraj Singh can make a comeback to Team India
RELATED STORY
Can Yuvraj Singh make a comeback to the Indian team for one last ride in national colours?
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: India’s golden moments in the World Cup
RELATED STORY
All Time Cricket World Cup XI: Who made it to the team ?
RELATED STORY
Former India pacer VRV Singh announces retirement from all cricket 
RELATED STORY
Yuvraj Singh: The king of limited overs cricket
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: When India ended Australia's hopes at the 2011 World Cup
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 14 | Yesterday
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Today, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl.
RSA VS WI live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
2nd ODI | Yesterday
ENG-W 233/7 (41.0 ov)
WIW 87/6 (28.0 ov)
England Women won by 121 runs (DLS Method)
ENG-W VS WIW live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us