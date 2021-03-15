Twitterati congratulates Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan on their wedding

Congratulatory messages and best wishes poured in for Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and television sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan as the duo tied the knot on Monday, March 15.

Jasprit Bumrah took to social media to share the news along with some endearing photos of the couple. In the caption, Bumrah called the day one of the happiest of their lives.

“Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course. Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you. Jasprit & Sanjana," wrote Jasprit Bumrah.

Jasprit & Sanjana pic.twitter.com/EQuRUNa0Xc — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) March 15, 2021

Jasprit Bumrah was granted a surprise break by the BCCI from the 4th India-England Test and the subsequent white-ball series for personal reasons. It was later revealed that he was preparing for his marriage.

However, rumors started circulating regarding his possible bride-to-be. The identity of the bride was confirmed when Jasprit Bumrah's teammate, Suryakumar Yadav's old Twitter banter with Sanjana Ganesan came to the fore.

Bumrah and Ganesan's Goa wedding was reportedly a private affair with just the couple's 20-odd family members in attendance. Soon after Jasprit Bumrah shared the news, congratulatory messages flew in from all corners.

The following are some of the best reactions:

Twitterati wishes Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan a happy married life

While many from the cricket fraternity posted their best wishes, some even used memes for the occasion.

Although most of Bumrah's teammates took to Twitter to congratulate him, Indian skipper Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina and Krunal Pandya were among the ones who sent their wishes in reply to Bumrah's Instagram post.

Congratulatory messages from cricketers in reply to Jasprit Bumrah's Instagram post

Groom groom Boomrah!!

Bumrah kaafi kaim lag reha yaar pagg ch 👌🏻



Congratulations and best wishes for this new spell @Jaspritbumrah93 🥳 https://t.co/3ygXhffzCO — Tarun (@kaintguy) March 15, 2021

#JaspritBumrah#sanjanaganesan #BumrahMarriage



Bumrah got married to Sanjana Ganesan

Meanwhile me who had no idea of their love story pic.twitter.com/QeY0rTpe9t — Shaman🦋 (@wittyshaman) March 15, 2021

so it turns out that naming myself Jasprit Bumrah Stan Acc for the entire 2019 wc is not enough to be the one for him https://t.co/pnjfNHb7ZQ — dagh sahab (@fckxprsn) March 15, 2021

Many congratulations on the start of this beautiful journey. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness.❤️ https://t.co/MdkdKbwFjj — BCCI (@BCCI) March 15, 2021

Congratulations, guys! 🎉



We hear Maldives is great in April - May 😬 https://t.co/K3cBgz6cBS — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 15, 2021

Congratulations @Jaspritbumrah93 @SanjanaGanesan ❤️ Wishing you a healthy and happy married life 🤗 https://t.co/em41fiLSXS — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) March 15, 2021

Congrats to both Bumrah and Sanjana 😻👀

pic.twitter.com/JHl6Ty6tsw — tina. (@helicoptershot_) March 8, 2021

Congratulations sir. Rohit bhai ko bhi bula lena tha waise bhi rest le rahe. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) March 15, 2021

The new chapter shall be as fruitful as your previous chapters Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan!! Cheers 🥂 Will be interesting and fun when KKR play against MI this season 😁😁🤭 https://t.co/kE383aatQT — Keerthi S Bhat 🇮🇳 (@keerthibhat03) March 15, 2021

Congratulations to Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan on their wedding ❤️👫 pic.twitter.com/SirtpEiktd — Sportskeeda (@Sportskeeda) March 15, 2021

Jasprit Bumrah in the coming few months. pic.twitter.com/sfKrAirm7j — Bhavya (@BhavyaDhoni) March 15, 2021