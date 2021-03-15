Twitterati congratulates Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan on their wedding

Congratulatory messages and best wishes poured in for Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and television sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan as the duo tied the knot on Monday, March 15.
Jasprit Bumrah took to social media to share the news along with some endearing photos of the couple. In the caption, Bumrah called the day one of the happiest of their lives.
“Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course. Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you. Jasprit & Sanjana," wrote Jasprit Bumrah.
Jasprit Bumrah was granted a surprise break by the BCCI from the 4th India-England Test and the subsequent white-ball series for personal reasons. It was later revealed that he was preparing for his marriage.
However, rumors started circulating regarding his possible bride-to-be. The identity of the bride was confirmed when Jasprit Bumrah's teammate, Suryakumar Yadav's old Twitter banter with Sanjana Ganesan came to the fore.
Bumrah and Ganesan's Goa wedding was reportedly a private affair with just the couple's 20-odd family members in attendance. Soon after Jasprit Bumrah shared the news, congratulatory messages flew in from all corners.
The following are some of the best reactions:
Twitterati wishes Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan a happy married life
While many from the cricket fraternity posted their best wishes, some even used memes for the occasion.
Although most of Bumrah's teammates took to Twitter to congratulate him, Indian skipper Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina and Krunal Pandya were among the ones who sent their wishes in reply to Bumrah's Instagram post.