Jasprit Bumrah to marry sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan this weekend in Goa

Star Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah will marry popular sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan on March 14-15 in Goa.

Bumrah had recently asked for a break from international cricket because of 'personal reasons.' Soon, some reports emerged, claiming Bumrah would marry in Goa.

However, the Indian pacer had never talked about his personal life in public. Not many people had an idea of Jasprit Bumrah's relationship. But it has now been confirmed that the Indian star will tie the knot with Sanjana Ganesan this weekend.

Many cricket fans would recognize Sanjana Ganesan as the anchor of Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL show 'Knight Club.' Sanjana regularly hosts the show and interacts with the franchise's players in entertaining segments.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah has made a name for himself with his brilliant bowling performances over the last few years. The right-arm pacer made his international debut against Australia in 2016. Five years down the line, he is one of the top all-format bowlers in world cricket right now.

Bumrah is present in the top 10 of the ICC Test Rankings and ICC ODI Rankings for bowlers. Since he has not featured for Team India in the T20I format for a long time, Bumrah recently slipped out of the top 15 on the T20I bowling charts.

When will Jasprit Bumrah return to the cricket field?

Jasprit Bumrah will likely make his return in IPL 2021 now

Jasprit Bumrah missed the fourth Test of the England series to prepare for his marriage in Goa. The selectors have also rested him for the T20Is against England. While the Indian ODI squad for the England series is not out yet, it is unlikely Bumrah will play the 50-over games because of quarantine rules.

Thus, the fans should expect Jasprit to return to the field, donning the Mumbai Indians jersey in IPL 2021. The Mumbai Indians will open their IPL 2021 campaign against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 9 at Chepauk.