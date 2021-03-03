Jasprit Bumrah likely to tie the knot in Goa this week: Report

Team India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who opted out of the final Test against England in Ahmedabad starting Thursday, is likely to get married in Goa this week, according to reports.

Jasprit Bumrah had pulled out of the fourth Test against England a few days ago, citing ‘personal reasons’. Neither the pace bowler nor the BCCI provided any specific details regarding Jasprit Bumrah's absence from the fourth Test.

According to a report in IANS, Jasprit Bumrah is all set to tie the knot with a sports presenter. While the wedding is expected to take place in Goa, Jasprit Bumrah, along with his mother and sister, will travel to Mumbai first.

Sources informed the news agency that only a handful of family members will be present for the wedding due to COVID-19 restrictions. The India team members will also not be able to attend the ceremony due to bio-bubble and other COVID-related restrictions.

Recently, Jasprit Bumrah has been linked to TV sports anchor Sanjana Ganesan.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old fast bowler has been rested for the five-match T20I series against England as well, which will be played following the Test series. He was earlier given a break in the second Test against England in Chennai too.

Jasprit Bumrah pulling out of fourth Test gave rise to injury speculations

With no specific reason given for Jasprit Bumrah’s decision to pull out of the fourth Test against England, speculations were rife about whether the bowler suffered another injury. Jasprit Bumrah had missed the Brisbane Test Down Under due to fitness issues and also suffered a major back injury in 2019.

However, a BCCI official confirmed to news agency ANI that the Indian fast bowler has indeed taken leave to prepare for his wedding. The source was quoted as saying in this regard:

"He informed the BCCI that he is getting married and has taken the leave to help in preparation for the big day."

Jasprit Bumrah has been a key member of the Indian bowling lineup since making his debut in 2016. He has featured in 19 Tests, 67 ODIs and 50 T20Is, picking 83, 108 and 59 wickets respectively.

He picked up 3 for 84 and 1 for 26 in the first Test against England in Chennai, which the hosts lost by 227 runs.

Hardwork & smiles all around 💯 pic.twitter.com/pkq8kbZNa6 — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) February 21, 2021

Jasprit Bumrah did not have much to do in the 'home' pink-ball Test in Ahmedabad, as the spin duo of Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin ran riot and dominated the proceedings.