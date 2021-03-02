“Paucha marun pehle yah jhadu” - Yuvraj Singh hilariously trolls Jasprit Bumrah as the pacer's marriage reports emerge

Former India player Yuvraj Singh posted a hilarious response to a picture shared by Jasprit Bumrah on a day when reports of the bowler's marriage started doing the rounds.

Jasprit Bumrah took to his Twitter account and shared a ‘thinking’ picture with a relevant smiley. On that picture, Yuvraj Singh posted:

“Paucha marun pehle yah jhadu?” (Should I mop first or sweep?)

A few days back, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed that Jasprit Bumrah had decided to pull out of the fourth Test against England due to personal reasons.

Paucha marun pehle yah jhadu ?😁🤪 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 2, 2021

Contrary to speculations about the player's injury, a BCCI official confirmed to IANS:

"There is no concern about him with regard to fitness. He just wanted to take time off and give himself some rest at his home and importantly tend to a very personal matter.”

The Indian pace spearhead has also been rested for the upcoming five-match T20I series against England. He was earlier given a break in the second Test against England as well.

Jasprit Bumrah has taken leave to prepare for marriage: BCCI source

There is no official word yet from either Jasprit Bumrah or the BCCI over the specific reason for the bowler’s break. But a board official confirmed to news agency ANI that the Indian pacer is set to get married soon and needs some time off for preparation. The source was quoted as saying in this regard:

"He informed the BCCI that he is getting married and has taken the leave to help in preparation for the big day."

Jasprit Bumrah has been an integral part of the Indian bowling lineup since he made his debut in 2016. He has played 19 Tests, 67 ODIs and 50 T20Is, claiming 83, 108 and 59 wickets respectively. In all three formats, Jasprit Bumrah averages in the early to mid-20s.

The 27-year-old suffered a back injury in 2019, which kept him out of the game for a few months. He struggled initially on his return to international cricket but lifted his game in time to play a key role in India’s Test series win in Australia.

Jasprit Bumrah claimed 3 for 84 and 1 for 26 in the first Test against England in Chennai. But had little to do in the pink-ball Test in Ahmedabad, as spinners Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin did the bulk of the damage.

Hardwork & smiles all around 💯 pic.twitter.com/pkq8kbZNa6 — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) February 21, 2021

India and England will face off in the fourth Test in Ahmedabad on March 4.