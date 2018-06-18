Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twitter goes crazy as Virat Kohli posts a video of Anushka Sharma lashing out at a man

Twitter had a lot to say about the incident

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
News 18 Jun 2018, 14:29 IST
1.44K
Inaugural Indian Sports Honours Awards
Inaugural Indian Sports Honours Awards

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most newsworthy couples not only in India but around the globe. Since their marriage in December 2017, the pair has been a subject of a number of controversies, with one such debate thrusting itself into the limelight of late.

On 16 June 2018, the Indian skipper posted a video which saw his spouse, Anushka Sharma, lambasting a passerby for allegedly littering on the road.

However, the video has emerged as a cause célèbre in the wake of the manner the Indian actress portrayed her intentions.

In the video, Anushka can be heard instructing the commuter:

"Why are you throwing garbage on the road? Please be careful, you can't just throw plastic around like that on the streets. Use a dustbin!"

Consequently, the person in question, namely Arhhan Singh, has also expressed his opinions on the incident through a post on Facebook which reads:

"So I happened to carelessly Litter a sq mm of plastic while driving ! A car passing by rolls their window down and there we have our wonderful AnushkaSharma ranting and yelling like a crazy roadside person! While I’m apologetic for my carelessness , Mrs AnushkaSharma Kohli a little etiquette and politeness in ur dialogue wouldn’t have made u a lesser star !! There are all kinds of manners and hygiene .. verbal etiquette is one of them !"

"The garbage that mistakenly went out of the window of my luxury car... Was way less then the garbage that came out from your mouth... From ur luxury car's window... Or the trashy mind Viratkohli to shoot annd post this online... For whatever gains..."

"Now thats some SERIOUS TRASH!!!"

Recently, Arhhan's mother, Gitanjali Elizabeth, also communicated her thoughts through a long written post on Instagram saying she is concerned for her son's safety owing to Virat and Anushka's “cheap stunt in the name of cleanliness!”

Here's how Twitterati reacted to the whole fuss.

First off, the original post:

Here's the clarification from Arhhan Singh and his mother:


@anushkasharma @virat.kohli The last thing we would want is to get publicity out of your cheap STUNT in the name of CLEANLINESS! You both posted a video for your fans n followers by VIOLATING Basic Rights to privacy &you shamed my son in the video as well in your post content you both may be who you are in your fields, with millions of followers & all the PR backing you... you may be payed for your campaigning or maybe doing it for sheer publicity As a mother,I would like to state that you have not only shamed my son @arhhansingh on social media by not blurring his face, but youve also exposed him to unwanted hostility.... and danger from fanatics for such a small thing that you claim he has done but have no proof of anyways ? I am concerned about my sons SAFTEY !!! how dare you crush somebody’s image/and morale and reputation and expose him to public hate, a boy who is on the verge of starting his ventures, ..just to prove what good citizens you both are to increase your fan following ?How dare you?? If you both really cared or bothered about cleanliness , then you would actively do something about all the garbage in your own lane.. you would make a noise and use your VOICE to urge the municipal authorities to take action atleast in the lane where you live,to start with, which you haven’t . Posting videos of fake bravado just to fool your followers. If your intention was genuine then you would pull over and politely correct the person for littering IF THEY DID in a decent and real manner... and not by displaying such a rude and arrogant attitude, and then posting it for the world to see! You have caused a lot of grief with your post & this is morally and humanitarianly very wrong. You may be #AnushkaSharma or #viraatkohli in your house or on screen & the field...but on the streets you are just a citizen trying to correct another... DO IT WITH KINDNESS ....fear karma . And just FYI , he did not react badly, not coz of who you both are.. we couldnt care less,but only because he has a decent upbringing ! Unlike people like you, who seem to think that you are the empowered ones to talk and treat people as you wish !

A post shared by Gittanjali (@gittanjali.elizabeth) on

And finally the resultant chaos:


A few of them also perceived it as a meme material:


What are your opinions on the drama? Have your say in the comments section below!

