Twitter goes crazy as Virat Kohli posts a video of Anushka Sharma lashing out at a man

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most newsworthy couples not only in India but around the globe. Since their marriage in December 2017, the pair has been a subject of a number of controversies, with one such debate thrusting itself into the limelight of late.

On 16 June 2018, the Indian skipper posted a video which saw his spouse, Anushka Sharma, lambasting a passerby for allegedly littering on the road.

However, the video has emerged as a cause célèbre in the wake of the manner the Indian actress portrayed her intentions.

In the video, Anushka can be heard instructing the commuter:

"Why are you throwing garbage on the road? Please be careful, you can't just throw plastic around like that on the streets. Use a dustbin!"

Consequently, the person in question, namely Arhhan Singh, has also expressed his opinions on the incident through a post on Facebook which reads:

"So I happened to carelessly Litter a sq mm of plastic while driving ! A car passing by rolls their window down and there we have our wonderful AnushkaSharma ranting and yelling like a crazy roadside person! While I’m apologetic for my carelessness , Mrs AnushkaSharma Kohli a little etiquette and politeness in ur dialogue wouldn’t have made u a lesser star !! There are all kinds of manners and hygiene .. verbal etiquette is one of them !"

"The garbage that mistakenly went out of the window of my luxury car... Was way less then the garbage that came out from your mouth... From ur luxury car's window... Or the trashy mind Viratkohli to shoot annd post this online... For whatever gains..."

"Now thats some SERIOUS TRASH!!!"

Recently, Arhhan's mother, Gitanjali Elizabeth, also communicated her thoughts through a long written post on Instagram saying she is concerned for her son's safety owing to Virat and Anushka's “cheap stunt in the name of cleanliness!”

Saw these people throwing garbage on the road & pulled them up rightfully. Travelling in a luxury car and brains gone for a toss. These people will keep our country clean? Yeah right! If you see something wrong happening like this, do the same & spread awareness. @AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/p8flrmcnba — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 16, 2018

Why are you recording your wife’s heroics and publishing it in social media??.. is this the first time you saw someone threw a plastic cover from a car?? If your intention was to advice him, first be friendly instead of being bossy.. this kinda attention seeking is so cheap😬 — Achilles (@D_Conjurer) June 16, 2018

_|_ U 1st stop promoting unhealthy corporate products (like cool drinking) for money... then u both com nd talk lik this _|_ — Weirdo😎 (@nightmare8838) June 16, 2018

With due respect. You are a public figure. Did u stop cussing during matches? Did u even asked camera to not show in slo-mo, whenever u cuss in every match. I see lot of young people follow u and find cussing fashionable. Where are ur morals now? Charity begins at home perhaps? — BitterSweetSymphony🌿 (@PluviophilePoet) June 17, 2018

Agar aise Virat kohli aur Anushka sharma window roll down karke logo ko shakal dikhayenge to log aur jyada plastic fekenge 🤣 — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) June 16, 2018

Travelling in a car....wearing a bra and roaming on streets are more dangerous than throwing garbage on the roads. Body fit hai to India fit hai kyaa ? — Niharika నీహారిక (@u_niharika) June 17, 2018

good one, same time please don't waste food by posting it on face, there r million kids in India have no one time meal, next time use cake of cow dung, same blast on face as celebration pic.twitter.com/SmFzyzNgtk — Munnabai (@munnnabai) June 16, 2018

The sense of entitlement that comes with a celebrity status. Good, you called them out. But why would you have to put this video online, where their faces are public, to shame them? — Ifra Jan (@ifra_jan) June 17, 2018

Though intention is good and what #ArhhanSingh did was not good, however u taking vdo and posting on social media simply shows ur intention for cheap publicity. @AnushkaSharma could hv done this politely and without taking vdo. But then what about media & limelight — Shridhar Ramiah (@anna65jbp) June 17, 2018

That's the difference between Sachin and You.. Sachin also did same by asking a biker to wear helmet..but politely and I believe that man is always wearing helmet now — Parvati Goenka (@parvatigoenka) June 17, 2018

Scolding the man for littering is fine. But recording it and then posting it is just plain defamation. Extremely unethical. — Khalid Ashraf (@i_khalidashraf) June 17, 2018

A few of them also perceived it as a meme material:

Lot of people who don't have the courage to do something like this find it funny. Everything for people nowadays is meme content. Shame. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 16, 2018

Anushka Sharma : why are you throwing garbage on the road?



Amitabh Bachchan : sorry, Abhishek beta andar baith ja car mei — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) June 16, 2018

* Accidentally dropped my Race-3 movie ticket on the road *



Anushka Sharma : "Don't throw garbage on the road." — Chirag (@csethi329) June 16, 2018

Anushka Sharma : Why Are You Throwing Garbage On The Road?



INDIANS : pic.twitter.com/8f7TuGCmsQ — ⚡420⚡ (@420_rohan) June 16, 2018

Breaking: Priyanka Chopra says she feels unsafe on Mumbai roads as Anushka Sharma may spot her and start shouting “Oye, yeh itna plastic road pe kaise aaya...” — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) June 17, 2018

When you are about to throw plastic on the road but you suddenly spot Anushka Sharma pic.twitter.com/IQDUuGHKHO — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) June 16, 2018

anushka sharma: why you threw plastic on the road?

nick jonas: excuse me? that is priyanka, she fell out of the car. — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@firkiii) June 16, 2018

Me : (to man in car) Why are you throwing garbage/plastic on road?



Man: Apne kaam se kaam rakh na, badi aayi anushka sharma bann ne!!



😏😏😑 — Cherry Dimple (@shailimore) June 16, 2018

In an unforeseen turn of events, millions of men take to the streets throwing plastic bags around hoping Anushka Sharma will appear — Samit Basu (@samitbasu) June 17, 2018

Anushka Sharma : why are you throwing garbage on the road?



Sonia gandhi : Woh beta h mera 😡



AS: Sorry sorry#poorrahulgandhi — The Hood (@1_vilain) June 16, 2018

I think Anushka Sharma got to know the value of Plastic after her surgeries, that's why she don't want people to throw it on the roads...She insulted common man by posting the video#PlasticOnRoad — . (@harishravuri7) June 16, 2018

