Twitter goes crazy as Virat Kohli posts a video of Anushka Sharma lashing out at a man

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most newsworthy couples not only in India but around the globe. Since their marriage in December 2017, the pair has been a subject of a number of controversies, with one such debate thrusting itself into the limelight of late.
On 16 June 2018, the Indian skipper posted a video which saw his spouse, Anushka Sharma, lambasting a passerby for allegedly littering on the road.
However, the video has emerged as a cause célèbre in the wake of the manner the Indian actress portrayed her intentions.
In the video, Anushka can be heard instructing the commuter:
"Why are you throwing garbage on the road? Please be careful, you can't just throw plastic around like that on the streets. Use a dustbin!"
Consequently, the person in question, namely Arhhan Singh, has also expressed his opinions on the incident through a post on Facebook which reads:
"So I happened to carelessly Litter a sq mm of plastic while driving ! A car passing by rolls their window down and there we have our wonderful AnushkaSharma ranting and yelling like a crazy roadside person! While I’m apologetic for my carelessness , Mrs AnushkaSharma Kohli a little etiquette and politeness in ur dialogue wouldn’t have made u a lesser star !! There are all kinds of manners and hygiene .. verbal etiquette is one of them !"
"The garbage that mistakenly went out of the window of my luxury car... Was way less then the garbage that came out from your mouth... From ur luxury car's window... Or the trashy mind Viratkohli to shoot annd post this online... For whatever gains..."
"Now thats some SERIOUS TRASH!!!"
Recently, Arhhan's mother, Gitanjali Elizabeth, also communicated her thoughts through a long written post on Instagram saying she is concerned for her son's safety owing to Virat and Anushka's “cheap stunt in the name of cleanliness!”
Here's how Twitterati reacted to the whole fuss.
First off, the original post:
Saw these people throwing garbage on the road & pulled them up rightfully. Travelling in a luxury car and brains gone for a toss. These people will keep our country clean? Yeah right! If you see something wrong happening like this, do the same & spread awareness. @AnushkaSharmapic.twitter.com/p8flrmcnba
Why are you recording your wife’s heroics and publishing it in social media??.. is this the first time you saw someone threw a plastic cover from a car?? If your intention was to advice him, first be friendly instead of being bossy.. this kinda attention seeking is so cheap😬
With due respect. You are a public figure. Did u stop cussing during matches? Did u even asked camera to not show in slo-mo, whenever u cuss in every match. I see lot of young people follow u and find cussing fashionable. Where are ur morals now? Charity begins at home perhaps?
good one, same time please don't waste food by posting it on face, there r million kids in India have no one time meal, next time use cake of cow dung, same blast on face as celebration pic.twitter.com/SmFzyzNgtk
Though intention is good and what #ArhhanSingh did was not good, however u taking vdo and posting on social media simply shows ur intention for cheap publicity. @AnushkaSharma could hv done this politely and without taking vdo. But then what about media & limelight